Indian Railways Recruitment Results List to be Released in January 2020, Check Details here

Finally, the awaited results have been released by Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) for exams carried in 2018-19 in January 2020, Piyush Goyal the respected Minister of Railways confirmed in a written answer to a question raised in the Parliament. It was informed so that the Railways which is often praised to be one of the biggest recruiters in the country will be soon recruiting over three lakh candidates in 2020.

As we are aware around 1.41 lakh recruits were removed through three notifications of Group C including Level-1 in 2018 as of 14 November 2019, 2 recruitments have been completed. Also, a panel of 73500 appointed people has been sent to the concerned railway zones. In 2019, more 1.43 lakh recruits have been removed. The job of recruitments under employment notice 01 CEN has been completed by November 14, 2019. The remaining recruitment processes are underway.

In 2018, 10 thousand recruitments of Sub Inspector and Constable were also removed in RPPS. This recruitment has also been completed. While the discussion was on peak Goyal also added that the rumors among the ways are false and the government will not privatize railways.

The official website to get more details on the release of the result is http://www.indianrailways.gov.in/ .

Clearing that the fears of privatization of the railways are baseless, the Central Government has said that some services are only getting outsourced on the initiative of the private sector to provide better services to the passengers on the train for customer betterment.

In the Rajya Sabha on Friday, affirming the reason for the private sector’s cooperation, said that the government would need about Rs 50 lakh crore in the next 12 years for the efficient operation of the railways. Adding that railways could not possibly arrange or raise this amount. Making it clear that the intention is not privatizing the Indian Railways but to provide better facilities and benefits to the passengers.

