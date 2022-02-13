ImportantAnnouncement: Online National Conference on Digital Transformation in Indian Higher Education – A Road Map, By MIBM

About Mulshi Institute of Business Management

Mulshi Group of Institutes aims to provide quality education to the torchbearers of the future. Founded in 2009, with flagship institutes, Mulshi Institute of Management and Mulshi Institute of Retail Management, Mulshi strives for excellence at every step. These institutes offer a two-year full-time residential Postgraduate Diploma in Management (PGDM). MIBM is affiliated with AICTE and recognized by USBES, California. It brings the best industry professionals and academic scholars on board to facilitate class apart education. The initiatives like Professional Innovation and Development Center offer multiple courses on engineering and management, giving the students unique learning exposure.

Digital Transformation in Higher Education

The advent of digital change has revealed itself in every conceivable field. The digital revolution has also affected the education industry, which the effect of a pandemic has exacerbated. The virtual platform through which education is administered has wholly transformed how students learn. In this respect, academicians must get acquainted with various technology tools that will enhance their pedagogy. , there is an urgent need to support high-quality digital transformation in the higher education sector.

Global Trends in Digital Transformation

The modern era has shown how students are more receptive to digital learning and habituated to numerous technical tools. Prestigious institutions have conducted many studies worldwide on the shifting educational practices in the digital age. However, there is still a pressing need for more research in this area. MIBM is set to host an online National Conference on Digital Transformation in Indian Higher Education – A Road Map, scheduled to take place on 22nd March 2022, to foster more in-depth knowledge and a more holistic discussion of such a topic.

Highlights of the Conference

The conference aims to bring about holistic discourse around the digital transformation in Indian higher education. In this regard, the conference is divided into multiple themes that assess the topic correctly. These themes are:

Responses of Higher Education Institutions to Digital Transformation Before and After the Covid-19 Pandemic

Digital Campuses for Higher Education Institute

Strategies, Policies, and Plans for Digital Competence in Higher Education to Achieve Sustainability

Governmental Initiatives and Advanced Digital Technologies in Driving Innovation in the Indian Higher Education System

Our Objectives

To discuss and implement a strategy for Indian higher education’s digital transformation.

To exchange experiences, gather intelligence, and be inspired by digital transformation in Indian higher education to synthesize significant ideas that may be implemented in the near future.

The conference is scheduled to take place on 22nd March 2022, sponsored by organizations like Career Mantra, WordsMaya, AON, PagalGuy, and Ajeenkya DY Patil University. The conference proceedings are scheduled to be published in the form of an edited book by the Allied Publishers. Participants of the conference would be awarded the certificate of participation. Each participant would also get e-proceedings of the event. There are attractive cash prizes for the best paper presented along with the runner-up. The program would focus on discussing and materializing the roadmap for the digital transformation of Indian Higher Education, whereas also sharing experiences and acquiring knowledge of digital transformation in Indian Higher Education. The aim herein would remain to develop significant insights that can be applied in the foreseeable future.

