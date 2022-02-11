IME, IIT Kanpur Placement Report | 100% Placement

This placement season of the Department of Industrial and Management Engineering at IIT Kanpur has marked yet another season of determination by achieving 100% placements. This year’s placements have reached new heights in terms of the number of offers made and the average/median CTCs provided, with 35 companies visiting campus and 61 offers for 55 candidates. The placement figures for this year have eclipsed all prior records.

Despite a challenging year owing to the pandemic, IIT Kanpur MBA Program marked a century in record time. This year’s placement season has been marked by an outpouring of support from both existing and new recruiters. This reflects IIT Kanpur (MBA) meteoric climb to prominence in the industry.

Some of the key roles offered were Product Manager, Technology Consultant, Senior Business Analyst, Financial Analyst, Supply Chain Manager, Associate Solution Advisor, Senior Data Analyst, etc.

IIT Kanpur campus invited recruiters from various sectors. Noteworthy, 37% of the batch was placed in Analytics Domain which emerged as the highest recruiter, 24% of the batch got placed in IT/Consulting, 20% in Marketing, 11% in Finance and 8% in Operations respectively. Some of the top recruiters this year were Accenture Strategy, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Axtria, Tiger Analytics, Juspay, IBM, Wells Fargo, Flipkart, Deloitte, Mastercard, Infosys, Deloitte, Mastercard, Infosys, Dell, Berger, Digit, and many more.

The institute’s MBA programmes have always had some of the greatest multiples in terms of fee to CTC ratio, but this year the programme outshines itself, recording the highest 1:9 average fees to CTC ratio in the country. Despite the pandemic, the MBA Program had a year-over-year (YoY) average CTC growth of 22.54 percent, surpassing all prior records and placing it first among peer group universities.

In 2001, the Industrial and Management Engineering (IME) Department of IIT Kanpur introduced the MBA programme into its eco-system. Since then, it has played an important role in creating future business leaders by ensuring that they are constantly informed about market trends, business principles, and the ethos that governs the IIT Kanpur ecosystem. Today this program is ranked 16th in NIRF ranking 2021: Management Category.

