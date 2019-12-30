Gujarat SET 2019 Answer Key Released on gujaratset.ac.in; Get Direct Link here

Gujarat SET 2019 Answer Key

Gujarat SET Answer Key 2019 has been released by the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara. Candidates appeared in this exam can download the answer key released from the official website of Gujarat SET.

The Gujarat SET 2019 exam was held on 29th December 2019. Candidates must check the answer key thoroughly and tally it with their own attempts and in case of any discrepancy they must raise their objections in the specified format within the deadline.

The examination was held in 23 subjects at 11 centers across the Gujarat. Candidates must follow the process mentioned in the official website in order to raise the objection. From now on the objection will be open for 5 days so, all the candidates are requested to raise their objection soon.

The official website of Gujarat SET to raise the objection and download the answer key is www.gujaratset.ac.in . Candidates qualifying in the written examination may get called for the interview round.

Steps to download Gujarat SET Answer Key 2019:

Visit the official site of Gujarat SET as mentioned above.

Click on the “Gujarat SET Answer Key 2019 link” available on the home page.

Enter the registration number and SBIePay Reference ID link.

GSET 2019 answer key will get displayed on the screen.

Check and Download the answer key released.

Take a hard copy of the answer key if you want to refer it later.

The direct link to download the answer key for Gujarat SET 2019 exam is here, Gujarat SET Answer Key 2019 link.

Candidates would be able to check the marks once the result is released. Mark sheet will not be provided to any qualified / not-qualified candidate.

<noscript><iframe title="GSET DECEMBER 2019 PAPER -1 Paper Solution/Answer Key" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Dim3nDMoxJQ?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

