FORE School of Management records 100% placement for the year 2020-22, highest package at 41 lakhs

FORE School of Management, one of the most prestigious business schools of the country, creates a new record in the placement trends of this academic year. The institute was not only able to secure impressive packages with attractive ROI for their graduates, but also achieved a feat by securing 100% placements for their students.

FORE School of Management has always shared an excellent track record of providing its students with the most deserving placement opportunities even during the pandemic. One of the highlights of the placement record includes the highest international CTC offered at 41 LPA, followed by the highest domestic CTC at 21.5 LPA. The placement report also shows the average CTC offered at 14.04 LPA.

Eminent establishments such as Deloitte USI, Dell Technologies, KPMG, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, Novartis, Cognizant, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Genpact, HDFC Life, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India Limited etc. are among the recurring recruiters at the FORE School of Management. Bank of America, MTR Foods, Panasonic, AXIS Bank, Axtria, TVS Motor Company, Xiaomi India, HashedIn by Deloitte etc. were among the first-time recruiters.

Apart from higher salary packages, there has been an improvement in the diversity of recruiters as well. Automobiles, Banking, Consulting, FMCG, FSI, IT/ITES, Logistics, Education, FMCD, Manufacturing etc. are some of the industries that participated in the recruitment process of FORE. In fact, encouraged by FORES’s performance in SIP, students received multiple PPO offers from various organizations such as, HSBC, Wipro, Signify, NESTLE, IHS Markit etc.

MBA graduates from Financial Management were preferred by HSBC, Bank of America, Tresvista Financial Services, SBI, Invesco, etc. for finance and associated profiles.

FORE Career Division (FCD), which also has representation of students from both the first and second year, played a pivotal role in making this impressive feat possible. It has assisted and guided the students in strengthening their skills and overcoming their flaws.

FORE School of Management has always remained popular for its advanced academic curriculum with practical and skill-based approach for building MBA professionals. This achievement can be viewed as one of the best combined accomplishments of the students as well as the faculty and the management. The hiring traction from traditional recruiters remains strong with IT/ITES, Automobiles, Banking, FSI and Consulting industries returning year after year to recruit from FORE.

The institute has stood beside the students in uplifting their skill sets and knowledge of the subject. Apart from inviting some of the elite league of companies to the institute, the management has ensured that the students are getting an industrial exposure and are updated about the happenings of the industry.

A plethora of events and programmes like guest lectures by experts of the sector, seminars by resource persons, MDPs, live projects for enhancing the practical skill and knowledge, mentoring sessions by experts, etc. were part of the academic calendar which strictly focused on an overall collective development of the students.

FORE School of Management, was established in 1981 and the legacy of more than 40 years is reflected in the placement trends, every academic year. The institute offers PGDM in different specializations including International Business, Financial Management, Executive, FPM, Big Data Analytics, etc.

For more information visit: https://www.fsm.ac.in/

To know more about FORE School Of Management, Join: [Official] FORE School of Management, New Delhi Admissions 2022-24 | PaGaLGuY

Read More