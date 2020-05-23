Final Placement Report for the PGP batch of 2019 at IIM Trichy

IIM Trichy announced the successful completion of its Final Placement process for the PGP batch of 2019 which encountered a multitude of opportunities and established new records for the institution.

IIM Trichy has been proving itself year on year since its inception. The strengths of the institution and its students were in full portray during the placement season. The efforts made by the students have supported in making the institution a preferable choice for the recruiters.

The talent of the students at the institution attracted the prime recruiters like Amazon to bring in opportunities for the students that will help them expand their portfolios in various sectors of work.

The placement season witnessed the presence of the regular recruiters like JP Morgan & Chase, L&T, Value Labs, Deloitte, Cognizant, ICICI bank, TAFE, HCL, Avalon Consulting, GMR Group and Ultratech Cement along with the participation of some new recruitment firms like Amazon, Shell, GAIL, KPMG, Mindtree, Zenoti, Ernt&Young, IDFC Bank, Neelkamal, Ujjivan Financial Services that offered coveted profiles across several domains.

The majority of the roles offered to the students at IIM Trichy were from the IT domain that comprised of the 49 per cent of the total number of offers, followed by Manufacturing at 18 per cent of the total number of offers, followed by Finance at 11 per cent of the total offers.

8 per cent of the roles were offered for the domain of Sales and Marketing, 7 per cent were offered for Consulting and Analytics, and the remaining 7 per cent were for the other domains.

Going according to the function wise breakup, Consulting and Analytics dominated the other fields with 32 per cent of the total roles, followed by 27 per cent for the Sales & Marketing, 21 per cent for Finance each, 11 per cent for General Management and 9 per cent for Operations.

The prominent recruiters for this placement season at IIM Trichy were Amazon, KPMG, ICICI Bank, OYO, VIP, JIO, IDFC Bank, JPMorgan & Chase, HP, BOSCH, TVS, MTR, Ujjivan, Avalon Consulting and Godrej to name a few.

Highest CTC offered to the students of PGP batch of 2019 at IIM Trichy stood at INR 35.15 lakhs with 100 per cent student placement

The placement season of the PGP batch of 2019 at IIM Trichy encountered the highest salary offered to the students of the PGB batch of 2019 touching at INR 35.15 lakhs per annum. The average of the CTC of the top-20% stood at INR 20.88 lakhs while the CTC above INR 30 lakhs saw 100 increase.

The average of the salary offered to the students of PGP batch of 2019 at IIM Trichy stood at INR 14.91 lakhs while the median of the salaries offered to the students was INR 13 lakhs per annum.

The domestic CTC above INR 20 lakhs saw an increase of 44 per cent on an average whereas there was a 13.31 per cent increase in average CTC of top 25% over the previous year; while the average increase in the average CTC was 4.42 percent.

A total of 170 students appeared for the placement season for the PGP batch of 2019 at IIM Trichy with 94 companies offering them the opportunity to redeem themselves in the corporate world. 100 per cent student placement was observed during the placement season of 2019 at IIM Trichy.

The top 25 percentile average CTC for Sales and Marketing was INR 23.13 lakhs per annum, for Operations was INR 16.93 lakhs per annum, INR 20.13 lakhs for Finance and INR 17.81 lakhs per annum for Consulting and Analytics.

The majority of the students of the PGP batch of 2019 at IIM Trichy came from Engineering background (91 per cent), a few from Business Administration (4 per cent), 2 per cent were from Arts and Science backgrounds, 2 per cent from Management, and a minority (1 per cent) belonged to other educational backgrounds.

The students that got placement this year were mostly that had a working experience of two to three years (31 per cent), 27 per cent had a work experience of less than a year, 23 per cent had a work experience of three to four years, 14 per cent had the work experience of one to two years, and only 5 per cent of the total student had a work experience of over four years.

With 100 per cent student placement and the arrival of new prime companies this placement season, IIM Trichy has proved to be a competitive business school in the country that promises to deliver the best for the interests of its students.

To know more about IIM Trichy, join IIM Trichy PGPM Aspirants 2020-22 – Admission Queries

Read More