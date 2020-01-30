ESIC Senior Resident Recruitment 2020: Apply for 65 Vacancies on esic.nic.in
Employee’s State Insurance Hospital (ESIC) is looking for candidates to hire for 65 senior Resident Vacancies. The notification for the recruitment has been published on the official website which is esic.nic.in on 29th January 2020.
Interested people must visit the official website for more details. It should be noted that the ESIC has scheduled the walk-in interview on 10th February 2020.
Important Dates
Candidates can note the following important dates mentioned by ESIC:
- The notification for the recruitment process was released on 29th January 2020.
- The Date for walk in interview is scheduled on 10th February 2020
Vacancy Details
Interested candidates should note the following vacancy details released by ESIC:
- There are 51 posts for Senior Resident on regular Basis
- There are 14 posts for Senior Resident GDMO
The site to get more details on the recruitment is www.esic.nic.in .
Eligibility Criteria
It is always necessary for the candidates to meet the eligibility criteria as mentioned by ESIC:
- Candidates must have MBBS or PG Degree or diploma in concerned speciality from any recognized university for the vacancies.
- It is recommended that the candidates check the official notification for the complete eligibility criteria
- Candidates applied must not be above 37 years of age. There is age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per the government rules.
Selection Process
Candidates would be selected on the basis of their performance in the interview. The walk-in- interview is scheduled on 10th February 2020. Interested candidates can attend the walk-in-interview and they must bring the self-attested copies of important documents on the interview. The documents required are as follows:
- A valid age proofs
- MBBS Certificate
- Two passport size photographs
- Caste certificate for the reserved category candidates
- PG Degree or Diploma Certificate
- DMC registration certificate with MD/MS/DNB qualification
- If currently employee, then no objection certificate from the employer
- Experience certificates.
