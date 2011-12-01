Art of Living Course @ JRE School of Management !

November 22, 2011 when the students of the pioneer batch students of JRE School of Management started the Art of Living Course, they were unaware of the experience that would change their lives. The three day course was aimed at sensitizing the students about the real meaning of life, how to live in the present, instead of regreting the past or worrying about the future. The day started with an exercise that comprised of going to each person in the room and folding hands and greeting them, introducing oneself (as if they have me for the first time), followed by a meditation session that began with a Surya Namaskar and Sudarshan Kriya. The students were taught the art of maintaing composure by the art of proper breathing. They giving tasks like serving food for each other and to write notes on topics like "What responsibilty do you take?" and "What responsibility you do not take?" The essence of making the students write these notes was to make them realize their responsibilities and how to take charge of them.

The meditation tactics filled the students with an energy that revitalized them,nonetheless to say students were asked not to consume alcohol, tea/coffee, onion/garlic or any other kind of addiction. Many such activities continued for the second day too. The third day comprised of a "Food-Competition", where the students had to prepare anything within a time-span of 15 minutes and that food had to served to other teams. The students prepared items like "Salads, Sandwiches, Fruit Punches, Bhelpuri, Lemon Crush, Lassi, Charnamrat, Chocolate Salads etc. The day makrked its end by a very interesting activity in which the art of living trainer called up a student, taking a coin in his hand and symbolising Head as "Happiness" and Tail as "Sadness", and asked to student to guess what he wants and tossed it, the student chose Happiness and when it came, he asked the student to take it, but when the student took the coin, he told him that he was taking sadness along with it and hence, teaching the most important lesson of life in a very smart way. All in all, this was a life-time experience for all of us and definitely these three days have transformed my life and deeply shaken my perception towards the world. :)

