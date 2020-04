Hello everyone i am a little confuse over a issue i.e if I do a course in business analytics will that be beneficial for my career or a proper 2 year proper MBA degree will do the needful. I am a working professional with 1.5 yrs of experience in manufacturing line. currently I am working in Allied Blenders & Distillers. I want to shift to marketing or sales or supply chain management as I dont want to be in operation anymore. Kindly help me to decide which way I can go???





Thank You in advance.





regards & cheers