Discover & Engage: Power of Alumni Connect | SIES School of Business Studies

Management Schools are best known by one of the most important stakeholders, their Alumni. We as SIES School of Business Studies (SIESSBS) are extremely proud to have alumni spread across the globe ever since the first batch of PGDM passed in 1997, PGDM Pharmaceutical Management in 1999, and PGDM Biotech Management in 2007. We already are blessed with a total strength of around 6,500 plus alumni who continuously strive to contribute back to our institute with their experience and wisdom. We have our Alumni International Chapters based in the Middle East, USA, Singapore, Canada, Australia, and Domestic Chapters based in Pune, NCR, Bengaluru, Gujarat, Hyderabad.

Our continuous alumni interaction in the form of Chapter Meet and Batch Meet keep us engaged with our alumni. Various felicitation programs in the form of Distinguished Alumni Award, Women Achievers Award, Entrepreneurship Alumni Award, Corporate to Campus Contribution Award, and many others help us remain connected closely with our alumni from all walks of life.

Year after year, our alumni have supported us in a very big way for helping our students get enviable Internship and Final Placement offers. Over 40 to 50% of placements happen on campus with the help of our incredible force of alumni. We encourage our students to remain closely connected with our Alumni interaction in the form of Corporate Interactive Sessions, Mentoring, and Placement-related experience sharing sessions.

We are truly proud of all our 6500+ alumni who represent our Values, Passion, Trust, Responsibility, Integrity, Gratitude, Humility, Excellence, and Respect through their conduct and behavior both at professional and personal capacity.

To know more about SIESSBS, join [Official] SIES School of Business Studies 2022-24.

Read More