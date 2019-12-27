DGVCL Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 482 Vidyut Sahayak Vacancies Till 15 January @ www.dgvcl.com, Get Details

The Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVCL) has published a notification regarding the application process for the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant). Therefore, the candidates who are interested in applying for the post can visit the online website.

The candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria before applying for the posts. After checking the eligibility criteria, they can visit the website of DGVCL i.e. dgvcl.com and then duly fill the application form.

The DGVCL has released the notification for filling up 482 vacancies for the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant). The application process has started from 26th December 2019, and the candidates should complete the application process on or before January 15, 2020.

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

The candidates should possess a full-time degree of BA, B.Com, BSc, BCA and BBA from a recognized University and the University should be approved by UGC. The candidates should also make sure that they obtain a minimum of 55% of marks in their final year.

REQUIRED SKILLS

The candidates are expected to have a good knowledge of Computer Applications The candidates should also have a good command over the English language and should also be fluent in the Gujarati language

AGE LIMIT

For candidates belonging to the General category the age limit is 30 years For candidates belonging to the reserved categories the age limit is 35 years on the date of the advertisement, i.e. 26th December 2019

However, there is relaxation in upper age limit for categories given below:

The female candidates will get a relaxation of 5 years

The candidates with any disability will get a relaxation of 10 years

The candidates who are Ex- Armed force personnel the relaxation is 10 years

For the candidates of a Retired employee if DGVCL the relaxation is up to the age of 40 years

APPLICATION FEE

For the candidates belonging to the General category, SEBC and EWS the application fee is Rs 500

For the candidates belonging to SC and ST category, the application fee is Rs 250

The PWD candidates belonging to SC and ST category and if they fulfil all the criteria, the application fee is Rs 250

MODE OF PAYMENT

The candidates will have to make the fee payment through the online mode, i.e. through credit card, debit card or net banking process

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When is the last date for filling up the application form of DGVCL?

Answer: The last date of filing the application form is 15 January 2020.

Question: How can I apply for DGVCL recruitment?

Answer: The candidates can visit the online website www.dgvcl.com and follow the steps online

Question: What is the mode of payment for DGVCL recruitment?

Answer: The payment can be made through online mode only.

Question: How many vacancies are there in DGVCL recruitment?

Answer: There are a total of 482 vacancies available.

