CTET 2019: Candidates can get their OMR Sheet and Calculation Sheet at Rs. 500

Central Board of Secondary Education CTET is providing the candidates their OMR sheet and calculation sheet for December 2019. The process of application for this has started and candidates who had given the CTET examination can apply till 31st January 2020. The candidate will have to pay Rs 500 to obtain the OMR Sheet and calculation sheet.

Applicants must correctly mention their roll number, name and address in their application. The roll number and name will also have to be mentioned on the back of the bank draft. The calculation sheet along with the OMR sheet will be sent to the candidates from the speed post itself. No applications will be accepted after 31st January 2020.

The bank draft will be payable in the name of Secretary, CBSE and will be payable to the address CTET Unit, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), 3rd Floor, PS 1-2, I.P. Extension, Patparganj, Delhi-110092.

The official website to get more details on this facility is https://ctet.nic.in/ .

CBSE released the results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test on December 2019 (CTET 2019), just 19 days after the exam in record time last Friday. Candidates can check the result on the official website which is ctet.nic.in.

Candidates who have cleared the exam will have to download the CTET certificate from DigiLocker. Login details will be issued to CTET pass candidates. Through the login details, he will be able to download his certificate. Login details will be sent to the candidates’ mobile number. Soon the certificates will be uploaded in DigiLocker. It has been recorded that Number of women who qualify CTET are 3,12,558 and Number of males who qualify CTET are 2,29,718.

CBSE conducts the CTET examination twice every year. The first examination is held in the month of July and the second of December. Successful candidates participating in CTET Paper-1 will be considered eligible for teacher recruitment for classes 1 to 5. Whereas successful candidates who sit in Paper-2 will be considered eligible for teacher recruitment for classes 6th to 8th.

