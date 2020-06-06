Consolidated List of all the IIMs in India- Fees and Package Details

Indian Institute of Management(s) is one of the most important names in the field of management education in India. For many years there were only six IIMs in the country which have now been increased to a total of 20 IIMs by introducing 14 Baby IIMs in the last few years. If you are also looking for more information and details regarding the IIMs in India, then here is a list for your perusal: –

IIM Ahmedabad : IIM Ahmedabad is a public university that was established in 1961 that offers different programmes in management. The courses offered at the institute include MBA which is a two-year course with tuition fees of INR 23 lakhs approximately; Executive Master of Business Management which is a year-long course and the fees if INR 28 lakhs; MBA in food and Agri-Business Management which is a two-year-long course with fees of INR 11.4 lakhs; Fellow Programme in Management which is a 54 months long course; last but not the least is the Faculty Development Programme which is a four-month-long course with fess of INR 1.57 lakhs. The director at IIM Ahmedabad is Errol D’Souza. IIMA is the topmost ranked IIM across the country with excellent reviews, and the highest placements are offered by the firms like McKinsey, Amazon, HSBC, Aditya Birla Group, etc. The highest international package offered in 2019 was INR 83.51 lakhs while the highest domestic package was INR 70 lakhs.

IIM Calcutta : IIM Calcutta was established in 1961 and is ranked 3 in the list of IIMs in the country. The institute offers a variety of management courses such as Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), PGPEX (Post Graduate Programme for Executives), PGPEX-VLM – Visionary Leadership in Manufacturing, Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA),Executive Training Programmes, Masters in Business Administration (MBA) and Doctoral Programmes. The average fees of pursuing an MBA at IIM Calcutta is INR 21 lakhs. The director at IIM Calcutta is Saibal Chattopadhyay. The highest package claimed at IIM in 2020 was INR 80 lakhs, and the average domestic CTC was INR 28 lakhs per annum.

