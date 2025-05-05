✅ Step 1: Fill out the online application form. ✅ Step 2: Submit the required documents & entrance exam scores. ✅ Step 3: Attend the interview/counseling session. ✅ Step 4: Secure your seat by paying the fees.

Includes Caution Money of ₹7,500 (Refundable), Examination Fees, ID Card, and other Institutional Fees. Fees may vary based on university guidelines.

Xavier Institute of Management & Informatics (XIMI) is a top-ranked MBA and MCA Professional Unit of St. Xavier’s College, Jaipur , offering AICTE-approved programs affiliated with Rajasthan Technical University (RTU), Kota . As a Christian Minority Jesuit Institution , we are committed to providing world-class management and IT education that fosters innovation, leadership, and excellence.

An Excellent Jesuit Institution and Best MBA & MCA College in Jaipur and Rajasthan

An Excellent Jesuit Institution and Best MBA & MCA College in Jaipur and Rajasthan

Xavier Institute of Management & Informatics (XIMI) is a top-ranked MBA and MCA Professional Unit of St. Xavier’s College, Jaipur, offering AICTE-approved programs affiliated with Rajasthan Technical University (RTU), Kota. As a Christian Minority Jesuit Institution, we are committed to providing world-class management and IT education that fosters innovation, leadership, and excellence.

🚀 Admissions Open for 2025-26! Apply Now

Fee Structure 2025-26

Year Semester MCA MBA First Year Semester - I ₹61,423 ₹61,173 Semester - II ₹43,802 ₹43,552 Second Year Semester - III ₹43,803 ₹43,553 Semester - IV ₹46,352 ₹46,102 Total ₹1,95,380* ₹1,94,380*

Includes Caution Money of ₹7,500 (Refundable), Examination Fees, ID Card, and other Institutional Fees. Fees may vary based on university guidelines.

*St. Xavier's College, Jaipur, graduates are eligible for a special fee concession of Rs. 8000 in the first semester of MCA/MBA program (Admission and alumni fees are waived).

Admission Process

✅ Step 1: Fill out the online application form.

✅ Step 2: Submit the required documents & entrance exam scores.

✅ Step 3: Attend the interview/counseling session.

✅ Step 4: Secure your seat by paying the fees.





🚀 Early Admission Registrations (before April 15, 2025) Benefits:

📌 Complimentary One-Day Educational Trip – Gain hands-on industry exposure.

📌 Priority Access to Placement Readiness Programs.

Scholarships & Financial Assistance

✅ First Semester Scholarships

Merit (All): 10% for ≥ 85% in graduation

Merit (Girls): 5% for 80–85% in graduation

Sports (International): 25% for ≥ 50% + international-level sports

Sports (National): 10% for ≥ 50% + national-level sports

*Applicable on first semester tuition fees of MBA/MCA

✅ Scholarships During the Course

Merit-Based, Need-based, Sports and Various Government Scholarships.

Placements & Industry Collaborations

Our robust placement support ensures that graduates are well-equipped to step into promising career opportunities. With strong industry ties and a focus on skill development, our MBA and MCA programs open the door to exciting career paths.

🔹 Regular Placement Drives with Leading Companies

🔹 Strong Industry Network Across Diverse Sectors

🔹 Opportunities in IT, Finance, Marketing, HR, and More

🔹 Corporate Tie-Ups for Training, Live Projects & Workshops.

Highest Package offered (MCA): 12 LPA

Highest Package offered (MBA): 10 LPA

Student Life at XIMI

Life at XIMI

XIMI fosters a dynamic environment with student-led Cells & Clubs, including the Students’ Council, Institution-Industry Cell, Social Media Cell, Photography Club, Placement Cell, and more.

Key Activities & Events

Academic Events : Workshops, lectures, and competitions.

Student Induction & Orientation

Cultural Events : Festivals and celebrations.

Industrial Visits & Educational Tours

Skill Development Workshops

Career Guidance & Placement Drives

Social Responsibility Initiatives

Sports Events

Fests & Guest Lectures

Startup & Hackathon Events

Faculty Development Programs

St. Xavier’s College Jaipur

Xavier Institute of Management and Informatics (XIMI)

A Beacon of Excellence in Technical Education

Fostering Innovation, Inclusion, and Integrity

The Xavier Institute of Management and Informatics (XIMI), established by the Jaipur Xavier Educational Association (JXEA), is rapidly emerging as a premier institution dedicated to imparting world-class technical education. Affiliated with Rajasthan Technical University, Kota, and approved by AICTE, New Delhi, XIMI is committed to providing students with a comprehensive and innovative learning experience.

XIMI, being the PG Professional Unit of St. Xavier’s College, Jaipur, aspires to become a leading institute for management and technical education in Rajasthan. Drawing inspiration from the esteemed Jesuit educational tradition, exemplified by institutions like XLRI and XIMB, XIMI Jaipur strives to offer a rigorous curriculum, foster innovation, and cultivate ethical leaders. By doing so, we aim to be on par with these renowned institutions and contribute to a broader network of academic excellence in India and abroad.

The institution's focus on practical exposure, coupled with a strong emphasis on career development, empowers students to become industry-ready professionals.

XIMI is more than just an academic institution; it's a platform for personal and professional growth. The institution fosters a culture of innovation, where students are encouraged to think critically, problem-solve, and develop creative solutions. By embracing diversity and inclusivity, XIMI ensures that every student feels valued and empowered. The institution's commitment to integrity ensures that ethical standards are upheld, fostering a strong moral compass among its students. By providing a holistic education, XIMI prepares students to achieve their full potential and make significant contributions to society.

VISION

To be a centre of excellence that provides a transformative technical education to create leaders and innovators, and generates new knowledge for society and industry.

MISSION

To foster an environment where innovative ideas and leadership skills flourish, nurturing the innovators and leaders of tomorrow.

To address societal and industrial needs by developing globally competitive and socially responsible citizens.

To provide inclusive and integrated opportunities for individuals from all backgrounds.

To collaborate with other institutions locally and globally to strengthen the educational ecosystem.

Programs Offered: MCA & MBA

Master of Computer Applications (MCA)

Duration : 2 years

Specialized Training Programs : Data Science Full Stack Web Development Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Cyber Security Database Management Projects Development

Eligibility : Bachelor's degree (any stream) from any recognized University with minimum 50% marks (45% for SC/ST/Non-Creamy layer OBC/Non- Creamy Layer SBC).

Master of Business Administration (MBA)

Duration : 2 years

Dual Specializations : Marketing Business Analytics Finance Human Resource Management Information Technology Operations & Supply Chain Management

Eligibility : Bachelor's degree (any stream) from any recognized University with minimum 50% marks (45% for SC/ST/Non-Creamy layer OBC/Non- Creamy Layer SBC). Scores from CAT/MAT/XAT/CMAT are considered.



Why Choose XIMI for MBA & MCA?

Key Highlights

Jesuit Heritage : A legacy of academic excellence, social responsibility, and ethical leadership. Holistic Development & Global Exposure : Focus on co-curricular activities, entrepreneurship, and innovation. Vibrant Campus Life : Clubs, cultural events, and sports for all-round development. Industry-Driven Curriculum – Our MBA & MCA programs are designed to meet evolving industry demands: MCA Specializations : AI & ML Engineer Certification, Data Science, Web Development, Cybersecurity Certification, Full Stack Web Development and Software Development. MBA with Dual Specialization : I nformation Technology, Business Analytics, Marketing, Human Resource, Finance, Operations & Supply Chain 100% Placement Assistance – Strong industry ties with top recruiters Expert Faculty – Learn from experienced professionals with global insights. State-of-the-Art Infrastructure – Air-conditioned, Smart classrooms, advanced labs, and a rich library Affordable Fees – Quality education at a competitive cost. Industry Partnerships – Gain practical insights through corporate tie-ups and expert-led workshops. For Experienced Corporate Professionals/ Entrepreneurs - Flexible Hybrid Learning & Assessment*

*As per the AICTE and RTU Norms

1. Jesuit Heritage

Jesuit institutions in India have a long and illustrious history, dating back centuries. They run numerous schools, colleges, and universities across the country, renowned for their academic excellence and holistic approach to education. Prominent examples include St. Xavier's College (Mumbai), Loyola College (Chennai), and Xavier Institute of Management (Bhubaneswar). Guided by the Jesuit principle of "magis" – striving for the best – these institutions aim to foster intellectual growth, social responsibility, and spiritual development in their students.

2. Holistic Development & Global Exposure

At XIMI, we believe in cultivating a global perspective for our students to prepare them for the international job market. To achieve this, we offer:

Student Exchange Programs : Collaborations with reputed international universities to provide students with global exposure and cultural exchange opportunities.

Study Tours : Educational tours to global business hubs to learn about international best practices and emerging trends.

Industry Visits : Regular visits to leading industries and corporations to bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world applications.

Startup Programs : To provide global opportunities, XIMI initiates dedicated startup programs where students are mentored to develop and boost their entrepreneurial ideas, transforming them into viable businesses.

3. Vibrant Campus Life

Life at XIMI

: Students Cells & Clubs: XIMI fosters an environment of creativity, learning, and fun. Students are encouraged to participate in

Students’ Council

Institution-Industry Cell

Social Media Cell

Photography Club

Placement Cell

Events and Activities: XIMI organizes a variety of events and activities throughout the year for its students loke:

Academic Events: Lectures, workshops, conferences, symposiums related to business, management, and technology. Impact Lecture Series by IIC National Students Paryavaran Competition Round Table Conference on Artificial Intelligence.

Student Induction and Orientation: Programs to welcome and introduce new students to XIMI's academic and social life.

Cultural Events: Celebrations of Indian festivals and traditions, talks on art and culture. Garba Glam Noor-e-Aagaaz: Luminous Beginning

Industrial Visits: Visits to companies and organizations to provide students with practical exposure to the business world. Industrial Visit to Jaipur Rugs, Jaipur Industrial Visit to HCIL Plant, Bhiwadi

Skill Development Workshops: Workshops to help students develop essential skills like resume building, soft skills, and web design. Workshop on Crafting Your Path: Learning the Art of Resume Building Workshop on Entrepreneurship & Innovation as a Career Opportunity

Career Guidance Events: Sessions, workshops, and placement drives to help students prepare for their careers. Career Guidance Session for MCA Students

Social Responsibility Events: Activities that promote social and environmental awareness. Plantation Drive Swachhata Pakhwada - Swachhata Hi Sewa, Cleanliness Drive

Sports Events: Competitions and festivals to encourage sportsmanship and physical activity. Sports Fest Sports Week

Fests: Larger events that combine various activities, competitions, and performances. Zest

Guest Speaker Sessions: Talks by industry experts and professionals. Motivational session MY STORY: By Successful Start-up Founder

Faculty Development Programs: Programs to help faculty members develop their teaching and research skills. Qualitative Research Analysis using NVivo Software Dive into Data using Power BI FDP on e-Governance



4. Industry-Driven Curriculum –

Our MBA & MCA programs are designed to meet evolving industry demands.

a. MCA Specializations*: Web Development, Data Science, AI & ML Engineer Certification, Cybersecurity Certification, Full-stack Web Development and Software Development.

*Training and Certificate Programs

MCA SPECIALIZATIONS

TRAINING AND CERTIFICATE PROGRAMS

Specialization Name of the Program Objectives Benefits/Career Opportunities Semester Web Development Full Stack Web Development To equip students with the skills to design, develop, and deploy full-stack web applications. Full Stack Web Developer

Frontend/Backend Developer

Web Designer

UI/UX Designer Semester – I/II Data Science Data Science with Python/R To provide students with a strong foundation in data science concepts, including data analysis using Python/R. Data Scientist

Data Analyst

Data Engineer Semester – II/III Advanced Java Advanced Java Project Development To enhance Java programming skills with advanced concepts and real-world project implementation. Java Developer

Software Engineer

Backend Developer Semester - II Artificial Intelligence Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning To introduce students to the fundamentals of AI and ML, including algorithms, techniques, and applications. AI Engineer

Research Scientist

AI Specialist Semester – III/IV Mobile App Development Training and Certificate Program on Mobile Application Development To provide students with the skills to design, develop, and deploy mobile applications for both Android and iOS platforms. Mobile App Developer

Android Developer

iOS Developer

Mobile App Tester Semester – III/IV Other Programs UI/UX Design To equip students with the skills to design user-centered interfaces and experiences. UI/UX Designer

UX Researcher

Product Designer Semester – III/IV Other Programs AWS/DevOps To provide students with knowledge and skills in cloud computing technologies, DevOps practices, and automation tools. DevOps Engineer

Cloud Engineer

System Administrator Semester - III/IV Other Programs Digital Marketing To provide students with a comprehensive understanding of digital marketing concepts, strategies, and tools. Digital Marketing Specialist

Social Media Manager

SEO/SEM Specialist

Content Marketing Manager Semester – III/IV Other Programs Advance Google Analytics To provide advanced knowledge and skills in using Google Analytics for data analysis, web traffic analysis, and performance measurement. Data Analyst

Digital Marketing Analyst

Web Analytics Specialist Semester – III/IV Other Programs Campus Recruitment Training Program To prepare students for the campus recruitment process by focusing on resume building, interview skills, aptitude tests, and group discussions. Improved job prospects

Increased confidence in job interviews

Better understanding of employer expectations Semester - I/II/III/IV



b. MBA with Dual Specialization: Information Technology, Business Analytics, Marketing, Human Resource, Finance, Operations & Supply Chain

MBA SPECIALIZATIONS (DUAL SPECIALIZATIONS)-

TRAINING AND CERTIFICATE PROGRAMS:

Specialization Name of the Program Objectives Benefits/Career Opportunities Semester MARKETING Digital Marketing Boot Camp To prepare students for career opportunities in the evolving digital economy. To Equip students with essential skills to excel in a technology-driven business landscape and boosts their employability. Semester IV (Marketing Group) FINANCE Training on Trading Software (Eka/Mint/Deal Room To provide hands-on experience in portfolio management and risk assessment To prepare students for careers in investment banking, trading, and financial analysis. Semester IV (Finance Group) HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT HR Analytics (Hands on Training on Software like Sentrifugo) To familiarize students with the latest HR analytics tools and software applications. Increases employability by aligning students' expertise with industry demands Semester IV (HR Group) BUSINESS ANALYTICS Data Science (Hands on Training on Python) To prepare students for careers in technology, analytics, and programming-intensive roles Increases employability with expertise in one of the most in-demand programming languages. Semester IV (BA Group) BUSINESS ANALYTICS Data Science (Hands on Training on Excel/Advance Excel) To teach the creation of automated workflows using formulas, functions, and Macros. Enhances data management, analysis, and reporting skills. Semester II GENERAL MANAGEMENT Presentation Skills Workshop – Power BI To empower students to apply Power BI for decision-making in real-world business scenarios. Equips students with skills to create interactive and visually appealing dashboards and reports. Semester II ENTREPRENEURSHIP Business Canvas Model Boot Camp To prepare students for strategic decision-making and entrepreneurial ventures. Provides a structured framework for understanding and developing business models. Semester II RECRUITMENT & PLACEMENT Campus Recruitment Training (Communication Skills/Facing Job Interviews/Power Dressing/ Networking) To equip students with the skills and knowledge required to succeed in campus recruitment drives. Increases the chances of securing placements in reputed organizations. Semester IV

5. Placements: 100 % Placement Assistance

XIMI is dedicated to shaping industry-ready professionals through strong ties with recruiters and companies. Our Placement Cell assists students with internships and final placements.

Placement Highlights

100% Placement Assistance

Key Recruiters : Celebal Technologies, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Sarvika Technologies, Thrillophilia, Deal Squad, Axes Track, Edunet Foundations, Exposys Data Labs, Bizviz Technologies, Webseeder Technologies, Froyo Technologies, Codsoft etc.

Placement Highlights : Placement Rate : 90% Highest Package : 12.0 LPA Average Package (2024) : ₹4.0 LPA

Campus & Recruitment Training (CRT) classes for students to up-skill & carve their potentials.

Internship highlights

100% Internship Assistance

Internships in Prominent Organizations Across the Globe. An undersigned MoU with Internshala and various organizations has provided a platform for students to intern in reputed organizations.

Stipend- based internship of approx. 20k p.m.

We assist and encourage all students to register on government portals to explore and apply for internships that align with their career goals. Some of the government portals where our students have registered themselves include the National Internship Portal (NIP), the National Career Service (NCS) Portal, Internships with MyGov, the Skill India Portal, the AICTE Internship Portal, PM Internship Schemes (Ministry of Corporate Affairs), the NITI Aayog Internship Scheme, the Digital India Internship Scheme for NIC, and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Internships.

6. Expert Faculty –

Highly Qualified & Experienced:

Team of faculty members with rich academic backgrounds, industry exposure, and years of teaching experience across MBA and MCA programs.

Industry-Aligned Teaching:

Many faculty members have worked in top corporate and IT roles, ensuring that classroom learning is practical, current, and job-oriented.

Research-Oriented Mentors:

Faculty at XIMI are actively involved in research, publishing in reputed journals, and guiding students in academic and industry projects.

Personalized Student Mentoring:

XIMI faculty offer dedicated mentoring to help students with academic, career, and personal development, fostering a close-knit learning environment.

Innovative Teaching Methods:

Use of case studies, live projects, simulations, group discussions, and real-time tech tools enhances engagement and deepens understanding.

Guest Faculty & Visiting Experts:

Regular sessions by visiting professors, corporate trainers, and domain experts add extra value and industry insights to the curriculum.

Supportive & Approachable:

Known for being friendly, accessible, and supportive, XIMI faculty build strong student-faculty bonds that last well beyond graduation.

Focus on Holistic Development:

Faculty members encourage participation in seminars, hackathons, business fests, and soft skills programs, ensuring all-round student growth.

7. State-of-the-Art Infrastructure

Excellent Campus Facilities

Air-conditioned Modern Classrooms: Equipped with the latest technology

Library : A rich collection of books, journals, and e-resources.

Labs : Advanced computer labs with state-of-the-art equipment.

Wi-Fi Enabled Campus : Seamless connectivity for students and faculty.

G-Suite Email Account for all Students

8. Affordable Fees –

Quality education at a competitive cost.

9. Industry Partnerships –

Gain practical insights through corporate tie-ups and expert-led workshops.

10. Facilitating Working Professionals *

XIMI is dedicated to helping working professionals achieve their MBA and MCA dreams. Our flexible program structure and support services are designed to accommodate the unique needs of professionals striving to advance their careers while balancing work and studies.

*As per the AICTE and RTU Norms

Affordable Fee Structure

Program MCA MBA First Year Rs 61,223 (I Semester) Rs 43,602 (II Semester) Rs 60,973 (I Semester) Rs 43,352 (II Semester) Second Year Rs 43,603 (III Semester) Rs 46,352 (IV Semester) Rs 43,353 (III Semester) Rs 46,102 (IV Semester) Total Rs 1,95,380 * Rs 1,94,380*

*This fee includes Caution Money of Rs 7,500 (Refundable), Examination Fees, ID Card, and other Institutional Fees. Please note that there might be slight variations in fees as per changes in university-related fees.

Scholarships :

Merit-based scholarships

Need-based financial Aid

Other Government Scholarship Schemes

Admission Process

Application : Submit the online Admission Registration Form on our website - Admission Form Selection basis* : Personal Interview

Candidates with good Academic Performance and good Scores in Entrance exams like : NIMCET, MAH MCA CET, BHU PET MCA, TANCET, WBJECA, OJEE, IPU CET, CUET PG etc. for MCA and CAT, XAT, MAT, CMAT, SNAP, NMAT, IIFT, MAH CET, TANCET, TSICET, AP ICET, OJEE, Karnataka PGCET, HPCET, IPU CET, KIITEE, WB JECA, CUET PG etc . for MBA will be preferred.

*Note: Admission will be given as per the RTU Norms / Rajasthan Management Admission Process (RMAP) / Rajasthan Master of Computer Applications Admission Process (RMCAAP) governed by Centre for Electronic Governance, An Autonomous body of Government of Rajasthan under the Department of Technical Education.

Contact Us-

Call us on (Timings: 9:00 am – 3:00 pm):

For MBA: +91 73000 42736

For MCA: +91 73000 42740



Email:

For MBA: [email protected]

For MCA: [email protected]

For Admission Counselling and Registrations, Please visit:

XIMI, City Office: Hathroi Fort Road, Near Om Tower C-Scheme, Jaipur (Rajasthan)-302001.

Registered Office : Nevta-Mahapura Road, Near Nevta Dam, Tehsil Sanganer, Jaipur (Rajasthan)-302029.

Transform Your Future at XIMI, Where Tradition Meets Innovation.

Visit Us at: ximi.ac.in