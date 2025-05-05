HomeCollegesXavier Institute of Management and Informatics (XIMI), JaipurOverview
    Xavier Institute of Management and Informatics (XIMI), Jaipur Overview

      Jaipur   Private   ESTD 2022
    An Excellent Jesuit Institution and Best MBA & MCA College in Jaipur and Rajasthan

    Xavier Institute of Management & Informatics (XIMI) is a top-ranked MBA and MCA Professional Unit of St. Xavier’s College, Jaipur, offering AICTE-approved programs affiliated with Rajasthan Technical University (RTU), Kota. As a Christian Minority Jesuit Institution, we are committed to providing world-class management and IT education that fosters innovation, leadership, and excellence.

    🚀 Admissions Open for 2025-26! Apply Now

    Fee Structure 2025-26

    Year

    Semester

    MCA

    MBA

     

     First Year

    Semester - I

    ₹61,423

    ₹61,173

    Semester - II

    ₹43,802

    ₹43,552

     

     Second Year

    Semester - III

    ₹43,803

    ₹43,553

    Semester - IV

    ₹46,352

    ₹46,102

     

    Total

    ₹1,95,380*

    ₹1,94,380*

    Includes Caution Money of ₹7,500 (Refundable), Examination Fees, ID Card, and other Institutional Fees. Fees may vary based on university guidelines.

    *St. Xavier's College, Jaipur, graduates are eligible for a special fee concession of Rs. 8000 in the first semester of MCA/MBA program (Admission and alumni fees are waived).

    Admission Process

    Step 1: Fill out the online application form.
    Step 2: Submit the required documents & entrance exam scores.
    Step 3: Attend the interview/counseling session.
    Step 4: Secure your seat by paying the fees.

    🚀 Early Admission Registrations (before April 15, 2025) Benefits:

    📌 Complimentary One-Day Educational Trip – Gain hands-on industry exposure.
    📌 Priority Access to Placement Readiness Programs.

    Scholarships & Financial Assistance

    First Semester Scholarships

    • Merit (All): 10% for ≥ 85% in graduation
    • Merit (Girls): 5% for 80–85% in graduation
    • Sports (International): 25% for ≥ 50% + international-level sports
    • Sports (National): 10% for ≥ 50% + national-level sports

    *Applicable on first semester tuitio

    Xavier Institute of Management and Informatics (XIMI), Jaipur Location And Map

    Address

    XIMI, City Office: Hathroi Fort Road, Near Om Tower C-Scheme, Jaipur (Rajasthan)-302001.
