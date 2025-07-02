|Placement Details
|Statistics (2025)
|Placement Rate
|91.87%
|Total Offers Made
|3,120
|Highest Salary Package
|INR 41.20 LPA
|Average Salary Package
|INR 5.45 LPA
Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology Campus Facilities
Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology provides a modern and student-friendly campus with a wide range of facilities to support academic and extracurricular development. The campus includes:
-
Smart Classrooms with digital teaching aids for interactive learning
-
Well-equipped Laboratories for hands-on experience across engineering, science, and technology domains
-
Central Library with a vast collection of books, journals, digital resources, and e-learning material
-
On-campus Hostels offering separate accommodation for boys and girls with 24/7 security and Wi-Fi
-
Sports Complex featuring facilities for indoor and outdoor games such as basketball, cricket, football, badminton, and table tennis
-
Auditoriums and Seminar Halls for conferences, guest lectures, and cultural activities
-
Cafeteria and Food Courts serving hygienic and multi-cuisine food
-
Healthcare Centre with round-the-clock medical support and ambulance service
-
Transportation Facility with a fleet of buses connecting various parts of the city
-
ATM and Banking Services available on campus
-
Wi-Fi Enabled Campus ensuring uninterrupted internet access for students and faculty
-
Innovation & Research Centres for fostering startups, projects, and interdisciplinary research
These facilities collectively create a supportive and enriching learning environment for students.
SIST Chennai Scholarship Details
Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology offers a range of scholarships to support meritorious and deserving students across various academic programs. The scholarships aim to promote academic excellence, financial assistance, and equal educational opportunities.
Here are the key scholarships available:
1. Merit-Based Scholarships
-
Awarded to students based on their performance in the SAEEE (Sathyabama All India Engineering Entrance Examination) or academic excellence in qualifying exams.
-
Top rank holders or high scorers are eligible for full or partial tuition fee waivers.
2. Sports Scholarships
-
Offered to students who have represented at the district, state, or national level in recognised sports.
-
Includes fee concessions, free accommodation, and access to specialised training facilities.
3. SC/ST Scholarships
-
Students belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) or Scheduled Tribes (ST) are eligible to apply for government scholarships facilitated through the university.
-
Covers tuition fees and living expenses based on eligibility and income limits.
4. Differently-Abled Scholarships
5. Alumni Scholarships
6. Government and External Scholarships
Application Process:
-
Eligible students must apply for scholarships during the admission process or within the stipulated timeline announced by the institute.
-
Required documents such as mark sheets, income certificates, sports certificates, and caste certificates must be submitted.
Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology FAQs
Q1. Where is Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology located?
A: It is located in Sholinganallur, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
Q2. Is Sathyabama University approved by any government body?
A: Yes, the institute is approved by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).
Q3. What are the flagship courses offered at Sathyabama?
A: The flagship programs are B.E./B.Tech in various specialisations.
Q4. What entrance exam is required for admission to B.E./B.Tech programs?
A: Admission is based on the Sathyabama All India Engineering Entrance Examination (SAEEE) conducted by the university.
Q5. What is the average and highest placement package offered?
A: The average package is INR 5.45 LPA, while the highest package has reached INR 41.20 LPA.
Q6. What are the hostel facilities like at Sathyabama?
A: The institute provides separate well-maintained hostels for boys and girls with 24/7 security, Wi-Fi, and mess facilities.
Q7. Are there any scholarships available?
A: Yes, the university offers scholarships based on academic performance, merit, and other criteria.
Q8. Does the campus offer sports and recreational facilities?
A: Yes, there are dedicated sports grounds and facilities for games like football, basketball, cricket, and indoor sports.
Q9. How can students apply for admission?
A: Students can apply online or offline by visiting the official website of Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology.
Q10. Who are the top recruiters at Sathyabama?
A: Some of the top recruiters include Amazon, Accenture, AVL, PwC, JP Morgan, and Cognizant.