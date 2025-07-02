Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology: Latest Updates and News

In the India Today Engineering Rankings 2025 , Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology secured the 36th position out of 269 engineering colleges across India.

According to the India Today Architecture Rankings 2025 , the institute was ranked 17th among 54 architecture colleges in the country.

As per the Times Engineering Rankings 2025, Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology achieved an impressive 4th rank out of 175 engineering institutions in India.

Established in 1987, Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology is a private deemed-to-be university recognised by the UGC and approved by the AICTE. It has been accredited with an A++ Grade by NAAC. As per the NIRF Ranking 2024, the institute is ranked 66th in India and 6th in Chennai under the Engineering category.

Sathyabama offers a wide range of Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and Doctoral programs across disciplines such as Engineering, Architecture, Arts, Commerce, and Science.

The B.E. program is the flagship course at the institute. To be eligible for B.E./B.Tech admission, candidates must have passed 10+2 with a minimum of 50% marks and are required to appear for the Sathyabama All India Engineering Entrance Examination (SAEEE) conducted by the university. The total fee for the B.E. program ranges between INR 2.38 Lakhs and INR 14.2 Lakhs.

According to the 2025 placement report, the highest salary package offered was INR 41.20 LPA, while the average package stood at INR 5.45 LPA. Some of the prominent recruiters include Amazon, Accenture, AVL, PwC, JP Morgan, and Cognizant.

