Quad AI School of Technology, based in heart of Patna, offers a four-year Integrated B. Tech program in Computer Science with specializations in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning in collaboration with Medhavi Skills University. The curriculum, designed by IIT alumni and people working at top tech giants like Microsoft, Amazon, Flipkart, Google etc., emphasizes industry relevance by eliminating outdated subjects and incorporating mandatory paid internships. The program includes personalized mentorship, CXO-led masterclasses, and participation in workshops and hackathons.

What Makes Quad AI Unique

Code with AI from Day 0 – access AI Based SDE and Sandbox compiler to make you perfect skilled coder Mentors from top corporates- 100+ Mentors from IITs and IIMs to conduct masterclass, network and groom students for a successful career Paid internship for entire 3rd Earn from 2nd Year itself. Workshops and Hackathons – Opportunity to participate in workshops and Hackathons, win prize and medals Entrepreneurship – Special focus towards building next-gen entrepreneurs Personality Development – Special emphasis on building soft skills in the students

We earn while we learn

At QUAD, we believe that learning and earning goes hand-in-hand. That’s why every QUAD student gets a personalised upskilling on how to start earning from 2nd year—a first-of-its-kind initiative in India.

Students start earning and managing their own expenses. No better feeling than this right? ✅ Resume build up - Such Live projects and internships help builds up the resume of the student which helps in top placements later.

At QUAD, we don’t just teach tech — we help you implement it.

FAQs-

Q. Is this a full-time program?

Ans. Yes, this is a full-time, tech-enabled campus-based program located in Patna. The campus spans 16,000 sq. ft. and is equipped with modern