HomeCollegesQuad AI SOMOverview
  • Colleges
    • HomeCollegesQuad AI SOMOverview
  • Colleges

    • Quad AI School of Management Overview

      Patna   ESTD
      Patna   ESTD
    Overview
    Courses and Fees
    Admission Process
    Placements
    Scholarships
    Campus Facilities

    About College

    Quad AI School of Management offers a two-year MBA program in collaboration with Medhavi Skills University, focusing on Finance, Marketing, and Entrepreneurship. The program includes a unique 1+1 year structure, combining academic learning with experiential opportunities such as a fully sponsored international trip to Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Students benefit from over 50 out-of-class activities, mentorship from 100+ industry professionals, and personalized attention due to small batch sizes. The curriculum integrates AI with business studies, preparing students for modern challenges. Quad AI supports aspiring entrepreneurs to guide them through in getting their first cheque to turn their Idea’s into reality. The program is tailored for corporate aspirants, startup founders, and next-generation family business leaders, emphasizing real-world skills and global exposure

    What Makes Quad AI Unique

    1. Practical Experience – 50+ Out Class activities and industrial visit to gain practical knowledge
    2. Mentors from top corporates- 100+ Mentors to conduct masterclass, network and groom students for a successful career
    3. AI integration – Unique integration of AI in the curriculum, so that students stay ahead in the curve
    4. International Dubai Trip – 100% sponsored Dubai trip for students to experience international business exposure
    5. Small Batch Size – Small Batch of 50+ students to enabling personalised attention and Higher chance of Success
    6. Personality Development – Special emphasis on building soft skills in the student

    Unfair Advantage

    The MBA that gives you more

    Feature Quad AI (Unfair Advantage) Other Curriculum
    International Dubai Trip Yes, 100% sponsored No
    Curriculum Industry-recommended Outdated
    Degree By MSU Unbranded degree
    Masterclasses From CEOs/CXOs Negligible
    Outclass Experience Yes. Highly involving. Negligible
    Industry 5.0 Clubs To make you future-ready
    Career Readiness Ready for a high-payin
    Read More

    Quad AI School of Management Location And Map

    Address

    Patna Tech-Campus Gigaspace Tower, Road 19, Rajeev Nagar, Patna – 800024
    click here for college website

    Quad AI School of Management News

    Coming Soon.

    Related Groups

    Copyright © 2025 Inzane Labs Private Limited. All Rights Reserved