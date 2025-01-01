The MBA that gives you more

Quad AI School of Management offers a two-year MBA program in collaboration with Medhavi Skills University, focusing on Finance, Marketing, and Entrepreneurship. The program includes a unique 1+1 year structure, combining academic learning with experiential opportunities such as a fully sponsored international trip to Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Students benefit from over 50 out-of-class activities, mentorship from 100+ industry professionals, and personalized attention due to small batch sizes. The curriculum integrates AI with business studies, preparing students for modern challenges. Quad AI supports aspiring entrepreneurs to guide them through in getting their first cheque to turn their Idea’s into reality. The program is tailored for corporate aspirants, startup founders, and next-generation family business leaders, emphasizing real-world skills and global exposure

What Makes Quad AI Unique

Practical Experience – 50+ Out Class activities and industrial visit to gain practical knowledge Mentors from top corporates- 100+ Mentors to conduct masterclass, network and groom students for a successful career AI integration – Unique integration of AI in the curriculum, so that students stay ahead in the curve International Dubai Trip – 100% sponsored Dubai trip for students to experience international business exposure Small Batch Size – Small Batch of 50+ students to enabling personalised attention and Higher chance of Success Personality Development – Special emphasis on building soft skills in the student

Unfair Advantage

Feature Quad AI (Unfair Advantage) Other Curriculum International Dubai Trip Yes, 100% sponsored No Curriculum Industry-recommended Outdated Degree By MSU Unbranded degree Masterclasses From CEOs/CXOs Negligible Outclass Experience Yes. Highly involving. Negligible Industry 5.0 Clubs To make you future-ready – Career Readiness Ready for a high-paying job Not ready for a job Placements Dedicated professional team Only a few Companies Job Offers Specialist Roles Entry-level Classrooms New-Age Old-fashioned Personality Grooming Yes. 1 course in every semester No provision Salary Negotiation For higher salaries – Entrepreneurship Support Yes, special training for Bihar funding None Tech Integration Yes, with AI & ML None

FAQs-

Q. Is this a full-time program?

Ans. Yes, this is a full-time, tech-enabled campus-based program located in Patna. The campus spans 16,000 sq. ft. and is equipped with modern facilities. Students also have access to optional residential accommodations through partnered PGs.

Q. What financing options are available for paying the admission fees if I get selected?

Ans. Quad AI provide a variety of financing options to ensure financial constraints don’t hold you back. Their banking partners offer low-interest education loans with no collateral requirement and additional moratorium benefits. Moreover, Quad AI offer a semester-wise payment plan that allows you to pay fees in installments at the beginning of each semester.

Q. How can I apply for a scholarship?

Ans. All students who appear for the Quad Entrance Test are automatically considered for available scholarships. For more information, feel free to connect with our counsellors who can guide you through the scholarship process.