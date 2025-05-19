HomeCollegesPriyadarshini Lokmanya Tilak Institute of Management Studies and Research (PLTIMSR), NagpurOverview
  • Colleges
    • HomeCollegesPriyadarshini Lokmanya Tilak Institute of Management Studies and Research (PLTIMSR), NagpurOverview
  • Colleges

    • Priyadarshini Lokmanya Tilak Institute of Management Studies and Research (PLTIMSR), Nagpur Overview

      Nagpur   RTMNU,Nagpur   ESTD 1994
      Nagpur   RTMNU,Nagpur   ESTD 1994
    Overview
    Courses and Fees
    Admission Process
    Placements
    Scholarships
    Campus Facilities
    Results and Cutoffs

    About College

    About Priyadarshini MBA

    The Institute Formerly known as Lokmanya Tilak Institute of Management Studies & Research was established in June 1994 with due approval of All India Council of Technical Education (GOI) and is affiliated to Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, Nagpur. It is one of the rare MBA colleges in Nagpur that is provided with an independent status, with state-of-the-art infrastructure. Besides excellent classrooms, library, Internet-equipped Computer Lab, Conference Hall and Seminar Hall are the hallmarks of this institute.

    PLTIMSR offers BBA and MBA programs, with admissions granted based on entrance exam scores such as MBA/MMS CET, AMMI-MBA-CET, CAT, CMAT, XAT, ATMA, MAT, among others.

    Priyadarshini is committed to equipping students for the professional world right from the beginning. The institute takes pride in delivering one of the top-rated MBA programs in Nagpur.

    • Programs Offered:

      • Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA)

      • Master of Business Administration (MBA)

    • Additional Value-Added Courses:

      • Digital Marketing

      • Artificial Intelligence (AI)

    PLTIMSR Nagpur Key Highlights

    Particulars Details
    Name of the Institute Priyadarshini Lokmanya Tilak Institute of Management Studies & Research
    Year of Establishment June 1994
    Location Opposite Lata Mangeshkar Hospital, Digdoh Hills, Hingna Road, Nagpur – 440019
    Approved By All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)
    Affiliated To Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University
    Programs Offered BBA and MBA
    Admission Criteria Based on Merit and Entrance Exam Scores
    Accepted Entrance Exams MBA/MMS CET, AMMI-MBA-CET, CAT, CMAT, XAT, ATMA, MAT, etc.
    Official Website https://priyadarshinimba.com/

    PLTIMSR Nagpur Courses Offered

    Priyadarshini Lokmanya Tilak Institute of Management Studies & Research (PLTIMSR) offers undergraduate and postgraduate

    Read More

    Priyadarshini Lokmanya Tilak Institute of Management Studies and Research (PLTIMSR), Nagpur Location And Map

    Address

    Opp. Lata Mangeshkar Hospital, Hingna Rd, Digdoh Hills, Nagpur, Maharashtra 440019

    Priyadarshini Lokmanya Tilak Institute of Management Studies and Research (PLTIMSR), Nagpur Gallery

    View All Photos

    Priyadarshini Lokmanya Tilak Institute of Management Studies and Research (PLTIMSR), Nagpur News

    Coming Soon.
    Copyright © 2025 Inzane Labs Private Limited. All Rights Reserved