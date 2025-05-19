Priyadarshini is committed to equipping students for the professional world right from the beginning. The institute takes pride in delivering one of the top-rated MBA programs in Nagpur.

PLTIMSR offers BBA and MBA programs, with admissions granted based on entrance exam scores such as MBA/MMS CET, AMMI-MBA-CET, CAT, CMAT, XAT, ATMA, MAT, among others.

The Institute Formerly known as Lokmanya Tilak Institute of Management Studies & Research was established in June 1994 with due approval of All India Council of Technical Education (GOI) and is affiliated to Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, Nagpur. It is one of the rare MBA colleges in Nagpur that is provided with an independent status, with state-of-the-art infrastructure. Besides excellent classrooms, library, Internet-equipped Computer Lab, Conference Hall and Seminar Hall are the hallmarks of this institute.

About Priyadarshini MBA

Programs Offered:

Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA)

Master of Business Administration (MBA)



Additional Value-Added Courses:

Digital Marketing

Artificial Intelligence (AI)



PLTIMSR Nagpur Key Highlights

Particulars Details Name of the Institute Priyadarshini Lokmanya Tilak Institute of Management Studies & Research Year of Establishment June 1994 Location Opposite Lata Mangeshkar Hospital, Digdoh Hills, Hingna Road, Nagpur – 440019 Approved By All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Affiliated To Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University Programs Offered BBA and MBA Admission Criteria Based on Merit and Entrance Exam Scores Accepted Entrance Exams MBA/MMS CET, AMMI-MBA-CET, CAT, CMAT, XAT, ATMA, MAT, etc. Official Website https://priyadarshinimba.com/

PLTIMSR Nagpur Courses Offered

Priyadarshini Lokmanya Tilak Institute of Management Studies & Research (PLTIMSR) offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs in management, namely BBA and MBA. Admissions to these programs are based on performance in various entrance examinations such as MBA/MMS CET, AMMI-MBA-CET, CAT, CMAT, XAT, ATMA, MAT, and others.

Below is an overview of the courses offered:

Course Specialisations Selection Criteria BBA Marketing Management Financial Management Human Resource Management Business Analytics Candidates must appear and qualify in relevant entrance exams such as MBA/MMS CET, AMMI-MBA-CET, CAT, CMAT, XAT, ATMA, MAT, etc. MBA Financial Management

Marketing Management

Human Resource Management

Operations Management

Business Analytics

Entrepreneurship Development

International Business Candidates must appear and qualify in relevant entrance exams such as MBA/MMS CET, AMMI-MBA-CET, CAT, CMAT, XAT, ATMA, MAT, etc.

Fees structure of BBA and MBA both.

MBA- Fees: 95000/-

PLTIMSR Nagpur Course Admissions 2025

Gear Up for MBA/BBA Admissions – Make the Right Choice

As another MBA/BBA entrance exam season approaches, numerous coaching centers flood the market with bold claims of guaranteed admissions in Nagpur. But as an aspiring management student, what should your real focus be?

Top-tier institutions often promise lucrative placement packages, but these come at a steep cost. The average student is expected to invest heavily in coaching classes, registration fees, entrance exams, and college applications. In reality, it is the practical, real-world training that empowers students to differentiate themselves and build a career aligned with their strengths.

Nagpur, a hub for quality education, boasts several reputed Management and Technical institutions. Among them, Priyadarshini Lokmanya Tilak Institute of Management Studies & Research (PLTIMSR) stands out for its:

Modern infrastructure

Independent status (a rarity in Nagpur)

Consistent record of academic excellence

Industry-focused training

Strong campus placement support

A degree from PLTIMSR opens up a world of opportunities while ensuring you're prepared for the real challenges of the business world.

Admission Procedure

All admissions at PLTIMSR, Nagpur are strictly merit-based. The institute upholds complete transparency and has not authorised any individual or agency to facilitate admissions. Students and parents are strongly advised not to engage with any such unauthorised intermediaries.

Eligibility & Selection Criteria

Candidates seeking admission to the MBA/BBA programs must meet the eligibility criteria prescribed by AICTE, New Delhi and DTE, Mumbai (Govt. of Maharashtra).

Applicants must have appeared and qualified in one or more of the following entrance exams:

MBA/MMS CET

AMMI-MBA-CET

CAT

CMAT

XAT

ATMA

MAT

Application Process

Interested candidates must fill out the prescribed application form (available with the brochure) and submit it along with the required documents.

Admissions will be granted strictly on a merit basis , with the list of selected candidates displayed on the college notice board .

Eligible students may also apply for scholarships (GOI, Minority, etc.) and concessions (EBC, Freeship, etc.) as per the norms laid down by the Government of Maharashtra.

PLTIMSR Nagpur Placement Overview

The Training and Placement Cell at PLTIMSR is dedicated to securing excellent career opportunities for students while enhancing their overall employability. Recognised as one of the leading MBA/BBA colleges in Nagpur, the institute has maintained a strong and consistent placement record through on-campus recruitment drives.

Career Support & Training

PLTIMSR's Training & Placement Cell offers comprehensive support to enhance student employability:

Pre-Placement Talks : Sessions where companies discuss their work culture, job roles, and expectations.

Internship-to-Placement Pathways : Facilitating transitions from internships to full-time roles through strong industry partnerships.

Job Fairs & Recruitment Events : Hosting events that attract a diverse range of companies.

Alumni Network Support: Leveraging alumni connections for job opportunities and mentorship.

PLTIMSR Nagpur Campus Facilities

The PLTIMSR campus provides a dynamic and inspiring atmosphere that promotes both academic excellence and holistic development. Featuring modern infrastructure, well-equipped classrooms, and scenic green spaces, the campus offers an ideal environment for learning, collaboration, and creativity. Students benefit from a wide array of facilities that enhance their academic pursuits as well as extracurricular engagement.

Classroom

PLTIMSR's classrooms are equipped with modern amenities and state-of-the-art technology to create an engaging and interactive learning environment. Comfortable seating, advanced audio-visual aids, and well-ventilated spaces ensure that students can focus on their studies and participate actively in discussions.

Seminar Hall

The seminar hall at PLTIMSR is designed to host various academic and professional events, including guest lectures, workshops, and seminars. With a capacity to accommodate large audiences, the hall is equipped with high-quality audio-visual equipment to facilitate impactful presentations and discussions.

Conference Room

PLTIMSR's conference room is a sophisticated space ideal for meetings, discussions, and small-group presentations. It is equipped with modern communication tools, comfortable seating, and a professional ambiance, providing an excellent environment for collaborative projects and strategic planning sessions.

Library

The PLTIMSR library is a treasure trove of knowledge, housing an extensive collection of books, journals, and digital resources. It provides a quiet and conducive environment for study and research, supported by a team of helpful librarians and access to online databases for comprehensive academic support.

Canteen

The canteen at PLTIMSR offers a variety of nutritious and delicious food options, catering to the diverse tastes of PLTIMSR students. It is a popular spot for relaxation and social interaction, providing a comfortable space to unwind and enjoy meals with friends.

Computer Lab

PLTIMSR's computer lab is equipped with the latest hardware and software to support the technological needs of the students. With high-speed internet access and a range of software tools, the lab is an essential resource for coursework, research, and project development.

Girls Common Room

The girls’ common room at PLTIMSR offers a comfortable and secure space for female students to relax, study, and socialise. It is thoughtfully designed to provide a supportive environment, contributing to their well-being and comfort.

Swimming Pool

The swimming pool at PLTIMSR provides a refreshing break from academic rigors and promotes physical fitness. It is maintained to the highest standards of cleanliness and safety, offering students an excellent facility for recreational swimming and relaxation.

Sports Ground

The sports ground at PLTIMSR is a hub of physical activity and sportsmanship. It offers facilities for various sports, including cricket, football, basketball, and more. Regular sports events and practice sessions are held to encourage a healthy and active lifestyle among students.

PLTIMSR Nagpur Scholarships

Scholarship facility available for OBC, SEBC, VJNT, SBC, SC & ST category students.

EBC and Minority Scholarship available for Open Category Students.

PLTIMSR Nagpur MAH CET Cutoff 2024

Admission to the MBA program at Priyadarshini Lokmanya Tilak Institute of Management Studies & Research (PLTIMSR), Nagpur is granted through the MAH CET entrance exam. The MAH CET 2024 cutoff scores provide valuable insight into the minimum percentile required for securing admission across different categories.

MAH CET 2024 Cutoff (Category-Wise) – PLTIMSR Nagpur

Category Round 1 (Closing Percentile) Round 2 (Closing Percentile) Round 3 (Closing Percentile) TFWS 62.34 56.94 47.55 GOPENH – 32.15 21.91

Cutoff Analysis for GOPENH Category

GOPENH refers to candidates from the General Open Category (Home University quota).

The overall MAH CET 2024 cutoff percentile for GOPENH candidates at PLTIMSR ranges from 21.91 to 32.15 .

The MBA program remained the most sought-after course among GOPENH applicants, with the lowest closing percentile being 21.91 in Round 3.

Course Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 MBA – 32.15 21.91

Cutoff Analysis for TFWS Category

TFWS stands for Tuition Fee Waiver Scheme, intended for meritorious students from economically weaker sections.

The MAH CET 2024 cutoff percentile for TFWS category candidates at PLTIMSR ranged between 47.55 and 62.34 .

Once again, MBA was the most preferred program, with the lowest closing percentile recorded at 47.55 in Round 3.