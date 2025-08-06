For international admissions, the university offers a Fall intake at the undergraduate level, while graduate admissions are available in both Fall and Spring intakes. Applicants must meet strong academic requirements—undergraduate applicants must have a high school diploma, and graduate applicants need a bachelor's degree. Proficiency in English is mandatory for Indian students, with a minimum IELTS score of 6.5 (or equivalent) for graduate admissions. Undergraduate applicants typically need an IELTS score of 7.5–8.0 or equivalent.

Highly sought-after graduate programs at Northeastern include the MS in Computer Science, MS in Data Science, MS in Information Systems, MS in Project Management, and MS in Engineering Management. Annual tuition fees for these programs range from $27,978 to $120,340 (~INR 23.92 lakh to INR 1.02 crore).

Northeastern University is a prestigious private institution located in Boston, Massachusetts, and ranks among the top 400 universities worldwide. As per the QS World University Rankings 2025, it holds the #396 position. Known for its highly selective admissions process, Northeastern has an undergraduate acceptance rate of just 3.8% for international students, while acceptance rates for popular graduate programs are even lower.

Additionally, the university has revised its tuition fees for the 2025–26 academic year. The MS in Computer Science program now costs $60,000 (~INR 51.3 lakhs), up from $57,100. Similarly, the MS in Data Science program fee has increased to $60,000 (~INR 51.3 lakhs), from the earlier $59,392.

Northeastern University has lowered the English language proficiency requirements for select graduate programs. The recommended TOEFL score for the MS in Artificial Intelligence, MS in Data Science, and MS in Cybersecurity has been reduced to 90 (previously 100), while the minimum IELTS score is now 6.5.

Latest Updates from Northeastern University, Boston

Northeastern University, Boston: Overview & Key Highlights

To support international students, Northeastern offers merit-based scholarships to offset tuition costs. The university boasts a robust placement record, with 97% of graduates securing employment or pursuing higher studies within nine months of graduation. The average annual salary for Northeastern graduates is around $89,000 (~INR 77.12 lakh).

Northeastern University Rankings 2025

Northeastern University continues to be recognized among the top 400 universities globally by renowned ranking organizations such as QS and Times Higher Education (THE). In the QS World University Rankings 2025, Northeastern is placed at #396, while Forbes ranks it 73rd overall in its latest list. Here are some notable 2025 rankings of Northeastern University:

#54 in National Universities – U.S. News & World Report

#227 in Best Global Universities – U.S. News & World Report

#201–250 in THE World University Rankings

=396 in QS World University Rankings

Northeastern University: Courses and Fees 2025

Northeastern University offers a wide range of academic programs, including 329 majors and 199 combined majors across its 9 undergraduate colleges. For graduate students, the university provides over 200 industry-aligned programs—spanning master’s degrees, certificates, professional doctorates, and dual-degree options.

Below are some of the most popular graduate programs at Northeastern University along with their estimated annual tuition fees:

Program Annual Tuition Fees (USD) Annual Tuition Fees (INR) M.S. in Information Design and Data Visualization $33,495 ₹29,07,031 M.S. in Electrical and Computer Engineering $33,495 / $64,432 ₹29,07,031 / ₹55,92,053 M.S. in Data Architecture and Management $33,495 ₹29,07,031 M.S. in Artificial Intelligence $61,904 ₹53,72,648 M.S. in Business Analytics $59,264 ₹51,43,523 Master of Business Administration (MBA) $104,684 ₹90,85,524 M.S. in Robotics $64,432 ₹55,92,053 M.S. in Mechanical Engineering $64,432 ₹55,92,053 M.S. in International Business $33,495 ₹29,07,031 M.S. in Information Systems $64,047 ₹55,58,639 M.S. in Data Science $64,176 ₹55,69,835 M.S. in Data Analytics Engineering $64,384 ₹55,87,887 M.S. in Computer Science $61,884 ₹53,70,912 M.S. in Chemical Engineering $33,495 ₹29,07,031 M.S. in Analytics $56,229 ₹48,80,115 M.S. in Cybersecurity $58,608 ₹50,86,588

Note: In addition to tuition, students should budget approximately $9,830 per semester for housing and meal plans. For more information, refer to the Cost of Living in the USA.

Northeastern University Graduate Admissions 2025

Northeastern University offers over 200 graduate programs that emphasize industry relevance and career growth. To apply, candidates must meet specific academic, professional, and English language proficiency requirements.

Application Details

Application Portal: Application Management System

Application Fee: $100 (waivers available for select colleges)

General Admission Requirements

Online Application Form

Statement of Purpose (500–1000 words): Should outline your academic and career goals and align with the chosen program. Must adhere to the university’s academic integrity standards.

Professional Resume

Unofficial Transcripts: Required at the time of application. If admitted, official transcripts with proof of bachelor's degree and date of conferral must be submitted.

Two Letters of Recommendation: Preferably from academic or professional sources (e.g., professor, employer, mentor). One should ideally be from a current employer.

English Proficiency Requirements

TOEFL iBT: 79 (minimum writing score: 20)

IELTS: 6.5 (no band below 6.0)

PTE: 53

Duolingo English Test (DET): 105

Northeastern University MBA Admissions 2025

The Northeastern MBA is recognized as one of the top MBA programs in Boston and the U.S. The total tuition fee for the MBA program is $103,620 (~₹90+ lakhs).

MBA Admission Requirements

Personal Statement (up to 500 words) and Short Essay (up to 300 words)

Updated Resume

Two Letters of Recommendation

Academic Transcripts from all postsecondary institutions attended

Kira Talent Video Interview (by invitation only)

GMAT/GRE Scores (Optional): Average GMAT score of admitted students: 623

Proof of English Proficiency: TOEFL iBT: 79 IELTS: 6.5 PTE: 53 DET: 105

Passport or Permanent Residency Card (if applicable)

Note: Standardized test scores (GMAT/GRE) are not mandatory but may be submitted to strengthen the application.

Northeastern University Undergraduate Admissions 2025

International applicants to Northeastern University must provide academic records, proof of English proficiency, and optional standardized test scores. Below are the key details for undergraduate admissions:

Application Details

Application Portals: Common Application or Coalition Application

Application Fee: $75 (non-refundable) or submit a fee waiver request

Entry Requirements

Coursework and Grades Form: Required for all first-year applicants and must be submitted via the Application Status Check portal.

Academic Qualifications: General Secondary Education Certificate Indian Standard XII Higher Secondary School Certificate

Official Transcripts: Must be sent directly from the applicant’s school If not in English, a certified English translation is required Accepted credential evaluation agencies include CED, SpanTran, WES, etc.

Standardized Test Scores (Optional): SAT or ACT scores are not mandatory but recommended Middle 50% SAT range: 1480–1540



English Language Proficiency

IELTS Academic: 7.5 – 8.0

PTE Academic: 73 – 78

Duolingo English Test (DET): 135 – 145

TOEFL iBT: 106 – 113

Letters of Recommendation

At least one letter required from a teacher or counselor

Additional (Optional) Requirements

InitialView or Vericant video interviews are accepted but do not replace English proficiency test scores

Document Submission Guidelines

Submit documents through the application portal, by email from an official school/university address, or by post

Standardized test scores must be sent directly from the testing agency

National exam results should be submitted via email or certified copies

Non-English documents must include certified translations

Northeastern University Scholarships 2025

Northeastern University provides a range of merit-based scholarships to support international students at both undergraduate and graduate levels. While need-based financial aid is limited to U.S. citizens and eligible non-citizens, international students can still access several scholarship opportunities to help reduce tuition expenses.

Undergraduate Scholarships

International Scholars Award: A competitive merit-based scholarship offering up to $28,000 (~INR 24.26 lakhs) per year. This award partially offsets tuition but does not cover full attendance costs.

RaiseMe Microscholarships: Designed for U.S. high school students, these scholarships allow students to earn up to $20,000 (~INR 17.33 lakhs) annually based on academic performance and extracurricular involvement. Students must complete their RaiseMe portfolio by November 1 of their senior year.

External Scholarships: International students are encouraged to explore outside scholarship opportunities offered by global organizations. These are independent of Northeastern University.

On-Campus Employment: International students holding F-1 or J-1 visas may work part-time on campus during their studies to supplement their finances.

Graduate Scholarships

Merit-Based Awards: Offered to students enrolling in graduate programs—including those in the College of Professional Studies —based on academic excellence and program-specific criteria.

Departmental Scholarships: Several graduate departments and colleges at Northeastern provide additional scholarships. Applicants should consult their respective academic departments for eligibility, availability, and application procedures.

Northeastern University Campus Facilities

Northeastern University boasts a global presence with 13 campuses across the U.S., U.K., and Canada, along with a robust selection of fully online programs. Students benefit from cutting-edge academic facilities, a strong community of over 320,000 alumni, and partnerships with more than 3,800 global employers.

Campus Life and Engagement

Northeastern fosters an inclusive and vibrant campus environment, encouraging students to engage in cultural, spiritual, and community-based activities. Opportunities for personal growth and leadership include:

Athletics & Intramural Sports

Fraternity & Sorority Life

Community and City Engagement

Parent & Family Programs

Health and Well-being

A wide range of services supports students’ physical and mental health, ensuring a balanced and successful academic journey:

Campus Recreation & Sports Medicine

Health & Counseling Services

Student Health Insurance & Athlete Support

Office of Prevention & Education

Student Support Services

Northeastern is dedicated to student success through comprehensive academic and personal support systems, including:

Disability Resource Center

Graduate Ombuds Office

Office of Global Services

Learning Disabilities Program

Office for University Equity & Compliance

Sports and Recreation Facilities

Northeastern offers modern fitness and athletic facilities accessible to students, faculty, alumni, and, in some cases, the public:

Hellman Soccer Field: Used for student club sports and intramural leagues.

Meyer Tennis Center: Features six lighted courts, two with pickleball lines, available for private bookings.

Trefethen Aquatic Center: Includes a 10-lane outdoor pool, water aerobics, and a therapy spa.

Fitness Center: Fully equipped with cardio machines and strength training equipment.

Haas Gymnasium: Open to students outside of scheduled activities.

Northeastern University Placements 2025

As per official reports, 97% of Northeastern University graduates secure career outcomes within nine months of graduation. This includes 82% employed, 14.3% pursuing further studies, and only 3.6% actively seeking employment. Additionally, around 90.2% of students complete six-month co-op programs across more than 100 countries, gaining valuable global work experience.

The average salary for Northeastern graduates stands at $89,000 (approx. ₹77.12 lakhs). Below is a breakdown of average salaries for some key roles:

Job Title Average Salary (USD) Approx. Salary in INR Software Engineer $100,678 ₹87.24 lakhs Mechanical Engineer $84,458 ₹73.18 lakhs Senior Software Engineer $145,676 ₹1.26 crore Project Manager (General) $92,196 ₹79.89 lakhs Data Analyst $79,717 ₹69.07 lakhs Data Scientist $99,470 ₹86.19 lakhs Electrical Engineer $87,352 ₹75.69 lakhs

Northeastern University is a globally recognized institution, consistently ranked among the top universities. It offers a diverse range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs, integrating industry-relevant learning, strong research opportunities, and comprehensive career support. The university’s flexible campus options, merit-based scholarships, and student-centered services contribute to a well-rounded academic experience.

Northeastern University FAQs

Q. Where is Northeastern University located?

The main campus is in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Northeastern also has regional campuses in cities like Seattle, San Francisco, Oakland, Charlotte, Toronto, Vancouver, London, and Portland, along with 100% online learning options.

Q. Is Northeastern a public or private university?

Northeastern University is a private research university.

Q. What is Northeastern University known for?

Northeastern is best known for its:

Experiential learning model (especially the co-op program)

Strong emphasis on research

Global presence

Industry connections

STEM and business programs

Q. What is the student population at Northeastern?

Northeastern serves over 27,000 students, including approximately:

15,000+ undergraduates

12,000+ graduate students

Q. Does Northeastern University accept international students?

Yes, Northeastern has a large and diverse international student population from over 140 countries.

Q. What is the acceptance rate at Northeastern?

The acceptance rate for undergraduate programs is highly competitive and recently around 6.8%–7.0% (as of 2024). Graduate program acceptance rates vary by department.

Q. What standardized tests are required?

Undergraduate : SAT/ACT are optional (test-optional policy).

Graduate: GRE/GMAT requirements vary by program. English proficiency (like IELTS, TOEFL, or Duolingo) is required for non-native English speakers.

Q. Does Northeastern offer scholarships?

Yes. Northeastern offers merit-based scholarships for international and domestic students. However, need-based aid is only available for U.S. citizens and eligible noncitizens.

Q. What is the co-op program?

Northeastern’s cooperative education (co-op) program is a signature offering that allows students to gain paid, full-time work experience for 6 months, often integrated into their academic calendar.

Q. What is the tuition fee at Northeastern University (2025)?

Undergraduate (2025 est.): Around $61,000/year (₹53+ lakhs INR) excluding living costs.

Graduate programs: Vary by course and college; average tuition is $30,000–$55,000/year.

Q. What support services are available for students?

Northeastern provides: