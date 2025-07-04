About College
Navrachana University Vadodara: Latest News and Updates
The IIRF Overall Ranking 2025 for Top Private Universities has been announced, placing Navrachana University Vadodara at the 32nd position out of 103 institutions across India.
The updated Navrachana University Vadodara Fee Structure 2025 is now available.
- For undergraduate programs, the annual fee ranges from ₹70,500 to ₹1.94 lakhs.
- For postgraduate programs (2025-26), the academic fee falls between ₹94,000 and ₹2.3 lakhs per year.
Navrachana University Vadodara (NUV) is a private, multidisciplinary institution established in 2009 under the Gujarat Private Universities Act. It is located in Vadodara, Gujarat, and is recognised by both the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The university holds an 'A' grade accreditation from NAAC and was ranked 56th overall in the NIRF Rankings 2023.
NUV offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs, with B.Tech being one of its flagship courses. The B.Tech program is available in specialisations such as Computer Science and Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Electrical and Electronics Engineering. The total fee for the B.Tech program is ₹4.36 lakhs. Admission is based on scores from JEE Main and GUJCET exams.
Navrachana University also houses a dedicated Career Development Centre that supports students with internships and placements. During the 2024 placement season, over 600 job offers were made by more than 500 companies. The average package stood at ₹4.4 LPA, with the highest package reaching ₹34.6 LPA. Off-campus placements saw an average salary of around ₹10.17 LPA. Some of the key recruiters include Wipro, TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Byju’s.
Navrachana University Vadodara – Key Highlights 2025
|Particulars
|Details
|Name of Institution
|Navrachana University, Vadodara
|Year of Establishment
|2009
|Institution Type
|Private Uni
Navrachana University Vadodara – Important Dates 2025 (Tentative)
|Event
|Dates
|Last Date to Apply
|June 2025
|Entrance Exam Period (University-specific exams)
|May – June 2025
|Counseling (via ACPC / JoSAA / University)
|July – August 2025
|JEE Main Counseling through ACPC
|June 3 – July 28, 2025
|Gujarat ACPC Counseling (MBA / M.Tech / B.Arch)
|August 2, 2025 (tentative)
Navrachana University Vadodara Courses & Fee Structure 2025
This table outlines the key details of undergraduate, postgraduate, integrated, and doctoral programs offered at Navrachana University for the academic year 2025, including specialisations, eligibility, fees, and course duration.
|Course
|Specialisations
|Eligibility
|Duration
|B.Sc
|Data Science, Microbiology, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology
|10+2
|3 Years
|B.Tech
|CSE, Mechanical, Civil, Electrical & Electronics Engineering
|10+2 with 45% + JEE Main/GUJCET
|4 Years
|MBA
|Finance, Marketing, Operations, HR
|Graduation with 50%
|2 Years
|B.Des
|Interior Design, Visual Communication
|10+2 with 50%
|4 Years
|Ph.D.
|Organic Chemistry, Journalism, Analytical Chemistry, Education, Marketing, CSE, EE, HR, Law, Mechanical, Zoology, etc.
|Postgraduation
|3–4 Years
|B.Sc + M.Sc (Integrated)
|Biomedical Science
|10+2
|5 Years
|B.Ed
|General Education
|Graduation with 50%
|2 Years
|M.Sc
|Organic & Analytical Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Microbiology, CS, Food Science, Clinical Embryology, Pharma Chem
|Graduation
|2 Years
|M.Tech
|Structural Engineering, CSE, Automation & Robotics, IoT
|Graduation with 50% + GATE/University Exam
|2 Years
|BA
|Journalism & Mass Communication, Humanities, Social Science
|10+2
|3 Years
Fees 2025-26 Per Semester
|Sr.
No.
|Program
|Regular
(In INR)
|International
(In US Dollars)
|Caution Deposit
(In INR)
|1
|BBA
|63800
|1550
|10000
|2
|Integrated BBA-LLB
|54000
|1400
|10000
|3
|BCA
|55000
|1400
|10000
|4
|BSc-Data Science
|61560
|1550
|10000
|5
|BSc (Chemistry/Botany & Plant Biotech/Zoology & Animal Biotech/Microbiology)
|43200
|825
|10000
|6
|Integrated BSc-MSc-Biomedical
|60500
|1400
|10000
|7
|MSc-Organic Chemistry/Analytical Chemistry
|42000
|825
|10000
|8
|MSc-Botany & Biotech/Zoology & Biotech
|42000
|825
|10000
|9
|MSc-Microbiology
|42000
|825
|10000
|10
|MSc-Clinical Embryology
|110000
|2750
|10000
|11
|BDesign (Interior)
|75600
|1800
|10000
|12
|BDesign (Product & Visual Communication)
|91875
|2300
|10000
|13
|BA-Journalism & Mass Communication
|46200
|825
|10000
|14
|BA-Humanities & Social Sciences
|38500
|825
|10000
|15
|BEd
|45675
|825
|10000
|16
|LLM
|31500
|825
|10000
|17
|MSc-Computer Science (Co-Op)
|75000
|1550
|10000
|18
|MSc-Medicinal & Pharmaceutical Chemistry
|45000
|825
|10000
|19
|MSc-Food Science & Dietetics
|45000
|825
|10000
|20
|Executive MBA
|62500
|—
|10000
|21
|PhD
|42000
|1100
|10000
Regulated Program (Subject to revision as approved by FRC, Gujarat)
|Sr.
No.
|Program
|ACPC
(In INR)
|Management
(In INR)
|International
(In US Dollars)
|Library Deposit
(In INR)
|1
|MBA (FRC) *
|78000
|78000
|1700
|5OOO
|2
|B.Arch (FRC) *
|84500
|84500
|1500
|5OOO
|3
|B.Tech (CE,ME,EEE,CSE) *
|58000
|58000
|1550
|5OOO
|3
|M.Plan (Urban and Regional Planning)*
|47500
|47500
|1300
|5OOO
|4
|M.Tech. (SE,CSE,Robotics & Automation) (FRC) *
|58984
|58984
|1550
|5OOO
- *Maybe revised subject to FRC approvals
- For Non-regulated program, Caution Deposit Rs. 10,000/- Refundable)
- For Regulated program, Library Deposit Rs.5,000/- (Refundable)
- For NRI Library Deposit $100/- (Refundable)
Navrachana University Vadodara Admission 2025
Admissions at Navrachana University Vadodara (NUV) vary by program and are based on both merit and entrance exam scores.
For B.Tech, applicants must have completed 10+2 with a minimum of 45% marks and qualify through JEE Main or GUJCET.
For MBA and M.Tech, candidates should have at least 50% marks in graduation, and admission is either merit-based or through entrance exams such as CMAT (for MBA) and GATE (for M.Tech). The last date to apply is March 30, 2025.
Programs like B.Sc, B.Des, BA, and B.Ed. require candidates to have completed 10+2 or graduation (as applicable) with the required percentage. Admissions to these courses are typically based on academic merit.
NUV also offers integrated and postgraduate programs, including B.Sc + M.Sc in Biomedical Science, M.Sc, and Ph.D. Admissions to these are determined by the candidate’s previous academic qualifications and overall performance.
Navrachana University Vadodara Cutoff 2025
The official cutoffs for the 2025 academic session are yet to be released. Meanwhile, candidates can refer to the 2024 cutoff data provided below for guidance.
Navrachana University ACPC Cutoff 2024 (General Category)
|Course
|Round 1 (Closing Rank)
|Round 2 (Closing Rank)
|Round 3 (Closing Rank)
|MBA Finance
|11,737
|12,152.5
|–
|MBA Marketing
|11,737
|12,152.5
|–
|MBA Operations
|11,737
|12,152.5
|–
|B.Tech Computer Science
|14,492
|15,409
|19,362
|B.Tech Civil Engineering
|32,949
|50,261
|–
Navrachana University GUJCET Cutoff 2024 (General Category)
|Course
|Round 1 (Closing Rank)
|Round 2 (Closing Rank)
|Round 3 (Closing Rank)
|B.Tech Computer Science Engineering
|14,492
|15,409
|19,362
|B.Tech Civil Engineering
|32,949
|50,261
|–
|B.Tech Electrical & Electronics Engg
|36,768
|50,243
|27,881
|B.Tech Mechanical Engineering
|37,663
|37,105
|25,973
Navrachana University JEE Main Cutoff 2024 (General Category)
|Course
|Round 1 (Closing Rank)
|Round 2 (Closing Rank)
|Round 3 (Closing Rank)
|B.Tech Computer Science Engineering
|14,492
|15,409
|19,362
|B.Tech Civil Engineering
|32,949
|50,261
|–
|B.Tech Electrical & Electronics Engg
|36,768
|50,243
|27,881
|B.Tech Mechanical Engineering
|37,663
|37,105
|25,973
Navrachana University Vadodara Placements 2025
The official placement data for 2025 is yet to be released. However, the 2024 placement statistics reflect a strong performance, showcasing the university's growing industry connect and student readiness.
In 2024, Navrachana University achieved an impressive placement rate of 89%, with over 500 companies participating and more than 600 job offers extended to students.
-
Highest Package: ₹34.6 LPA
-
Average Package (All Disciplines): ₹4.40 LPA
-
Average Off-Campus Package (Top 10% students): ₹10.17 LPA
Students secured roles in diverse sectors such as software development, banking, consulting, core engineering, design, and education.
Top recruiters included:
TCS, Wipro, Infosys, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, PhonePe, PayPal, MG Motors, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, among many others.
Navrachana University Vadodara – Department-Wise Top Recruiters
|Department
|Top Recruiters
|Computer Science Engineering
|TCS, L&T Infotech, Collabera, Byju’s, Tatvic, Cognizant, Wipro
|Mechanical Engineering
|L&T, Mahindra, Reliance, John Deere, JBM Group, Hitachi
|Electrical & Electronics Engg
|Torrent Power, ABB, Schneider Electric, Tata Power, Havells
|Civil Engineering
|Larsen & Toubro, Patel Infrastructure, Shapoorji Pallonji, Adani Group
|Management (MBA)
|ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Decathlon, UpGrad
|Science (B.Sc / M.Sc)
|Alembic Pharma, Sun Pharma, Zydus Cadila, Reliance Industries, Concord Biotech
|Design (B.Des)
|Eleve Media, Studio Carbon, Creative Ink, IMEX Group, Design Horse
|Education (B.Ed)
|Navrachana School, Delhi Public School, Podar Education Network, Vibgyor High
Navrachana University Vadodara Scholarships 2025
The following table outlines the various scholarships offered by Navrachana University for the 2025 academic year, along with their eligibility criteria, benefits, and renewal conditions.
|Scholarship Type
|Eligibility Criteria
|Scholarship Benefits
|Renewal Criteria
|Merit-cum-Need Scholarship
|- Academic: Minimum 70% in HSC (for UG) or 7.0 CGPA in UG (for PG)
- Family Income: Up to ₹8 LPA
|Tuition fee waiver based on income slab:
• Up to ₹2 LPA: 100%
• ₹2–3 LPA: 80%
• ₹3–4 LPA: 60%
• ₹4–6 LPA: 40%
• ₹6–8 LPA: 20%
|Maintain a CGPA of at least 7.0 out of 10 each year
|Entrance Test-Based Scholarship
|- Academic: Minimum 70% in NUV-conducted entrance test
- Applicable Courses: B.Tech (ME/EEE/Civil), B.Sc (Data Science), B.Sc/M.Sc (Life Sciences), M.Sc (Chemistry), B.Sc-M.Sc (Biomedical Science)
- Limited slots: 20 for B.Tech & B.Sc Data Science, 15 for other listed programs
|Fixed number of scholarships available based on performance in entrance test
|Maintain a CGPA of at least 7.0 out of 10 each year
|Hostel Fee Concession
|Applicable to students receiving Merit-cum-Need or Entrance Test-Based Scholarships
|Additional 10% waiver on hostel accommodation fees
|Maintain a CGPA of at least 7.0 out of 10 each year
Navrachana University Vadodara Infrastructure & Campus Facilities
Navrachana University offers a serene and eco-friendly campus, surrounded by lush greenery that creates a peaceful and conducive environment for learning.
Medical Facilities
The university ensures access to healthcare with a doctor-on-call service, providing timely medical support for students on campus.
Cafeteria
The on-campus cafeteria operates from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, offering a range of healthy and affordable meals. It also serves as a relaxing spot for students to unwind and interact.
Sports and Fitness
NUV promotes physical well-being through well-maintained sports and fitness facilities, including:
-
A fully equipped gym
-
Basketball and football courts
-
Indoor games area
These facilities encourage students to pursue extracurricular interests and maintain a healthy lifestyle.
Library
The central library at Navrachana University is a key academic resource with a collection of over 12,000 volumes, including books, journals, periodicals, and magazines. It supports both students and faculty across disciplines.
Academic Facilities
NUV offers advanced infrastructure for teaching and learning:
-
Smart classrooms equipped with projectors and high-speed Wi-Fi
-
Specialised laboratories for various departments
-
Modern computer labs to support hands-on and applied learning
Hostel Facilities
Navrachana University provides separate hostels for male and female students, located around 1.5 km from the campus. Each hostel offers furnished rooms with flexible occupancy options and modern amenities.
|Room Type
|Occupancy
|Annual Fee (INR)
|Facilities Included
|AC Room
|Single
|₹2,28,000
|Attached bathroom, bed, study table, chair, wardrobe, Wi-Fi, laundry, indoor games area, gym, TV room, reading materials, library access, 24/7 security
|AC Room
|Double
|₹1,83,000
|Same as above
|AC Room
|Triple
|₹1,38,000
|Same as above
Navrachana University Vadodara FAQs
Q1. When was Navrachana University Vadodara established?
A: Navrachana University was established in 2009 under the Gujarat Private Universities Act.
Q2. Is Navrachana University recognised by UGC and AICTE?
A: Yes, the university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).
Q3. What are the flagship courses offered at NUV?
A: The B.Tech program is one of the flagship courses at Navrachana University, offered in various specialisations such as Computer Science, Mechanical, Civil, and Electrical & Electronics Engineering.
Q4. What entrance exams are accepted at Navrachana University for admission?
A: NUV accepts scores from JEE Main, GUJCET, CMAT, and GATE depending on the program. Some courses also have university-specific entrance tests.
Q5. What is the average placement package offered at NUV?
A: As per 2024 data, the average placement package was around ₹4.4 LPA, and the highest package offered was ₹34.6 LPA.
Q6. Does the university provide hostel facilities?
A: Yes, NUV offers separate AC hostel facilities for boys and girls, located about 1.5 km from campus, with options for single, double, and triple occupancy.
Q7. What types of scholarships are available at Navrachana University?
A: NUV offers Merit-cum-Need Scholarships, Entrance Test-Based Scholarships, and Hostel Fee Concessions, based on academic performance and financial background.
Q8. How can I apply for admission to NUV?
A: You can apply online or offline through the university's official website: www.nuv.ac.in.
Q9. What are the facilities available on campus?
A: The campus includes smart classrooms, laboratories, a central library, a cafeteria, sports amenities, and medical services with a doctor on call.
Q10. Does NUV offer Ph.D. programs?
A: Yes, Navrachana University offers Ph.D. programs in multiple disciplines including Engineering, Sciences, Management, Education, and Law.