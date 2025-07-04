Navrachana University Vadodara: Latest News and Updates

The IIRF Overall Ranking 2025 for Top Private Universities has been announced, placing Navrachana University Vadodara at the 32nd position out of 103 institutions across India.

The updated Navrachana University Vadodara Fee Structure 2025 is now available.

For undergraduate programs, the annual fee ranges from ₹70,500 to ₹1.94 lakhs.

For postgraduate programs (2025-26), the academic fee falls between ₹94,000 and ₹2.3 lakhs per year.

Navrachana University Vadodara (NUV) is a private, multidisciplinary institution established in 2009 under the Gujarat Private Universities Act. It is located in Vadodara, Gujarat, and is recognised by both the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The university holds an 'A' grade accreditation from NAAC and was ranked 56th overall in the NIRF Rankings 2023.

NUV offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs, with B.Tech being one of its flagship courses. The B.Tech program is available in specialisations such as Computer Science and Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Electrical and Electronics Engineering. The total fee for the B.Tech program is ₹4.36 lakhs. Admission is based on scores from JEE Main and GUJCET exams.

Navrachana University also houses a dedicated Career Development Centre that supports students with internships and placements. During the 2024 placement season, over 600 job offers were made by more than 500 companies. The average package stood at ₹4.4 LPA, with the highest package reaching ₹34.6 LPA. Off-campus placements saw an average salary of around ₹10.17 LPA. Some of the key recruiters include Wipro, TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Byju’s.

Navrachana University Vadodara – Key Highlights 2025