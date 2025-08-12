Established in 2001 by Dr. Amit Gupta and Dr. Purvi Gupta, Narayana Business School is known for delivering global and technologically advanced management education. The institution aims to be a globally recognized business school, focusing on skill-driven learning, entrepreneurship, ethics, and digital competencies.

Approved by AICTE and affiliated with Gujarat Technological University.

Member of AACSB, placing it among the top 6% of business schools worldwide.

Ranked among the Top 30 Private B-Schools in India (IIRF 2025), with a national rank of 22 and state rank of 4 in Gujarat.