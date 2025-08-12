Founding & Vision
Founding & Vision
Established in 2001 by Dr. Amit Gupta and Dr. Purvi Gupta, Narayana Business School is known for delivering global and technologically advanced management education. The institution aims to be a globally recognized business school, focusing on skill-driven learning, entrepreneurship, ethics, and digital competencies.
Accreditations & Rankings
-
Approved by AICTE and affiliated with Gujarat Technological University.
-
Member of AACSB, placing it among the top 6% of business schools worldwide.
-
Ranked among the Top 30 Private B-Schools in India (IIRF 2025), with a national rank of 22 and state rank of 4 in Gujarat.
-
Recipient of awards such as Best Management Institution in Ahmedabad/Gujarat and recognition from various national business and education publications.
Academic Programs
-
PGDM Dual Specialization
-
PGDM in Data Science & Analytics
-
PGDM in Quantitative Finance
-
MBA + PGPCE
-
All programs are 2 years in duration, with integrated internships.
-
PGDM includes 6 trimesters and a 90-day internship; MBA + PGPCE has 4 semesters and a 60-day internship.
-
Emphasis on experiential learning, industry exposure, leadership development, and analytical skills.
Infrastructure & Campus Life
-
A 10+ acre campus with modern academic blocks, innovation centers, auditorium, library, computer labs, and sports facilities (indoor & outdoor).
-
Over 15 active student clubs and frequent cultural, academic, and industry events.
Hostels & Amenities
-
Separate hostel facilities for boys and girls with a total capacity of around 660 students.
-
Amenities include AC rooms, attached bathrooms, Wi-Fi, gym, study lounges, cafeterias, and 24/7 security.
Faculty & Student Body
-
60+ faculty members with a student-to-faculty ratio of about 16:1.
-
Strong alumni network of over 9,000 professionals worldwide.
Placements & Internships
-
Consistent 100% placement record for MBA and PGDM programs.
-
For the 2024–25 batch: 670+ recruiters, highest package of INR 32 LPA, median INR 9.98 LPA, average INR 8.2 LPA.
-
PGDM internships: 292 companies, 35% PPOs, average stipend INR 20,000, 518 offers made.
Quick Snapshot
|Feature
|Highlight
|Established
|2001
|Programs
|PGDM (Dual, Analytics, Quant Finance), MBA + PGPCE
|Accreditations
|AICTE, GTU, AACSB Member
|Ranking
|Top 30 Pvt B-School; #22 Nationally
|Faculty
|60+; 16:1 Ratio
|Placements
|100% record; up to INR 32 LPA
|Campus Size
|10+ acres