    Established in 2001 by Dr. Amit Gupta and Dr. Purvi Gupta, Narayana Business School is known for delivering global and technologically advanced management education. The institution aims to be a globally recognized business school, focusing on skill-driven learning, entrepreneurship, ethics, and digital competencies.

    Accreditations & Rankings

    • Approved by AICTE and affiliated with Gujarat Technological University.

    • Member of AACSB, placing it among the top 6% of business schools worldwide.

    • Ranked among the Top 30 Private B-Schools in India (IIRF 2025), with a national rank of 22 and state rank of 4 in Gujarat.

    • Recipient of awards such as Best Management Institution in Ahmedabad/Gujarat and recognition from various national business and education publications.

    Academic Programs

    • PGDM Dual Specialization

    • PGDM in Data Science & Analytics

    • PGDM in Quantitative Finance

    • MBA + PGPCE

    • All programs are 2 years in duration, with integrated internships.

    • PGDM includes 6 trimesters and a 90-day internship; MBA + PGPCE has 4 semesters and a 60-day internship.

    • Emphasis on experiential learning, industry exposure, leadership development, and analytical skills.

    Infrastructure & Campus Life

    • A 10+ acre campus with modern academic blocks, innovation centers, auditorium, library, computer labs, and sports facilities (indoor & outdoor).

    • Over 15 active student clubs and frequent cultural, academic, and industry events.

    Hostels & Amenities

    • Separate hostel facilities for boys and girls with a total capacity of around 660 students.

    • Amenities include AC rooms, attached bathrooms, Wi-Fi, gym, study lounges, cafeterias, and 24/7 security.

    Faculty & Student Body

    • 60+ faculty members with a student-to-faculty ratio of about 16:1.

    • Strong alumni network of over 9,000 professionals worldwide.

    Placements & Internships

    • Consis

