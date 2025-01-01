Established in 2013, TimesPro is an award-winning H.EdTech initiative of The Times Group, dedicated to addressing the diverse learning needs of individuals aiming for career advancement. Embracing the principles of Education 4.0, TimesPro focuses on learner-centric, industry-relevant, role-specific, and technology-enabled education, striving to make learning accessible to all aspirants.

TimesPro offers a wide array of meticulously curated learning programmes across various categories, industries, and age groups. These include employment-oriented Early Career courses in sectors like Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), e-commerce, and technology; Executive Education programmes for working professionals in collaboration with premier national and global educational institutions; and Enterprise Solutions for organizational learning and development interventions. To ensure learning excellence, TimesPro provides well-crafted curriculum delivered by best-in-class faculty, leverages a strong network of academic and hiring partners, and utilizes an advanced tech platform for seamless Direct-to-Device (D2D) learning. The institution also offers value-for-money pricing with flexible finance options, all underpinned by the knowledge legacy of The Times Group.

The vision of TimesPro is to fulfill the aspirations of millions of learners by making excellence accessible through learner-centric innovations and global collaborations. The organization upholds core values such as speed with execution excellence, learner centricity, integrity, innovation culture, and enduring engagement. With a commitment to transforming careers, TimesPro has empowered over 100,000 learners, boasting a placement rate exceeding 90%. Collaborations with esteemed institutions like the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) further enhance the credibility and quality of its programmes. Leveraging the rich legacy of The Times Group, which span