About

When the pandemic hit, unemployment became more of a concern than ever before. By analyzing the survey results & research, we understood that the problem is large & requires a scalable platform solution. As current technology-driven solutions were not working we knew there had to be a better way. Online learning shouldn't be a lonely and siloed experience on a web page. It's time online learning gets its due. And deliver on the promise of quality education for all. And thus **Invact was born**! We brought an immersive university-like platform where students will experience a virtual world merged with the real world. The `metaversity` is designed to facilitate the creation of communities and ecosystems over the open web.

Vision

Our aim is to bring education revolution for the future of India. Our vision is to make education experiential and affordable by building the most university-like space on the metaverse.

Mission

Our mission is to create employability via quality education. At Invact, we strive to deliver high-quality, socially immersive learning experiences to everyone, wherever they are, at an affordable price. Live the campus life from the comfort of your couch.

College link - https://www.invact.com/