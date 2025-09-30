ISPP has signed an MoU with the Capacity Building Commission for resource development, training, and research collaborations.

The Indian School of Public Policy (ISPP), Hauz Khas, New Delhi , is one of India’s leading institutions dedicated to policy education, design, and management. Established with a vision to nurture future leaders in governance and policymaking, ISPP offers world-class programs that combine theory, practice, and real-world exposure. Located in the vibrant academic hub of Hauz Khas, the institute emphasizes experiential learning, data-driven decision making, and leadership skills that empower students to address complex public challenges.

Indian School of Public Policy (ISPP), Hauz Khas, Delhi – Overview

What is Known

ISPP Key Highlights

College Name indian school of public policy (ISPP) Type Of College Private Ownership Private Year of Establishment 2018 College Website https://www.ispp.org.in/ Admission Contact Number 73032-00363 Email id [email protected] , [email protected] Address of Campus with Zipcode K-11, Block K, Hauz Khas Enclave, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi 110016 Facilities available for students Cafeteria, library, Readroom, Table Tennis, yoga, badminton. College Brochure Link NA Social Media Links Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, twitter, Youtube Images of College ISPP campus image

ISPP Courses, Fees, Eligibility & Admission Procedure 2025

Name of the Course 1 Post Graduate Programme in Public Policy, Design & Management (PDM) Course Detail The programme provides an in-depth understanding of public policy and formulation to equips students with design and management precepts, with the objective to develop better systems thinkers and policy executives. Eligibility Criteria A Bachelor’s degree in any discipline (from India or abroad).

Final-year undergraduate students can apply (must graduate before the programme starts).

Prior work experience (job, internship, volunteering) is preferred but not mandatory.

Good proficiency in English is required. Admission Procedure Application Shortlisting – Academic profile and background review.

Online Aptitude Test – 1-hour test (Quantitative + Qualitative reasoning).

Personal Interview – Conducted online (to assess motivation, communication, and policy interest). Course Fee (in lakhs) Total ₹8,40,000 + 18% GST Fees URL https://www.ispp.org.in/pg-programme-in-public-policy/admissions/ Course Duration 1 year full-time programme. Structured into terms (7 × 7 weeks OR 4 × 10 weeks + final internship term). Course Approval Entrance Exam NA Application Start date Last date of Application Online Application Link Mode of Form Submission The application form must be submitted online. Name of the Course 2 Executive/Lokneeti Program Course Detail 4-Months Certificate Programme for working professionals interested in participating in public policy Eligibility Criteria Requires a Bachelor’s degree (final-year students eligible). No prior work experience needed. Medium of instruction is “Hinglish”—a blend of Hindi and English. Admission Procedure ISPP conducts admissions for its LokNeeti Programme on a rolling basis. Candidates can apply throughout the application window; however, due to limited availability of seats, we encourage you to apply early in the admission cycle. Course Fee (in lakhs) Total Fees: ₹75,000* (plus GST) Fees URL https://www.ispp.org.in/executive-programmes/ Course Duration 12 weeks → Online classes (virtual learning sessions) 3 weeks → Practicum (hands-on projects / field-based learning) 1 week → Offline in-person residential sessions at ISPP campus Entrance Exam NA Online Application Link https://www.ispp.org.in/lokneeti-admissions Mode of Form Submission The application form must be submitted online.

Indian School of Public Policy (ISPP), Delhi Placement

Placement Highlights

Average CTC: ₹8.2 LPA

Placement Rate: 100% for eligible students

Average Salary Increase: 308% post-program

Top Recruiters: Ernst & Young (EY), PwC, HP, PRS Legislative Research, and other leading organizations

Career Support Services

ISPP provides comprehensive career support to prepare students for impactful roles in public policy, governance, and related fields:

Personalized mentorship and career counseling

Assistance with off-campus opportunities and interviews

Workshops and sessions with industry leaders

Access to a network of over 150 organizations and companies

Alumni Success

ISPP graduates have secured positions in prominent organizations, including:

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

SBI Foundation

The Economist Intelligence Unit

LAMP Fellowship

Scholarships and Financial Aid at ISPP

1. Merit-Cum-Means Scholarships

ISPP provides merit-cum-means scholarships based on students’ academic merit and financial needs. These scholarships aim to make the Postgraduate Programme in Public Policy, Design, and Management accessible to talented individuals from diverse backgrounds.

2. Franklin Templeton Scholarship (2025–26)

In collaboration with Franklin Templeton, ISPP offers a scholarship for the 2025–26 academic year to empower 20 deserving women from Tier 2, 3, and 4 towns to pursue the one-year Public Policy, Design & Management (PDM) programme. This initiative focuses on fostering leadership and innovation among women in public policy.

3. Cheistha Kochhar Scholarship

Named in memory of Cheistha Kochhar, this scholarship supports ISPP alumni and team members to pursue a Master’s degree at the Harris School of Public Policy, University of Chicago. It honors Cheistha’s legacy and contributions to public policy.

4. LokNeeti Programme Scholarship

For the LokNeeti Programme, ISPP provides a 16% scholarship to all admitted candidates. This four-month hybrid programme focuses on public policy, data analysis, and behavioral change, helping professionals build skills to address policy challenges.

Application Process for Scholarships

Candidates must apply during the admission process to be considered for scholarships. Eligibility criteria and detailed application procedures are provided by ISPP during admissions.

ISPP Delhi Campus Facilities

The Indian School of Public Policy (ISPP), located in Hauz Khas Enclave, New Delhi, offers a modern and well-equipped campus designed to foster an immersive learning experience for its students. While specific details about the campus size are not publicly disclosed, the facilities are tailored to support the rigorous demands of public policy education.

Campus Facilities at ISPP

Classrooms and Learning Spaces : The campus features state-of-the-art classrooms and seminar halls designed to facilitate interactive learning and discussions.

Workshops and Labs : Dedicated spaces for workshops and policy labs are available, allowing students to engage in hands-on activities and simulations that bridge theoretical knowledge with practical application.

Collaborative Spaces : ISPP provides various collaborative spaces where students can work together on projects, fostering teamwork and innovation.

Student Clubs and Societies : The institution hosts a range of student-run clubs and societies, including the Consulting Club, Music and Theatre Club, Diplomacy Club, Prakruti Club, Women in Public Policy, and Film Club. These clubs offer students opportunities to explore interests beyond the classroom and develop leadership skills.

Strategic Location: Situated in the heart of Delhi's policymaking hub, the campus offers easy access to government institutions, think tanks, and NGOs, enriching the learning experience with real-world exposure.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=saFEb1Bu0sM