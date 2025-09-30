HomeCollegesIndian School of Public Policy (ISPP), Hauz Khas, DelhiOverview
    Indian School of Public Policy (ISPP), Hauz Khas, Delhi Overview

      Delhi   ESTD 2018
    About College

    The Indian School of Public Policy (ISPP), Hauz Khas, New Delhi, is one of India’s leading institutions dedicated to policy education, design, and management. Established with a vision to nurture future leaders in governance and policymaking, ISPP offers world-class programs that combine theory, practice, and real-world exposure. Located in the vibrant academic hub of Hauz Khas, the institute emphasizes experiential learning, data-driven decision making, and leadership skills that empower students to address complex public challenges.

    With a strong network of faculty, practitioners, and policy experts, ISPP provides a unique platform for students aspiring to build impactful careers in public policy, governance, consulting, development, and corporate strategy. Its industry-aligned curriculum, workshops, and internships prepare graduates to contribute effectively to policymaking and nation-building.

    What is Known

    • ISPP was incubated by the Centre for Civil Society (CCS) in 2018.

    • It was set up by a council of academicians, policy experts, and philanthropists with the objective of developing policy leaders.

    • The school has various advisory boards, including the Academic Advisory Council and Academic Review Council, with well-known experts.

    • ISPP has signed an MoU with the Capacity Building Commission for resource development, training, and research collaborations.

    ISPP Key Highlights

    College Name indian school of public policy (ISPP)
    Type Of College Private
    Ownership Private
    Year of Establishment 2018
    College Website https://www.ispp.org.in/
    Admission Contact Number 73032-00363
    Email id [email protected], [email protected]
    Address of Campus with Zipcode K-11, Block K, Hauz Khas Enclave, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi 110016
    Facilities available for students Cafeteria, library, Readroom, Table Tennis, yoga, ba
    Indian School of Public Policy (ISPP), Hauz Khas, Delhi Location And Map

    Address

    K-11, Block K, Hauz Khas Enclave, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi 110016

