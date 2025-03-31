International Year Zero (IYZ): This preparatory program provides specialized pathways into DMU Dubai's undergraduate degrees in fields such as business, law, social sciences, engineering, comput

De Montfort University (DMU) Dubai offers a diverse range of programs across various disciplines, catering to students' academic and professional aspirations.

DMU integrates industry experience and employability into its curriculum, ensuring students gain practical knowledge alongside their studies. Research at DMU also plays a key role in enhancing professional learning .

For postgraduate studies , the MBA (Global) will be the only program available in the first year.

De Montfort University (DMU), renowned for its top-tier career services in the UK, has announced the launch of undergraduate and postgraduate programs at its Dubai campus—DMU’s first major campus outside the United Kingdom. The new campus will officially open in September, just before DMU begins its intensive engagement with Expo 2020.

De Montfort University Dubai Overview

De Montfort University (DMU), renowned for its top-tier career services in the UK, has announced the launch of undergraduate and postgraduate programs at its Dubai campus—DMU’s first major campus outside the United Kingdom. The new campus will officially open in September, just before DMU begins its intensive engagement with Expo 2020.

DMU Dubai will introduce a range of career-focused programs, including:

BA (Hons) Architecture

B.Sc. (Hons) Psychology

BA (Hons) Business and Management

Law LLB (Hons)

B.Eng (Hons) Mechanical Engineering

For postgraduate studies, the MBA (Global) will be the only program available in the first year.

Academic Approach

DMU integrates industry experience and employability into its curriculum, ensuring students gain practical knowledge alongside their studies. Research at DMU also plays a key role in enhancing professional learning.

English Language Requirements

International applicants must demonstrate English proficiency through IELTS:

Most programs : Minimum 6.0 IELTS score

: Minimum IELTS score B.Sc. (Hons) Psychology: Minimum 6.5 IELTS score

De Montfort University Dubai – Key Highlights

Feature Details University Type Public Founded 1870 Location Dubai, UAE Undergraduate Tuition Fees AED 57,750 – 68,250 Graduate Tuition Fees AED 89,250 Campus Accommodation Available Financial Aid & Scholarships Available Admission Helpdesk +44 (0)116 250 60 70 Email [email protected] Official Website DMU Dubai

De Montfort University Dubai Courses

De Montfort University (DMU) Dubai offers a diverse range of programs across various disciplines, catering to students' academic and professional aspirations.

Foundation Program:

International Year Zero (IYZ): This preparatory program provides specialized pathways into DMU Dubai's undergraduate degrees in fields such as business, law, social sciences, engineering, computing, and art and design.

Undergraduate Courses:

Accounting and Finance (BA Hons): Focuses on financial accounting, management accounting, and financial management, preparing students for careers in finance and accounting sectors.

Architecture (BSc Hons): Combines design, technology, and environmental studies to educate future architects.

Business Management (BA Hons): Covers essential business principles, including marketing, finance, human resources, and strategic management.

Computer Science (BSc Hons): Emphasizes programming, software development, and computational theory.

Cyber Security (BSc Hons): Addresses the protection of systems and networks from digital attacks.

Fashion Communication and Styling (BA Hons): Explores the creative and business aspects of the fashion industry.

Interior Design (BA Hons): Focuses on designing functional and aesthetically pleasing interior spaces.

Law (LLB Hons): Provides comprehensive knowledge of legal principles and practices.

Mechanical Engineering (BEng Hons): Covers the design, analysis, and manufacturing of mechanical systems.

Psychology (BSc Hons): Studies human behavior and mental processes.

Postgraduate Courses:

Master of Business Administration (MBA) Global: Designed to develop strategic management and leadership skills for a global business environment.

MSc Project Management: Equips students with methodologies and tools to manage projects across various industries.

MSc International Business and Management: Focuses on global business strategies, cross-cultural management, and international trade.

MSc Data Analytics: Teaches techniques for analyzing complex data to inform business decisions.

MSc Artificial Intelligence: Explores AI technologies, machine learning, and their applications.

MSc Energy and Sustainable Development: Addresses sustainable energy solutions and environmental management.

For detailed information on course content, entry requirements, and application procedures, please visit the official DMU Dubai website.

For detailed information on course content, entry requirements, and application procedures, please visit the official DMU Dubai website i.e. dmu.ac.uk

De Montfort University Dubai Admission 2025

Admissions at De Montfort University Dubai for 2025 are primarily based on meeting the eligibility criteria set for international students. This includes a minimum high school GPA, along with scores from standardized tests and English language proficiency exams such as IELTS.

The application process is conducted online through the university's official portal. Applicants must complete the application form, submit required documents, provide exam scores, and pay the applicable application fee, which may vary depending on the chosen course.

De Montfort University (DMU) Dubai offers a variety of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across multiple disciplines.

Undergraduate Programs:

Bachelor's Degrees: DMU Dubai provides bachelor's programs in fields such as Business Administration, Engineering, Information Technology, and more.

Postgraduate Programs:

Master's Degrees: The university offers master's programs including MSc in Data Analytics, MBA, and other specialized courses.

Admission Requirements:

Undergraduate Applicants: Academic Qualifications: A minimum of 65% average in the best of four subjects (excluding Hindi) in Class 12. English Language Proficiency: IELTS score of 6.0 or equivalent is typically required.

Postgraduate Applicants: Academic Qualifications: A bachelor's degree with an overall score ranging from 50% to 60%, depending on the chosen program. English Language Proficiency: IELTS score of 6.5 or equivalent is generally expected.



Application Process:

Online Application: Complete the application form available on the official DMU Dubai website. Application Fee: A non-refundable fee of 500 AED is required to process the application. Supporting Documents: Submit academic transcripts, proof of English language proficiency, a personal statement, references, and a copy of your passport.

De Montfort University Dubai Fees

Undergraduate Courses Fee Structure:

Programme title Award Duration (in years) Annual tuition fee (AED) Accounting and Finance BSc (Hons) 3 years | Admissions Sept AED 60,585 (Sept 2025 intake) Architecture BSc (Hons) 3 years | Admissions Sept AED 71,610 (Sept 2025 intake) Business Management BA (Hons) 3 years | Admissions Jan/Sept AED 60,585 (Sept 2025 intake) Computer Science BSc (Hons) 3 years | Admissions Sept AED 71,610 (Sept 2025 intake) Cyber Security BSc (Hons) 3 years | Admissions Sept AED 71,610 (Sept 2025 intake) Interior Design BA (Hons) 3 years | Admissions Sept AED 71,610 (Sept 2025 intake) Law LLB (Hons) 3 years | Admissions Sept AED 71,610 (Sept 2025 intake) Mechanical Engineering BEng (Hons) 3 years | Admissions Sept AED 71,610 (Sept 2025 intake) Psychology BSc (Hons) 3 years | Admissions Sept AED 71,610 (Sept 2025 intake)

De Montfort University Dubai offers relatively affordable tuition fees for international students. The first-year tuition fee for postgraduate programs is AED 89,250. The MSc in Data Analytics is among the most budget-friendly courses, with fees starting at AED 89,250.

Postgraduate Courses Fee Structure:

All foundation and undergraduate programs are offered exclusively as full-time, daytime courses.

Postgraduate programs are available in two formats:

Full-time : A one-year program, primarily conducted in the evenings and on weekends.

Part-time: A two-year program, also taught mainly in the evenings and on weekends.

Scholarships and Discounts at DMU Dubai

DMU Dubai provides a variety of scholarships and discounts for eligible students, including early application incentives, corporate discounts, family discounts, and financial support for students with determination.

Early Application Discounts

Students who apply and pay their tuition fee deposit before the specified deadline are eligible for an Early Application Discount (EAD) of AED 10,000.

Foundation Degree students progressing to an Undergraduate degree in September 2025 are not eligible for this discount but may receive AED 7,500 if they apply by March 31, 2025 .

To qualify, students must pay a non-refundable 10% tuition deposit within five working days of receiving their offer. UAE-based students must also submit post-dated cheques for tuition fees.

The discount applies only to students who have received an Unconditional Offer Letter or a Conditional Offer Letter from DMU Dubai.

The university reserves the right to extend EAD offers, with any updates published on its website.

Full Advance Payment Discount

Students who pay their full annual tuition fee before September 1, 2025, for the September intake receive a 3% discount on the net tuition fee.

If an offer letter is received after the deadline, students must pay in full within seven days to qualify.

Payments must be made in cash, by current-dated cheque, or bank transfer .

This discount applies to international students and those who initially paid a deposit and later decide to pay in full.

The discount is calculated after deducting any other applicable scholarships or discounts.

Corporate Discount

Groups of employees from the same organization enrolling in a postgraduate program for the same intake can receive:

3-5 students : 15% discount

6-10 students : 25% discount

10+ students: 30% discount

To qualify, applicants must provide proof of employment (such as an employment letter, payslip, or company ID). This discount applies regardless of the country of employment and is granted only after the entire group has enrolled.

Family Discount

A Family Discount of AED 3,000 is available when two or more immediate family members enroll in any Foundation, Undergraduate, or Postgraduate program.

Immediate family includes parents, spouses, and siblings (proof such as a passport, birth certificate, or marriage certificate is required).

The first enrolled student is not eligible , but subsequent family members can receive the discount.

The discount applies every year as long as two or more immediate family members remain enrolled in the same academic year.

Students with Determination Discount

Students with a documented disability (physical or mental impairment affecting day-to-day activities) may receive a discount of up to 30% on tuition fees.

Applicants must provide a medical certificate or report as proof.

This discount applies to Foundation and Undergraduate programs and continues each year as long as the student meets the eligibility criteria.

Admissions Event Discounts

Students attending Open Days may be eligible for additional discounts, which will be announced in advance on the DMU Dubai website.

Additionally, DMU Dubai may offer financial support for exceptional candidates or students facing financial difficulties. Interested applicants should attend an Admissions Event to discuss their eligibility with the university team.

Scholarships and Awards at DMU Dubai

DMU Dubai offers a range of scholarships and awards to support students in their academic journey. These scholarships recognize excellence in academics, sports, and community engagement.

International Year Zero Progression Award

Students who successfully complete the International Year Zero programme at DMU Dubai and progress to an undergraduate programme are eligible for a tuition discount:

30% discount for students achieving a distinction .

25% discount for students who pass the programme.

International Student Scholarship

A scholarship of up to 40% of tuition fees is available for a maximum of 50 international students.

Open to applicants for Foundation, Undergraduate, and Postgraduate programmes .

Awarded based on academic excellence, sports achievements, or community engagement .

Applicants must be non-UAE citizens or permanent residents and have lived overseas for at least the past 12 months .

Scholarships are typically awarded for one academic year, with students on multi-year programmes invited to reapply based on their performance and engagement.

Sports Scholarship

A scholarship of up to 30% of tuition fees is available for up to 30 students who have excelled in sports at a national or international level.

Open to students applying for Foundation and Undergraduate programmes .

Recipients are expected to actively participate in their sport on behalf of the university .

Scholarships are awarded for one academic year, with the possibility of renewal based on performance and engagement.

Community Engagement Scholarship

A scholarship of up to 30% of tuition fees is available for up to 30 students who have made a significant positive impact in their local or national communities.

Open to students applying for Foundation and Undergraduate programmes .

Recipients are expected to engage in community initiatives at university events .

Scholarships are awarded for one academic year, with renewal based on ongoing contribution and performance.

Postgraduate Excellence Awards

Students applying for any postgraduate programme can receive a scholarship of up to 30%, awarded based on:

Academic excellence

Sports achievements

Community engagement

Recipients are expected to continue contributing to their recognized area of excellence throughout their studies.

Alumni Scholarship

A 25% tuition fee discount is available for students applying to postgraduate programmes who have previously completed an undergraduate degree at DMU Dubai or DMU Leicester.

Academic Merit Scholarships

These scholarships recognize high-achieving undergraduate students based on their previous academic performance.

Open to students who have completed a Foundation degree at a university other than DMU Dubai .

International Year Zero graduates from DMU Dubai are not eligible (they qualify for the International Year Zero Progression Award instead).

Postgraduate students are not eligible for this scholarship.

Eligible students receive a 20%, 25%, or 30% tuition fee discount, based on their academic scores:

Discount A Levels IB Diploma CBSE (%) Foundation Degree (non-DMU Dubai) 30% AAB / AA 37+ 90+ 80% 25% ABB / A*A 33-36 80-89.9 75% 20% BBB / AB / AA / CCB / AC / AB 30-32 70-79.9 70%

The Academic Merit Scholarship applies for the first year and can be renewed annually if:

The student was awarded the scholarship in the previous year.

They continue their undergraduate studies at DMU Dubai .

They maintain an average score of 70% or higher each year.

For more details and to apply for scholarships, contact the DMU Dubai Admissions Office.

De Montfort University (DMU) Dubai Placements

DMU Dubai is committed to ensuring students are well-prepared for the job market by integrating employability into its curriculum and offering extensive career support services.

Placement & Career Support

Internship Opportunities – Students gain hands-on experience through internships with leading global and regional companies.

Industry Collaborations – Partnerships with top employers in sectors such as finance, technology, healthcare, and creative industries.

Career Counseling & Guidance – Personalized career support, including CV building, interview preparation, and networking strategies.

Workshops & Seminars – Regular sessions featuring industry experts, alumni, and recruitment specialists to help students navigate the job market.

Top Recruiters

DMU Dubai graduates have secured positions with prestigious organizations, including:

Multinational Corporations – HSBC, PwC, Deloitte, IBM, Accenture, Microsoft

Media & Creative Industries – BBC, Warner Bros, Nike, BMW

Finance & Banking – Barclays, Lloyds Bank, Standard Chartered

Technology & Engineering – Google, Amazon, Siemens

Graduate Employability

DMU Leicester (UK) Recognition – Ranked among the top 20 UK universities for graduate employability (The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2020).

Alumni Success – DMU graduates have worked on Oscar-winning films and in global leadership positions.

DMU Dubai equips students with the skills, experience, and industry connections needed to secure employment and excel in their chosen careers.

De Montfort University Dubai Campus Life

De Montfort University Dubai, located in Dubai, UAE, fosters an inclusive and engaging campus environment for students and faculty alike.

The university encourages active participation in events, providing opportunities for students to develop leadership skills. The campus features a variety of student clubs, modern classrooms, breakout rooms, lounges, a library, and other common spaces, creating a dynamic and collaborative learning atmosphere.

De Montfort University (DMU) Dubai Campus Life

De Montfort University (DMU) Dubai is relocating from its current Academic City campus to a new facility in Internet City. Situated among major global firms such as Google, HP, LinkedIn, Microsoft, and Facebook, the new 85,000-square-foot stand-alone building will accommodate approximately 3,000 students.

The upgraded campus will offer state-of-the-art facilities, including:

Modern teaching spaces designed to enhance the university’s block teaching approach

designed to enhance the university’s An open-plan ground floor featuring student services, informal areas, a cafeteria opening onto landscaped areas, a career hub , and workshops

featuring student services, informal areas, a cafeteria opening onto landscaped areas, a , and A library with scenic views of The Palm, providing a quiet space for study

of The Palm, providing a quiet space for study Specialized laboratories for computing, psychology, and engineering

This relocation aims to provide students with an improved learning environment and better access to industry connections.

DMU Dubai offers a dynamic and inclusive campus experience that fosters academic excellence, personal growth, and professional development. Located in Dubai, UAE, the campus provides state-of-the-art facilities, student support services, and a vibrant community to enhance the student experience.

Campus Facilities

Modern Classrooms & Learning Spaces – Equipped with the latest technology to facilitate interactive and engaging learning.

Library & Study Areas – A well-stocked library and dedicated study spaces to support research and academic work.

Student Lounges & Breakout Rooms – Designed for students to relax, socialize, and collaborate on projects.

Sports & Recreation – Access to various sports activities and fitness facilities for students to maintain an active lifestyle.

Student Clubs & Societies

DMU Dubai encourages students to participate in various clubs and societies that cater to different interests, such as:

Academic & Professional Clubs – Enhancing skills through networking, guest lectures, and workshops.

Cultural & Arts Societies – Celebrating diversity through events and performances.

Sports Teams – Opportunities to compete in university-level sports competitions.

Events & Activities

Welcome Week – A fun-filled orientation program to help students settle into university life.

Leadership & Career Development Programs – Training sessions, internships, and career fairs to boost employability.

Annual Festivals & Celebrations – Cultural, social, and academic events throughout the year.

Student Support Services

Counseling & Well-being Support – Ensuring students' mental and emotional well-being.

Academic Support & Mentorship – Assisting students in achieving academic success.

Career Guidance & Internships – Helping students secure internships and job placements.

DMU Dubai provides an engaging and enriching campus life, helping students develop both personally and professionally while enjoying a vibrant community.

DMU Dubai: A Hub for Excellence in Education

DMU Dubai embraces students from diverse backgrounds, offering a unique blend of award-winning teaching, state-of-the-art facilities, and an enriching student experience.

Schools and Departments

Students at De Montfort University (DMU) are part of one of four faculties, each providing a broad range of programs. These faculties oversee groundbreaking research and maintain strong industry connections, ensuring that courses remain aligned with modern employer needs.

Research at DMU

DMU is dedicated to an ambitious Research Strategy, making research a core part of its mission. The university has a strong record of impactful research that contributes to societal well-being, infrastructure, creativity, economic growth, and business innovation.

As the United Nations' (UN) designated Global Hub for Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16, DMU is the only UK university with this recognition, reflecting its commitment to addressing UN SDGs through research, teaching, and enterprise initiatives.

DMU Alumni

Discover the exciting opportunities available for DMU graduates and stay connected with the university’s global network.

General Questions

Why is DMU Dubai relocating?

Since its launch in 2021, DMU Dubai has gained significant popularity, helping numerous students graduate and achieve their career aspirations. To reinforce our commitment to the region, we are investing in a new, modern campus that offers enhanced facilities and a more central location. Situated near some of the world’s leading companies, this move aligns with our long-term vision for DMU Dubai, ensuring an improved learning environment that supports our innovative teaching approach.

Where is the new campus located?

The new campus is situated in Internet City, Building 12.

When will teaching commence at the new campus?

All teaching at DMU Dubai will take place at the new campus starting September 2024. The upper floors will be ready for classes from September, while the ground floor facilities will be available from November 2024.

Can students visit the new campus before classes begin?

Yes, induction sessions will be organized for both current and new students, allowing them to explore the campus and familiarize themselves with the facilities. While the interior is currently being refitted to meet high academic standards, students are welcome to visit the surrounding area at any time.

Will the current campus in Academic City remain open?

While teaching will no longer take place at the Academic City campus, some services and accommodations will continue to operate.

How will the relocation impact students?

The move will not affect the curriculum or degree programs. Instead, the enhanced teaching spaces and improved facilities will provide a better overall learning experience. The transition will be carefully managed to minimize any disruption, and students will receive full support throughout the process.

For any concerns or inquiries:

Current students : Email [email protected] or message on WhatsApp at +44 7970 655800 : Emailor message on WhatsApp at

Offer holders/applicants : Email [email protected] or message on WhatsApp at +44 7970 655800 : Emailor message on WhatsApp at

Prospective students: Email [email protected] or message on WhatsApp at +44 7970 655800 : Emailor message on WhatsApp at

Is DMU Dubai financially stable?

Yes, this relocation represents a strategic investment by DMU Leicester, which oversees DMU Dubai. The move strengthens our position in Dubai and enhances students’ access to career opportunities. The university remains financially strong and committed to long-term growth.

How will DMU Dubai be managed in the future?

With this transition, DMU is reinforcing its direct oversight of the Dubai campus. The university will employ all staff and manage the building lease, ensuring that all operations align seamlessly with DMU Leicester’s standards.

How does the new campus compare to the old one?

The new campus offers a major upgrade, enhancing your learning experience with state-of-the-art facilities. It includes:

Specialized laboratories for engineering, psychology, and computing

Design studios and cybersecurity suites

A brand-new trading floor

Advanced teaching spaces optimized for DMU’s innovative block teaching approach

A spacious, open-plan ground floor featuring student services, informal areas, a cafeteria, games area, career hub, and workshops

A library with scenic views of The Palm, offering a peaceful study space

This relocation aims to improve students’ academic journey while ensuring a smooth transition with minimal disruptions.

How many floors does the new campus have?

The new campus has five floors, with classrooms and specialized teaching spaces located on the upper levels. The ground floor features a café, games room, and multi-purpose event spaces.

Will there be WiFi?

Yes, WiFi will be available throughout the campus.

What specialist laboratories and facilities will be available?

The campus will feature specialized laboratories for computing, psychology, and engineering, along with a design studio, a trading floor, and a cybersecurity suite. The interiors are being carefully designed with input from expert faculty to ensure they meet academic and industry standards.

Will the new campus have the same specialist equipment as the old one?

Yes, the new campus will have similar equipment, with some upgraded facilities and technology. Our faculty is ensuring that all equipment meets the specific requirements of each course.

Is there an auditorium?

Instead of a traditional auditorium, the new campus features a multi-functional town hall space on the ground floor, designed for lectures, events, and screenings. Additionally, the top floor includes a large open-plan area that can accommodate up to 150 people for various events.

Will there be recreational and sports facilities?

Yes! The campus includes:

A games room on the ground floor

An outdoor gym

A volleyball court and a football pitch located across the road

These sports facilities are free for students but require advance booking.