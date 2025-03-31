HomeCollegesDMU DubaiOverview
  • Colleges
    • HomeCollegesDMU DubaiOverview
  • Colleges

    • De Montfort University [DMU], Dubai Overview

      Dubai   ESTD 1870
      Dubai   ESTD 1870
    Overview
    Courses and Fees
    Admission Process
    Placements
    Scholarships
    Campus Facilities

    About College

    De Montfort University Dubai Overview

    De Montfort University (DMU), renowned for its top-tier career services in the UK, has announced the launch of undergraduate and postgraduate programs at its Dubai campus—DMU’s first major campus outside the United Kingdom. The new campus will officially open in September, just before DMU begins its intensive engagement with Expo 2020.

    DMU Dubai will introduce a range of career-focused programs, including:

    • BA (Hons) Architecture
    • B.Sc. (Hons) Psychology
    • BA (Hons) Business and Management
    • Law LLB (Hons)
    • B.Eng (Hons) Mechanical Engineering

    For postgraduate studies, the MBA (Global) will be the only program available in the first year.

    Academic Approach

    DMU integrates industry experience and employability into its curriculum, ensuring students gain practical knowledge alongside their studies. Research at DMU also plays a key role in enhancing professional learning.

    English Language Requirements

    International applicants must demonstrate English proficiency through IELTS:

    • Most programs: Minimum 6.0 IELTS score
    • B.Sc. (Hons) Psychology: Minimum 6.5 IELTS score

    De Montfort University Dubai – Key Highlights

    Feature Details
    University Type Public
    Founded 1870
    Location Dubai, UAE
    Undergraduate Tuition Fees AED 57,750 – 68,250
    Graduate Tuition Fees AED 89,250
    Campus Accommodation Available
    Financial Aid & Scholarships Available
    Admission Helpdesk +44 (0)116 250 60 70
    Email [email protected]
    Official Website DMU Dubai

    De Montfort University Dubai Courses

    De Montfort University (DMU) Dubai offers a diverse range of programs across various disciplines, catering to students' academic and professional aspirations.

    Foundation Program:

    • International Year Zero (IYZ): This preparatory program provides specialized pathways into DMU Dubai's undergraduate degrees in fields such as business, law, social sciences, engineering, comput
    Read More

    De Montfort University [DMU], Dubai Location And Map

    Address

    DMU Dubai Building 12, Floor 1, Al Sufouh - Al Sufouh 2, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
    click here for college website

    De Montfort University [DMU], Dubai Gallery

    View All Photos

    De Montfort University [DMU], Dubai News

    Coming Soon.
    Copyright © 2025 Inzane Labs Private Limited. All Rights Reserved