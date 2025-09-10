Chimanbhai Patel Institute of Management & Research (CPIMR), Ahmedabad, established in 1998, is a reputed management institute affiliated with Gujarat Technological University (GTU) and approved by AICTE. The institute offers a two-year full-time MBA program designed with a semester-based credit system, providing specialisations in areas like finance, human resources, and marketing. Along with academic rigor, the program emphasizes holistic student development through induction activities, foundational courses, skill-enhancement programs, and industry-oriented modules. The institute has modern infrastructure, including smart classrooms, a central library, computer labs, seminar halls, Wi-Fi facilities, sports amenities, and a cafeteria, ensuring a well-rounded campus experience. CPIMR maintains a strong industry connect through its placement cell, attracting recruiters from banking, finance, IT, energy, and consultancy sectors, offering average salary packages in the range of ₹3.9–4.5 LPA and highest packages up to ₹8–10 LPA. Beyond academics, the institute hosts various cultural and management events such as CREST, guest lectures, and workshops, fostering both professional competence and personal growth among its students.

CPIMR Ahmedabad Highlights

Feature Details Established 1998 Affiliation Gujarat Technological University (GTU) Approval All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Location Opp. Karnavati Club, Prahladnagar, SG Highway, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380015 Campus Size 4 acres Programs Offered MBA (Finance, HR, Marketing), BBA, BCA, MCA Admission Mode Entrance-based (CMAT) followed by ACPC counseling Course Duration MBA – 2 years (4 semesters) Seats (MBA) 180 Placement Average ₹4.9 LPA Highest Package ₹10 LPA Top Recruiters ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra, Deloitte, Cognizant, Flipkart, Godrej, Airtel, Capgemini, Infosys, Genpact, Britannia Campus Facilities Library, Wi-Fi, Gym, Sports, Cafeteria, Computer Labs, Auditorium, Medical Facilities Gender Ratio (MBA) 55% Female, 45% Male Student Enrollment Approximately 398 Faculty Count 16 Accreditation UGC

Chimanbhai Patel Institute of Management & Research (CPIMR), Ahmedabad MBA courses and Fees 2025

MBA Courses & Specialisations

Specialisation Duration Total Fees 1st Year Fees Eligibility Finance 2 years ₹1,82,700 ₹91,350 Graduation with 50% (45% for reserved) + CMAT Marketing 2 years ₹1,82,700 ₹91,350 Graduation with 50% (45% for reserved) + CMAT Human Resource Management 2 years ₹1,82,700 ₹91,350 Graduation with 50% (45% for reserved) + CMAT Information Technology 2 years ₹1,82,700 ₹91,350 Graduation with 50% (45% for reserved) + CMAT Entrepreneurship 2 years ₹1,82,700 ₹91,350 Graduation with 50% (45% for reserved) + CMAT

Key Details

Affiliation : Sardar Vallabhbhai Global University (SVGU)

Approval : AICTE

Admission Process : Based on CMAT scores and ACPC counseling guidelines

Seat Intake : 180 seats

Program Duration : 2 years (4 semesters)

Mode of Study: Full-time

Courses offered at Chimanbhai Patel Institute of Management & Research (CPIMR), Ahmedabad

Course Duration Eligibility Selection Criteria BBA 3 years Passed 12th Standard – BCA 3 years Passed 12th Standard – MBA 2 years Minimum 50% in graduation (45% for reserved category) CMAT-AICTE MCA 3 years Minimum 50% in graduation (45% for reserved category) CMAT-AICTE BJMC 3 years Passed 12th Standard –

Chimanbhai Patel Institute of Management & Research - [CPIMR], Gujarat Admissions 2025

MBA Admission Process (2025)

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification : A Bachelor's degree of a minimum 3-year duration from a recognised university.

Minimum Marks : 50% aggregate marks for General category candidates. 45% aggregate marks for SC/ST/SEBC/EWS category candidates.



Entrance Examination

Required Exam: Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), as prescribed by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Application Process

Post-CMAT Results : Candidates must apply through the official CPIMR website.

Required Documents : CMAT scorecard. Mark sheets of 10th, 12th, and Bachelor's degree. Valid ID proof. Passport-sized photographs.



Selection Process

Based on : CMAT score. Academic performance. Personal Interview (if applicable).

Seat Allocation: Conducted as per the guidelines of the Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC), Government of Gujarat.

Contact Information

Admission Inquiries : 📞 +91 90990 63368 📧 [email protected]



Chimanbhai Patel Institute of Management & Research [CPIMR], Ahmedabad Placements 2025

Placement details for CPIMR, Ahmedabad

Placement Highlights (2025)

Highest Salary Offered : ₹10 LPA

Average Salary : ₹4.5 LPA

Median Salary : ₹4.5 LPA

Number of Recruiters : Over 183 companies

Top Recruiters: ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Byju’s, Decathlon, Paytm, IndiaMart, Torrent Power, S&P Global, Mansukh Securities, and more

Placement Statistics

Metric Value Highest Package ₹10 LPA Average Package ₹4.5 LPA Median Package ₹4.5 LPA Total Recruiters 183+ Top Sectors Banking, Finance, Insurance, FMCG, Retail, IT, Consulting

Prominent Recruiters

Financial Institutions : ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank

FMCG & Retail : Decathlon, Paytm, IndiaMart

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare : Torrent Pharma, Mansukh Securities

Technology & Consulting : S&P Global, Byju’s

Others: Torrent Power, Medkart Pharmacy, Urban Chowk

Chimanbhai Patel Institute of Management & Research (CPIMR) in Ahmedabad Scholarship Details

Scholarship Opportunities at CPIMR

1. Government Scholarships

Students from Gujarat may be eligible for government-sponsored scholarships, including:

MYSY (Mukhyamantri Yuva Swavalamban Yojana) : State government initiative providing financial assistance to students pursuing higher education.

National Scholarship Scheme : Offers support based on merit and financial need.

Community-Based Scholarships: For students belonging to SC/ST/OBC categories, as per government norms.

2. Merit-Based Scholarships

CPIMR awards scholarships to students with exceptional academic performance, recognizing and encouraging high-achieving students.

3. Need-Based Financial Assistance

For students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, CPIMR provides need-based financial aid. Eligibility is determined based on academic performance and family income.

4. Educational Loans

The institute facilitates access to educational loans and assists students in connecting with banks and financial institutions to secure loans.

Application Process

Government Scholarships : Apply through official government portals or via the institute’s scholarship cell.

Merit-Based Scholarships : Typically awarded based on academic performance; no separate application may be required.

Need-Based Assistance : Submit financial documents and academic records to the scholarship office.

Educational

CPIMR Ahmedabad Facilities

Chimanbhai Patel Institute of Management & Research (CPIMR), Ahmedabad, offers a well-equipped campus designed to support academic excellence and holistic development. Located on the SG Highway near Prahladnagar, the campus is part of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Global University (SVGU) and provides a conducive environment for learning and personal growth.

Campus Infrastructure

Classrooms & Seminar Halls : Spacious, air-conditioned classrooms and seminar halls equipped with modern teaching aids facilitate interactive learning.

Computer Labs & IT Infrastructure : The institute boasts state-of-the-art computer labs with high-speed internet connectivity, supporting digital learning and research activities.

Library : A well-stocked library offering a wide range of books, journals, and digital resources to support academic pursuits.

Auditorium : A fully air-conditioned auditorium equipped with modern audio-visual systems, hosting various events and guest lectures.

Cafeteria : A hygienic and spacious cafeteria providing nutritious food options to students and staff.

Sports Facilities : The campus includes facilities for indoor and outdoor sports, promoting physical fitness and team spirit among students.

Gymnasium : A well-equipped gymnasium to encourage physical well-being and fitness.

Medical Facilities : On-campus medical facilities with first aid support to address health concerns.

Wi-Fi Campus: The entire campus is Wi-Fi enabled, ensuring seamless internet access for academic and research purposes.

Accommodation

Currently, CPIMR does not provide on-campus hostel facilities. Students are advised to explore nearby accommodation options in the Prahladnagar and SG Highway areas.

Campus Life

The institute organises various extracurricular activities, including workshops, industrial tours, guest lectures, and cultural events, to foster a well-rounded personality development among students.

FAQs for Chimanbhai Patel Institute of Management & Research (CPIMR), Ahmedabad

Q1: What is the affiliation and approval status of CPIMR?

CPIMR is affiliated with Sardar Vallabhbhai Global University (SVGU) and approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Q2: Where is CPIMR located?

The campus is situated on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar Highway, near Prahladnagar, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Q3: What undergraduate and postgraduate courses are offered?

Undergraduate : BBA, BCA

Postgraduate: MBA, MCA, BJMC

Q4: What are the eligibility criteria for the MBA program?

Academic Qualification : Bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks (45% for reserved categories).

Entrance Exam : Valid score in CMAT .

Admission Process: Based on CMAT score followed by counseling through Gujarat ACPC.

Q5: What is the fee structure for the MBA program?

The approximate total tuition fee for the MBA program is ₹1.8 lakh.

Q6: What is the placement record at CPIMR?

Highest Package : ₹10 LPA

Average Package : ₹4.5 LPA

Median Package : ₹4.5 LPA

Number of Recruiters : Over 183 companies

Top Recruiters: ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Byju’s, Decathlon, Paytm, IndiaMart, Torrent Power, S&P Global, Mansukh Securities, and more

Q7: What facilities are available on campus?

The campus offers:

Classrooms : Air-conditioned smart classrooms

Laboratories : Computer labs with high-speed internet

Library : Well-stocked with books and digital resources

Auditorium : Equipped for various events

Cafeteria : Providing hygienic food options

Sports Facilities : For indoor and outdoor activities

Wi-Fi Campus : Ensuring seamless internet access

Medical Facilities: On-campus health support

Q8: How can I contact CPIMR for more information?