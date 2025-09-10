HomeCollegesChimanbhai Patel Institute of Management & Research [CPIMR], AhmedabadOverview
      Ahmedabad   ESTD 1998
    About College

    Chimanbhai Patel Institute of Management & Research (CPIMR), Ahmedabad, established in 1998, is a reputed management institute affiliated with Gujarat Technological University (GTU) and approved by AICTE. The institute offers a two-year full-time MBA program designed with a semester-based credit system, providing specialisations in areas like finance, human resources, and marketing. Along with academic rigor, the program emphasizes holistic student development through induction activities, foundational courses, skill-enhancement programs, and industry-oriented modules. The institute has modern infrastructure, including smart classrooms, a central library, computer labs, seminar halls, Wi-Fi facilities, sports amenities, and a cafeteria, ensuring a well-rounded campus experience. CPIMR maintains a strong industry connect through its placement cell, attracting recruiters from banking, finance, IT, energy, and consultancy sectors, offering average salary packages in the range of ₹3.9–4.5 LPA and highest packages up to ₹8–10 LPA. Beyond academics, the institute hosts various cultural and management events such as CREST, guest lectures, and workshops, fostering both professional competence and personal growth among its students.

    CPIMR Ahmedabad Highlights

    Feature Details
    Established 1998
    Affiliation Gujarat Technological University (GTU)
    Approval All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)
    Location Opp. Karnavati Club, Prahladnagar, SG Highway, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380015
    Campus Size 4 acres
    Programs Offered MBA (Finance, HR, Marketing), BBA, BCA, MCA
    Admission Mode Entrance-based (CMAT) followed by ACPC counseling
    Course Duration MBA – 2 years (4 semesters)
    Seats (MBA) 180
    Placement Average ₹4.9 LPA
    Highest Package ₹10 LPA
    Top Recruiters ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra, Deloitte, Cognizant, Flipkart, Godrej, Airtel, Capgemini, Infosys, Genpact, Britannia
    Campus Facili
    Chimanbhai Patel Institute of Management & Research [CPIMR], Ahmedabad Location And Map

    Address

    Opp.Karnavati Club, Next to Shapath IV, S.G.Raod, Sarkhej-Gandhinagar Hwy, Prahlad Nagar, Ahmedabad
    click here for college website

    Chimanbhai Patel Institute of Management & Research [CPIMR], Ahmedabad News

    Coming Soon.
