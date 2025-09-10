Chimanbhai Patel Institute of Management & Research (CPIMR), Ahmedabad, established in 1998, is a reputed management institute affiliated with Gujarat Technological University (GTU) and approved by AICTE. The institute offers a two-year full-time MBA program designed with a semester-based credit system, providing specialisations in areas like finance, human resources, and marketing. Along with academic rigor, the program emphasizes holistic student development through induction activities, foundational courses, skill-enhancement programs, and industry-oriented modules. The institute has modern infrastructure, including smart classrooms, a central library, computer labs, seminar halls, Wi-Fi facilities, sports amenities, and a cafeteria, ensuring a well-rounded campus experience. CPIMR maintains a strong industry connect through its placement cell, attracting recruiters from banking, finance, IT, energy, and consultancy sectors, offering average salary packages in the range of ₹3.9–4.5 LPA and highest packages up to ₹8–10 LPA. Beyond academics, the institute hosts various cultural and management events such as CREST, guest lectures, and workshops, fostering both professional competence and personal growth among its students.
CPIMR Ahmedabad Highlights
|Feature
|Details
|Established
|1998
|Affiliation
|Gujarat Technological University (GTU)
|Approval
|All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)
|Location
|Opp. Karnavati Club, Prahladnagar, SG Highway, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380015
|Campus Size
|4 acres
|Programs Offered
|MBA (Finance, HR, Marketing), BBA, BCA, MCA
|Admission Mode
|Entrance-based (CMAT) followed by ACPC counseling
|Course Duration
|MBA – 2 years (4 semesters)
|Seats (MBA)
|180
|Placement Average
|₹4.9 LPA
|Highest Package
|₹10 LPA
|Top Recruiters
|ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra, Deloitte, Cognizant, Flipkart, Godrej, Airtel, Capgemini, Infosys, Genpact, Britannia
|Campus Facilities
Chimanbhai Patel Institute of Management & Research (CPIMR), Ahmedabad MBA courses and Fees 2025
MBA Courses & Specialisations
|Specialisation
|Duration
|Total Fees
|1st Year Fees
|Eligibility
|Finance
|2 years
|₹1,82,700
|₹91,350
|Graduation with 50% (45% for reserved) + CMAT
|Marketing
|2 years
|₹1,82,700
|₹91,350
|Graduation with 50% (45% for reserved) + CMAT
|Human Resource Management
|2 years
|₹1,82,700
|₹91,350
|Graduation with 50% (45% for reserved) + CMAT
|Information Technology
|2 years
|₹1,82,700
|₹91,350
|Graduation with 50% (45% for reserved) + CMAT
|Entrepreneurship
|2 years
|₹1,82,700
|₹91,350
|Graduation with 50% (45% for reserved) + CMAT
Key Details
-
Affiliation: Sardar Vallabhbhai Global University (SVGU)
-
Approval: AICTE
-
Admission Process: Based on CMAT scores and ACPC counseling guidelines
-
Seat Intake: 180 seats
-
Program Duration: 2 years (4 semesters)
-
Mode of Study: Full-time
Courses offered at Chimanbhai Patel Institute of Management & Research (CPIMR), Ahmedabad
|Course
|Duration
|Eligibility
|Selection Criteria
|BBA
|3 years
|Passed 12th Standard
|–
|BCA
|3 years
|Passed 12th Standard
|–
|MBA
|2 years
|Minimum 50% in graduation (45% for reserved category)
|CMAT-AICTE
|MCA
|3 years
|Minimum 50% in graduation (45% for reserved category)
|CMAT-AICTE
|BJMC
|3 years
|Passed 12th Standard
|–
Chimanbhai Patel Institute of Management & Research - [CPIMR], Gujarat Admissions 2025
MBA Admission Process (2025)
Eligibility Criteria
Entrance Examination
Application Process
Selection Process
Contact Information
Chimanbhai Patel Institute of Management & Research [CPIMR], Ahmedabad Placements 2025
Placement details for CPIMR, Ahmedabad
Placement Highlights (2025)
-
Highest Salary Offered: ₹10 LPA
-
Average Salary: ₹4.5 LPA
-
Median Salary: ₹4.5 LPA
-
Number of Recruiters: Over 183 companies
-
Top Recruiters: ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Byju’s, Decathlon, Paytm, IndiaMart, Torrent Power, S&P Global, Mansukh Securities, and more
Placement Statistics
|Metric
|Value
|Highest Package
|₹10 LPA
|Average Package
|₹4.5 LPA
|Median Package
|₹4.5 LPA
|Total Recruiters
|183+
|Top Sectors
|Banking, Finance, Insurance, FMCG, Retail, IT, Consulting
Prominent Recruiters
-
Financial Institutions: ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank
-
FMCG & Retail: Decathlon, Paytm, IndiaMart
-
Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare: Torrent Pharma, Mansukh Securities
-
Technology & Consulting: S&P Global, Byju’s
-
Others: Torrent Power, Medkart Pharmacy, Urban Chowk
Chimanbhai Patel Institute of Management & Research (CPIMR) in Ahmedabad Scholarship Details
Scholarship Opportunities at CPIMR
1. Government Scholarships
Students from Gujarat may be eligible for government-sponsored scholarships, including:
-
MYSY (Mukhyamantri Yuva Swavalamban Yojana): State government initiative providing financial assistance to students pursuing higher education.
-
National Scholarship Scheme: Offers support based on merit and financial need.
-
Community-Based Scholarships: For students belonging to SC/ST/OBC categories, as per government norms.
2. Merit-Based Scholarships
CPIMR awards scholarships to students with exceptional academic performance, recognizing and encouraging high-achieving students.
3. Need-Based Financial Assistance
For students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, CPIMR provides need-based financial aid. Eligibility is determined based on academic performance and family income.
4. Educational Loans
The institute facilitates access to educational loans and assists students in connecting with banks and financial institutions to secure loans.
Application Process
-
Government Scholarships: Apply through official government portals or via the institute’s scholarship cell.
-
Merit-Based Scholarships: Typically awarded based on academic performance; no separate application may be required.
-
Need-Based Assistance: Submit financial documents and academic records to the scholarship office.
-
Educational
CPIMR Ahmedabad Facilities
Chimanbhai Patel Institute of Management & Research (CPIMR), Ahmedabad, offers a well-equipped campus designed to support academic excellence and holistic development. Located on the SG Highway near Prahladnagar, the campus is part of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Global University (SVGU) and provides a conducive environment for learning and personal growth.
Campus Infrastructure
-
Classrooms & Seminar Halls: Spacious, air-conditioned classrooms and seminar halls equipped with modern teaching aids facilitate interactive learning.
-
Computer Labs & IT Infrastructure: The institute boasts state-of-the-art computer labs with high-speed internet connectivity, supporting digital learning and research activities.
-
Library: A well-stocked library offering a wide range of books, journals, and digital resources to support academic pursuits.
-
Auditorium: A fully air-conditioned auditorium equipped with modern audio-visual systems, hosting various events and guest lectures.
-
Cafeteria: A hygienic and spacious cafeteria providing nutritious food options to students and staff.
-
Sports Facilities: The campus includes facilities for indoor and outdoor sports, promoting physical fitness and team spirit among students.
-
Gymnasium: A well-equipped gymnasium to encourage physical well-being and fitness.
-
Medical Facilities: On-campus medical facilities with first aid support to address health concerns.
-
Wi-Fi Campus: The entire campus is Wi-Fi enabled, ensuring seamless internet access for academic and research purposes.
Accommodation
Currently, CPIMR does not provide on-campus hostel facilities. Students are advised to explore nearby accommodation options in the Prahladnagar and SG Highway areas.
Campus Life
The institute organises various extracurricular activities, including workshops, industrial tours, guest lectures, and cultural events, to foster a well-rounded personality development among students.
FAQs for Chimanbhai Patel Institute of Management & Research (CPIMR), Ahmedabad
Q1: What is the affiliation and approval status of CPIMR?
CPIMR is affiliated with Sardar Vallabhbhai Global University (SVGU) and approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).
Q2: Where is CPIMR located?
The campus is situated on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar Highway, near Prahladnagar, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
Q3: What undergraduate and postgraduate courses are offered?
Q4: What are the eligibility criteria for the MBA program?
-
Academic Qualification: Bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks (45% for reserved categories).
-
Entrance Exam: Valid score in CMAT.
-
Admission Process: Based on CMAT score followed by counseling through Gujarat ACPC.
Q5: What is the fee structure for the MBA program?
The approximate total tuition fee for the MBA program is ₹1.8 lakh.
Q6: What is the placement record at CPIMR?
-
Highest Package: ₹10 LPA
-
Average Package: ₹4.5 LPA
-
Median Package: ₹4.5 LPA
-
Number of Recruiters: Over 183 companies
-
Top Recruiters: ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Byju’s, Decathlon, Paytm, IndiaMart, Torrent Power, S&P Global, Mansukh Securities, and more
Q7: What facilities are available on campus?
The campus offers:
-
Classrooms: Air-conditioned smart classrooms
-
Laboratories: Computer labs with high-speed internet
-
Library: Well-stocked with books and digital resources
-
Auditorium: Equipped for various events
-
Cafeteria: Providing hygienic food options
-
Sports Facilities: For indoor and outdoor activities
-
Wi-Fi Campus: Ensuring seamless internet access
-
Medical Facilities: On-campus health support
Q8: How can I contact CPIMR for more information?