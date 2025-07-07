About College
Apex University Jaipur Latest Updates 2025
-
UG Fee Structure Released: Apex University Jaipur has announced the undergraduate fee structure for the academic year 2025-26, ranging from ₹35,000 to ₹9.9 Lakhs.
-
PG Program Fees: The university has also released the total fees for postgraduate programs, which range between ₹40,000 and ₹12 Lakhs for the 2025-26 academic session.
-
Doctoral Program Fees: The academic fee for Ph.D. and other doctorate-level programs for AY 2025-26 has been set between ₹3.7 Lakhs and ₹10.1 Lakhs.
-
AIFSET 2025 Admissions: Registrations are open for AIFSET 2025, the entrance test for B.Sc/M.Sc (Forensic Science) programs. The last date to apply is July 11, 2025, and the exam is scheduled for July 12, 2025. Results will be declared on July 14, 2025. For more details, visit the official AIFSET website.
Apex University (AU), Jaipur was established under the Rajasthan State Legislature Act No. 27 of 2018, though its roots trace back to 1965 as a private institution. It is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and approved by regulatory bodies including the AICTE, Bar Council of India (BCI), Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), and National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). Forbes India ranked Apex University as the No. 1 emerging university in Rajasthan. Notably, it received over 3.5 lakh registrations under CUET 2023, making it one of the most sought-after institutions.
The university offers over 128 courses across undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and doctoral levels. Admissions are primarily through the Apex Common Entrance Test (ACET), along with CUET-UG and CUET-PG scores. Final selection includes a Personal Interview round. Annual course fees range from INR 30,000 to INR 5,00,000, depending on the program.
Apex University has an impressive placement record, with over 250 students securing packages between INR 7 LPA and INR 32 LPA. A remarkable international placement package of INR 1.97 crore wasRead More
Apex University Jaipur Highlights
|Particulars
|Details
|University Name
|Apex University
|Year of Establishment
|1965
|Type of Institution
|Private University
|Location
|Jaipur – 303002, Rajasthan, India
|Recognitions
|Recognised by UGC
|Approvals
|AICTE, PCI, BCI, NCTE
|Ranking
|Ranked 1st Emerging University in Rajasthan by Forbes India
|Programs Offered
|128+ courses across UG, PG, Diploma, and Doctoral levels
|Mode of Application
|Online
|Admission Process
|Based on entrance exams
|Entrance Exams Accepted
|ACET, CUET UG, CUET PG
|Official Website
|www.apexuniversity.co.in
Apex University Jaipur: Courses and Fee Structure 2025
Apex University offers over 128 programs across Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG), Diploma, and Doctoral levels. Undergraduate courses include B.Tech, B.Com, BBA, BCA, BA, B.Pharma, LLB, B.Sc, BJMC, B.Des, and BPT, while postgraduate offerings include MBA, M.Tech, M.Com, MA, M.Sc, among others. Additionally, Ph.D. and various Diploma and PG Diploma programs are available.
Below is the detailed information on courses, specialisations, eligibility, and annual fee range:
|Course
|Specialisations
|Eligibility Criteria
|Annual Fee
|B.Tech
|Cyber Security, AI, CSE, Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, AI & ML, Cloud Technology, Full Stack, Data Science
|Passed 10+2 with min. 45% marks
Cyber Security/AI: 10+2 with PCM/CS/IT/other relevant subjects – min. 50% (45% for reserved categories)
|₹90,000 – ₹1,30,000 (Cyber Security/AI – ₹1,30,000)
|BBA
|General, Banking & Financial Services, HRM, International Business
|10+2 with min. 45% marks
|₹90,000
|BCA
|General, Data Science, Full Stack, Cyber Security, Mobile Apps & Web Tech, Cloud Tech
|10+2 with min. 48% marks
Cyber Security: 10+2 with min. 50% (45% for reserved)
|₹90,000
|B.Sc
|General, Cyber Security & Cyber Forensics
|10+2 in Science (with PCM/PCB), min. 50% aggregate
|₹60,000
|BA
|History, Pol. Sci., Geography, Sociology, Psychology, Hindi, Yoga, Economics, English Literature
|10+2 with min. 50% marks
|₹35,000 – ₹75,000
|M.Sc
|Cyber Security & Forensics, Physics, Chemistry, Math, Botany, Zoology, Forensic Sci., Yoga, MLT, RT
|UG degree with min. 50%
For Cyber Security & Forensics: UG in relevant field with min. 50%
|₹40,000 – ₹80,000 (Cyber Security – ₹60,000)
|M.Tech
|Cyber Security, Computer Engg., Thermal, Power Systems, Environmental Engg.
|B.E/B.Tech in relevant stream with min. 55%
Cyber Security: min. 50% (45% SC/ST)
|₹75,000 (Cyber Security – ₹90,000)
|MA
|English, Psychology, History, Sociology, Geography, Hindi, Political Sci., Yoga, Economics, Garment Prod. & Export Mgmt, Education
|UG Degree with min. 50% marks
|₹30,000 – ₹75,000
|MBA
|Agribusiness, Business Analytics, Digital Marketing, HRM, FinTech, Event Mgmt., Health Care, Hotel Mgmt., Design Mgmt., BFS, etc.
|UG Degree in any discipline with min. 50%
|₹1,40,000
|MCA
|Cyber Security
|BCA or UG degree in relevant stream with min. 50% (45% for reserved); Math in 10+2 or graduation
|₹90,000
|Diploma
|Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, CS, MLT, OTT, RT, Architecture, Interior, Product & Graphic Design, Agri. Extension
|Passed 10th with min. 40% marks
|₹25,000 – ₹40,000
|PG Diploma
|Cyber Security & Forensics, Cyber Law, Digital Marketing
|Cyber Security: B.Com/BCA/B.Sc with Forensics/Science – 50%
Digital Marketing: UG in any stream – 50%
Cyber Law: LLB with min. 50%
|₹60,000 (Cyber Law – ₹90,000)
Why Choose Apex University?
-
Industry-Aligned Curriculum: Designed to meet current industry standards and market demands.
-
Top Placement Opportunities: Ranked among the top 5 universities in North India for the highest number of placement drives.
-
Hands-On Learning: Involvement in 500+ live projects and frequent industrial visits.
-
Diverse Student Community: Home to over 10,000 students from 29 states across India.
-
Experiential Learning: Emphasis on practical education through case studies, seminars, workshops, and presentations.
-
Renowned Faculty: Learn from professors with academic backgrounds from IITs, IIMs, NITs, and other globally reputed institutions.
-
Competitive Exam Training: Preparation support for GATE, IAS, and other national/international competitive exams.
-
State-of-the-Art Infrastructure: Modern labs, digital classrooms, and well-equipped facilities.
-
Value-Added Certifications: Additional certificate programs to boost employability.
-
Research-Oriented Environment: Active research culture with numerous journals and research publications.
-
CUET 2023 Record: Received a record-breaking 3,65,481 applications through CUET 2023.
Apex University Jaipur Admission 2025
Admissions at Apex University are conducted online and are open to both domestic and international applicants. A dedicated office handles international admissions. Selection is based on ACET, CUET UG, or CUET PG, followed by a personal interview round.
Steps to Apply for Apex University Admission 2025
-
Visit the official website of Apex University
-
Click on the "Apply Now" button
-
Register using a valid email ID
-
Complete the application form with accurate details
-
Pay the application fee online
-
Submit the filled application form
-
Appear for the relevant entrance exam and qualify
-
Attend the personal interview (if applicable)
-
Wait for the final merit list released by the university
Apex University Placement Highlights 2024
Apex University, Jaipur has built a solid reputation for its placement outcomes, offering students career opportunities across diverse industries through a proactive Training & Placement Cell. The university emphasizes aligning academic knowledge with industry demands through live projects, internships, and hands-on industrial exposure.
The Placement Cell plays a crucial role in grooming students for professional success by conducting career counseling, skill enhancement programs, and campus recruitment activities including mock interviews, seminars, and workshops. With strong industry-academia partnerships, the university ensures that students are well-prepared to meet real-world challenges and expectations.
Key Placement Highlights
-
Highest International Package: ₹1.97 Crore (offered for a role in the United States)
-
Domestic Package Range: ₹7 LPA to ₹32 LPA
-
Top Recruiters:
-
Microsoft
-
IBM
-
Oracle
-
Deloitte
-
Infosys
-
Tech Mahindra
-
Accenture
-
Apple
-
Coca-Cola
-
Wipro
-
TCS
-
-
Number of Students Placed: Over 250+ students placed in recent drives
-
Placement Drives: Conducted regularly with participation from national and international companies
-
Placement Support:
-
Resume building sessions
-
Personality development and interview skills workshops
-
Aptitude training
-
Internship support and career counseling
-
Sector-Wise Placement Overview
|Industry Sector
|Roles Offered
|IT & Software
|Software Developer, Data Analyst, Cyber Security Analyst
|Management & Consulting
|Business Analyst, HR Executive, Digital Marketer
|Finance & Banking
|Risk Analyst, Financial Advisor, Credit Officer
|Media & Journalism
|Content Writer, Broadcast Journalist
|Healthcare & Pharma
|Lab Technologist, Clinical Research Associate
|Design & Architecture
|Interior Designer, Product Designer
|Law
|Legal Associate, Research Analyst
Placement Preparation Initiatives
-
500+ Live Projects & Industrial Visits
-
MOUs with companies for campus training
-
Mock Interviews, GDs, and Corporate Interactions
-
Job-oriented certifications and skill-based learning modules
Apex University Scholarships 2025
Apex University offers a variety of scholarships and financial aid based on merit, sports achievements, and other criteria such as early bird admissions. These scholarships provide full or partial tuition fee waivers to support deserving students.
1. Apex Easy Pay Scholarship
Apex University provides a convenient “Apex Easy Pay” scheme that allows students to pay their course fee in two equal installments, easing the financial burden.
2. Academic / Merit-Based Scholarships
Scholarships are awarded to students enrolled in Diploma, UG, and PG programs based on their academic performance in Class XII, Diploma, or Graduation (as applicable). Candidates must have studied under a government-recognised board, council, or university.
|Percentage in Qualifying Exam
|Tuition Fee Waiver
|100%
|100%
|95% – 99.9%
|50%
|90% – 94.9%
|30%
|75% – 89.9%
|20%
|60% – 74.9%
|10%
These scholarships aim to reward academic excellence and reduce financial barriers for bright students.
Schools at Apex University
Apex University is home to 20 specialised schools, each offering industry-relevant programs across various disciplines. These schools focus on academic excellence, practical training, and holistic development.
Below is the list of schools under Apex University:
-
School of Engineering
-
School of Computer & IT
-
School of Basic Life & Applied Health Sciences
-
School of Pharmaceutical Sciences
-
School of Journalism & Mass Communication
-
School of Library Sciences
-
School of Architecture
-
School of Paramedical Sciences
-
School of Veterinary Science
-
School of Law
-
School of Agriculture
-
School of Humanities & Arts
-
School of Physiotherapy
-
School of Naturopathy & Yogic Sciences
-
School of Fashion & Design
-
School of Nursing
-
School of Education
-
School of Special Education
-
School of Hotel Management
-
School of Commerce & Management
Each school offers a range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs tailored to meet evolving academic and industry demands.
Apex University Jaipur Facilities 2025
Apex University provides a wide range of modern facilities to support both academic and extracurricular development of students. Some of the key facilities include:
-
Library: A well-equipped central library with an extensive collection of academic books, journals, magazines, and periodicals. It caters to students from various disciplines and supports both learning and research.
-
Sports & Games: Facilities for outdoor sports such as Basketball, Volleyball, and Cricket are available. The university also offers indoor games like Chess, Carrom, and Ludo to promote student well-being.
-
Auditorium: A spacious, fully functional auditorium for hosting seminars, cultural programs, guest lectures, and other university events.
-
Cafeteria: The campus has a hygienic and affordable canteen offering a variety of food and beverages.
-
Hostels: Separate hostel facilities for boys and girls with options for single and twin-sharing rooms. Hostels provide a secure, homely environment with all basic amenities.
-
Wi-Fi Enabled Campus: The entire campus is Wi-Fi enabled to support digital learning and research.
-
Laboratories: State-of-the-art labs for engineering, health sciences, pharmacy, and other programs to provide hands-on experience.
-
Medical Facility: On-campus medical support for first aid and emergency care.
-
Transport: The university provides transportation services for students and staff across Jaipur and nearby areas.
Apex University FAQs
1. Is Apex University recognised by UGC?
Yes, Apex University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and is approved by AICTE, BCI, PCI, and NCTE.
2. What are the admission criteria for Apex University?
Admissions are primarily based on entrance exams such as the Apex Common Entrance Test (ACET) or CUET UG/PG, followed by a Personal Interview.
3. Does Apex University accept CUET scores?
Yes, Apex University accepts CUET UG and CUET PG scores for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programs.
4. How many courses are offered at Apex University?
The university offers over 128+ programs at the undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and doctoral levels across various disciplines.
5. What is the fee range for courses at Apex University?
Course fees vary depending on the program. The annual fee generally ranges from ₹30,000 to ₹5,00,000.
6. What kind of scholarships are available?
Apex University offers several merit-based, early bird, and sports scholarships, including tuition fee waivers of up to 100% based on academic performance.
7. Who are the top recruiters at Apex University?
Some major recruiters include IBM, Infosys, Wipro, Microsoft, Deloitte, Apple, Accenture, Coca-Cola, and Tech Mahindra.
8. What is the highest package offered during placements?
The highest recorded placement package is ₹1.97 crore from a U.S.-based company. Domestic offers range between ₹7 LPA to ₹32 LPA.
9. Does the university provide hostel facilities?
Yes, Apex University offers hostel accommodations on a single/twin-sharing basis, providing a comfortable, home-like experience.
10. How do I apply for admission?
You can apply through the official website by filling out the online application form, paying the fee, and appearing for the entrance test and interview (if applicable).