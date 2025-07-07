Course Specialisations Eligibility Criteria Annual Fee B.Tech Cyber Security, AI, CSE, Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, AI & ML, Cloud Technology, Full Stack, Data Science Passed 10+2 with min. 45% marks

Cyber Security/AI: 10+2 with PCM/CS/IT/other relevant subjects – min. 50% (45% for reserved categories) ₹90,000 – ₹1,30,000 (Cyber Security/AI – ₹1,30,000) BBA General, Banking & Financial Services, HRM, International Business 10+2 with min. 45% marks ₹90,000 BCA General, Data Science, Full Stack, Cyber Security, Mobile Apps & Web Tech, Cloud Tech 10+2 with min. 48% marks

Cyber Security: 10+2 with min. 50% (45% for reserved) ₹90,000 B.Sc General, Cyber Security & Cyber Forensics 10+2 in Science (with PCM/PCB), min. 50% aggregate ₹60,000 BA History, Pol. Sci., Geography, Sociology, Psychology, Hindi, Yoga, Economics, English Literature 10+2 with min. 50% marks ₹35,000 – ₹75,000 M.Sc Cyber Security & Forensics, Physics, Chemistry, Math, Botany, Zoology, Forensic Sci., Yoga, MLT, RT UG degree with min. 50%

For Cyber Security & Forensics: UG in relevant field with min. 50% ₹40,000 – ₹80,000 (Cyber Security – ₹60,000) M.Tech Cyber Security, Computer Engg., Thermal, Power Systems, Environmental Engg. B.E/B.Tech in relevant stream with min. 55%

Cyber Security: min. 50% (45% SC/ST) ₹75,000 (Cyber Security – ₹90,000) MA English, Psychology, History, Sociology, Geography, Hindi, Political Sci., Yoga, Economics, Garment Prod. & Export Mgmt, Education UG Degree with min. 50% marks ₹30,000 – ₹75,000 MBA Agribusiness, Business Analytics, Digital Marketing, HRM, FinTech, Event Mgmt., Health Care, Hotel Mgmt., Design Mgmt., BFS, etc. UG Degree in any discipline with min. 50% ₹1,40,000 MCA Cyber Security BCA or UG degree in relevant stream with min. 50% (45% for reserved); Math in 10+2 or graduation ₹90,000 Diploma Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, CS, MLT, OTT, RT, Architecture, Interior, Product & Graphic Design, Agri. Extension Passed 10th with min. 40% marks ₹25,000 – ₹40,000 PG Diploma Cyber Security & Forensics, Cyber Law, Digital Marketing Cyber Security: B.Com/BCA/B.Sc with Forensics/Science – 50%

Digital Marketing: UG in any stream – 50%

Cyber Law: LLB with min. 50% ₹60,000 (Cyber Law – ₹90,000)

Why Choose Apex University?

Industry-Aligned Curriculum: Designed to meet current industry standards and market demands.

Top Placement Opportunities: Ranked among the top 5 universities in North India for the highest number of placement drives.

Hands-On Learning: Involvement in 500+ live projects and frequent industrial visits .

Diverse Student Community: Home to over 10,000 students from 29 states across India.

Experiential Learning: Emphasis on practical education through case studies, seminars, workshops, and presentations .

Renowned Faculty: Learn from professors with academic backgrounds from IITs, IIMs, NITs , and other globally reputed institutions.

Competitive Exam Training: Preparation support for GATE, IAS , and other national/international competitive exams.

State-of-the-Art Infrastructure: Modern labs, digital classrooms, and well-equipped facilities.

Value-Added Certifications: Additional certificate programs to boost employability.

Research-Oriented Environment: Active research culture with numerous journals and research publications.

CUET 2023 Record: Received a record-breaking 3,65,481 applications through CUET 2023.

Apex University Jaipur Admission 2025

Admissions at Apex University are conducted online and are open to both domestic and international applicants. A dedicated office handles international admissions. Selection is based on ACET, CUET UG, or CUET PG, followed by a personal interview round.

Steps to Apply for Apex University Admission 2025

Visit the official website of Apex University Click on the "Apply Now" button Register using a valid email ID Complete the application form with accurate details Pay the application fee online Submit the filled application form Appear for the relevant entrance exam and qualify Attend the personal interview (if applicable) Wait for the final merit list released by the university

Apex University Placement Highlights 2024

Apex University, Jaipur has built a solid reputation for its placement outcomes, offering students career opportunities across diverse industries through a proactive Training & Placement Cell. The university emphasizes aligning academic knowledge with industry demands through live projects, internships, and hands-on industrial exposure.

The Placement Cell plays a crucial role in grooming students for professional success by conducting career counseling, skill enhancement programs, and campus recruitment activities including mock interviews, seminars, and workshops. With strong industry-academia partnerships, the university ensures that students are well-prepared to meet real-world challenges and expectations.

Key Placement Highlights

Highest International Package: ₹1.97 Crore (offered for a role in the United States)

Domestic Package Range: ₹7 LPA to ₹32 LPA

Top Recruiters: Microsoft IBM Oracle Deloitte Infosys Tech Mahindra Accenture Apple Coca-Cola Wipro TCS

Number of Students Placed: Over 250+ students placed in recent drives

Placement Drives: Conducted regularly with participation from national and international companies

Placement Support: Resume building sessions Personality development and interview skills workshops Aptitude training Internship support and career counseling



Sector-Wise Placement Overview

Industry Sector Roles Offered IT & Software Software Developer, Data Analyst, Cyber Security Analyst Management & Consulting Business Analyst, HR Executive, Digital Marketer Finance & Banking Risk Analyst, Financial Advisor, Credit Officer Media & Journalism Content Writer, Broadcast Journalist Healthcare & Pharma Lab Technologist, Clinical Research Associate Design & Architecture Interior Designer, Product Designer Law Legal Associate, Research Analyst

Placement Preparation Initiatives

500+ Live Projects & Industrial Visits

MOUs with companies for campus training

Mock Interviews, GDs, and Corporate Interactions

Job-oriented certifications and skill-based learning modules

Apex University Scholarships 2025

Apex University offers a variety of scholarships and financial aid based on merit, sports achievements, and other criteria such as early bird admissions. These scholarships provide full or partial tuition fee waivers to support deserving students.

1. Apex Easy Pay Scholarship

Apex University provides a convenient “Apex Easy Pay” scheme that allows students to pay their course fee in two equal installments, easing the financial burden.

2. Academic / Merit-Based Scholarships

Scholarships are awarded to students enrolled in Diploma, UG, and PG programs based on their academic performance in Class XII, Diploma, or Graduation (as applicable). Candidates must have studied under a government-recognised board, council, or university.

Percentage in Qualifying Exam Tuition Fee Waiver 100% 100% 95% – 99.9% 50% 90% – 94.9% 30% 75% – 89.9% 20% 60% – 74.9% 10%

These scholarships aim to reward academic excellence and reduce financial barriers for bright students.

Schools at Apex University

Apex University is home to 20 specialised schools, each offering industry-relevant programs across various disciplines. These schools focus on academic excellence, practical training, and holistic development.

Below is the list of schools under Apex University:

School of Engineering

School of Computer & IT

School of Basic Life & Applied Health Sciences

School of Pharmaceutical Sciences

School of Journalism & Mass Communication

School of Library Sciences

School of Architecture

School of Paramedical Sciences

School of Veterinary Science

School of Law

School of Agriculture

School of Humanities & Arts

School of Physiotherapy

School of Naturopathy & Yogic Sciences

School of Fashion & Design

School of Nursing

School of Education

School of Special Education

School of Hotel Management

School of Commerce & Management

Each school offers a range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs tailored to meet evolving academic and industry demands.

Apex University Jaipur Facilities 2025

Apex University provides a wide range of modern facilities to support both academic and extracurricular development of students. Some of the key facilities include:

Library: A well-equipped central library with an extensive collection of academic books, journals, magazines, and periodicals. It caters to students from various disciplines and supports both learning and research.

Sports & Games: Facilities for outdoor sports such as Basketball, Volleyball, and Cricket are available. The university also offers indoor games like Chess, Carrom, and Ludo to promote student well-being.

Auditorium: A spacious, fully functional auditorium for hosting seminars, cultural programs, guest lectures, and other university events.

Cafeteria: The campus has a hygienic and affordable canteen offering a variety of food and beverages.

Hostels: Separate hostel facilities for boys and girls with options for single and twin-sharing rooms. Hostels provide a secure, homely environment with all basic amenities.

Wi-Fi Enabled Campus: The entire campus is Wi-Fi enabled to support digital learning and research.

Laboratories: State-of-the-art labs for engineering, health sciences, pharmacy, and other programs to provide hands-on experience.

Medical Facility: On-campus medical support for first aid and emergency care.

Transport: The university provides transportation services for students and staff across Jaipur and nearby areas.

Apex University FAQs

1. Is Apex University recognised by UGC?

Yes, Apex University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and is approved by AICTE, BCI, PCI, and NCTE.

2. What are the admission criteria for Apex University?

Admissions are primarily based on entrance exams such as the Apex Common Entrance Test (ACET) or CUET UG/PG, followed by a Personal Interview.

3. Does Apex University accept CUET scores?

Yes, Apex University accepts CUET UG and CUET PG scores for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

4. How many courses are offered at Apex University?

The university offers over 128+ programs at the undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and doctoral levels across various disciplines.

5. What is the fee range for courses at Apex University?

Course fees vary depending on the program. The annual fee generally ranges from ₹30,000 to ₹5,00,000.

6. What kind of scholarships are available?

Apex University offers several merit-based, early bird, and sports scholarships, including tuition fee waivers of up to 100% based on academic performance.

7. Who are the top recruiters at Apex University?

Some major recruiters include IBM, Infosys, Wipro, Microsoft, Deloitte, Apple, Accenture, Coca-Cola, and Tech Mahindra.

8. What is the highest package offered during placements?

The highest recorded placement package is ₹1.97 crore from a U.S.-based company. Domestic offers range between ₹7 LPA to ₹32 LPA.

9. Does the university provide hostel facilities?

Yes, Apex University offers hostel accommodations on a single/twin-sharing basis, providing a comfortable, home-like experience.

10. How do I apply for admission?

You can apply through the official website by filling out the online application form, paying the fee, and appearing for the entrance test and interview (if applicable).