HomeCollegesApex University JaipurOverview
  • Colleges
    • HomeCollegesApex University JaipurOverview
  • Colleges

    • Apex University (AU), Jaipur Overview

      Jaipur   Private   ESTD 2018
      Jaipur   Private   ESTD 2018
    Overview
    Courses and Fees
    Admission Process
    Placements
    Scholarships
    Campus Facilities
    Results and Cutoffs

    About College

    Apex University Jaipur Latest Updates 2025

    • UG Fee Structure Released: Apex University Jaipur has announced the undergraduate fee structure for the academic year 2025-26, ranging from ₹35,000 to ₹9.9 Lakhs.

    • PG Program Fees: The university has also released the total fees for postgraduate programs, which range between ₹40,000 and ₹12 Lakhs for the 2025-26 academic session.

    • Doctoral Program Fees: The academic fee for Ph.D. and other doctorate-level programs for AY 2025-26 has been set between ₹3.7 Lakhs and ₹10.1 Lakhs.

    • AIFSET 2025 Admissions: Registrations are open for AIFSET 2025, the entrance test for B.Sc/M.Sc (Forensic Science) programs. The last date to apply is July 11, 2025, and the exam is scheduled for July 12, 2025. Results will be declared on July 14, 2025. For more details, visit the official AIFSET website.

    Apex University (AU), Jaipur was established under the Rajasthan State Legislature Act No. 27 of 2018, though its roots trace back to 1965 as a private institution. It is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and approved by regulatory bodies including the AICTE, Bar Council of India (BCI), Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), and National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). Forbes India ranked Apex University as the No. 1 emerging university in Rajasthan. Notably, it received over 3.5 lakh registrations under CUET 2023, making it one of the most sought-after institutions.

    The university offers over 128 courses across undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and doctoral levels. Admissions are primarily through the Apex Common Entrance Test (ACET), along with CUET-UG and CUET-PG scores. Final selection includes a Personal Interview round. Annual course fees range from INR 30,000 to INR 5,00,000, depending on the program.

    Apex University has an impressive placement record, with over 250 students securing packages between INR 7 LPA and INR 32 LPA. A remarkable international placement package of INR 1.97 crore was

    Read More

    Apex University (AU), Jaipur Location And Map

    Address

    Apex University Jaipur - 303002, Rajasthan, INDIA
    click here for college website

    Apex University (AU), Jaipur News

    Coming Soon.

    Related Groups

    Copyright © 2025 Inzane Labs Private Limited. All Rights Reserved