At Adani Institute of Digital Technology Management (AIDTM), we are driven by stimulation and assurance. The need of bridging the gap between pioneering ideas and futuristic disruptive technology-driven innovation requires great learning. At Adani Institute of Digital Technology Management (AIDTM), this need is taken care by state of art campus, very learned faculties and most important, Summer Internships, on the job training, capstone projects, and enviable placements at the best Tech organizations.

Data science and digital technology is revolutionizing the performance of every organization and the society, by propelling the frontiers of conventional ideology and ever evolving digitalized world. With everything on being digital data, organizations have decision making processes that are distinctly data driven.

AIDTM established in the year 2020, with the core adherence of creating continuously employable professionals in the field of Big Data Analytics and Technology Management. For a non tech background students too, they learn unknown correlations, market trends and customer preferences that help make better decisions and prevent fraudulent activities in organizations.

Big Data Analytics helps in building reliable, robust, and inexpensive solutions and strengthens the decision-making power by using values of predictive analytics, descriptive analytics, and prescriptive analytics. BDA concrete decisions using supervised, semi-supervised and unsupervised algorithms.

Technology Management focuses on the intersection of technology and business encompassing not only technology creation but also its application, dissemination, and impact. Collectively as a group,

AIDTM is inspired and guided by the esteemed leaders, who are known for their vision, achievements, and charisma.

Why join @ AIDTM?

AICTE approved programme

Guided by inspirational leadership of Adani group

Bouquet of industry experienced faculties

Globally benchmarked curriculum

Galaxy of renowned experts from IIMs/IITs/Top notch industries

State-of-art infrastructure

Corporate exposure

Programme Offered:

AIDTM offers two PGDM courses i.e. PGDM (Big Data Analysis/ BDA) PGDM (Technology Management/ Tech Management).

PGDM (Big Data Analytics) is an AICTE-approved two-year full-time specialized programme for any graduates who are passionate about shaping a career in Big Data Analytics. In the first year, students complete core courses that provides a thorough, and integrated foundation in management & big data analytics essentials and summer internship while in the second year they get exposure and hands-on experience on recent technologies related to big data analytics and some elective courses of technology and management domains. At the same time, students also get exposure to independent projects, seminars, and finally, end with industry project of 4-month duration. The idea behind industry project is to leave an impact on the recruiters on the program’s delivery and to create confidence and empower students to face “real world” challenges.

Programme Intake – 60

Jobs opportunities after completion of PGDM in Big Data Analytics

Business Consultant

Data Architect

Data Analyst/ Big Data Analyst

Analytics Associate

Analytics Manager

BI and Analytics Consultants

Data Scientist

Data Manager

Risk Analyst

Data Engineer

Metrics and Analytics Specialist

PGDM (Technology Management) is an AICTE-approved two-year full-time postgraduate management programme. The course concentrates on creating business world leaders who are not only good at handling emerging technologies but also understand how to adapt within the workforce to its rapid changes. This course combines the expertise of Technology with the skills of Business Administration.

Technology Management program is an interdisciplinary post graduate program that empowers inventors, scientists, startups, engineers, technologists, managers, and technopreneurs with technology blended with globally competitive leadership developmental skills to broaden their perspectives in terms of the technology and context of any industry. The course equips students with knowledge of business technology infrastructures and how to use information systems. They learn the fundamental ways that technology helps enterprises manage data and scale up in every possible way.

Programme Intake – 60

Industries offer job opportunities in Technology Management

Manufacturing

Banking and finance sector

Insurance

E-commerce

Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Consulting

IT

Oil

Gas

Automobile

Airline

Government

NGOs

Media

Agriculture and so on

Summer Internship Program: We believe that summer internship programs are 'practical avenues of knowledge and learning'. A SIP holds enormous worth in the employment market. When pursuing for job placements after completing PGDM, the interview questions are predominantly on the internship report drafted by the student. Our summer internship opportunities focus hands-on learning with top notch organizations. Students get a glimpse into the corporate world, moreover, moving on from front-row seat or fence sitter to shaping a prospective career alternative.



Capstone Project: AIDTM designs capstone projects that encourage students to think critically and solve challenging problems. These projects are interdisciplinary, in the sense that it is essential for students to apply skills or investigate proceedings across diverse subjects’ regions or domains of knowledge. Capstone Project revolves around a particular framework



Determining a topic

1. Do a literature/documentation review.

2. Formulating your thesis.

3. Presenting your research.

Capstone projects are a significant way of exhibiting the proficiency of learning. This type/class of work can assist our students to regulate their competence and inclination to illustrate what they have learned throughout the trajectory of their project.



Industry Visits: Industrial visits are essential as to provide students with an apprehension regarding internal operations of companies. With an aim to go beyond academics, industrial visits impart students a practical perspective on the world concreted on corporate structure. It provides students with an opportunity to learn practically through interaction, working methods and employment practices. It gives them exposure to current work applications with a relevance to course they have opted in AIDTM. Industrial visits furnish an excellent opportunity to interact with high profile professionals and learn business networking too.



Prominent Recruiters:



PGDM (Big Data Analysis/ BDA): Possible Leading Recruiters of Big Data Analytics, Accenture, Adani, ICICI, Aptus Data Labs, Bombardier, Capillary, Crayon data, Deloitte, Ernst and Young, Global Analytics, IBM, Infosys, KPMG, LinkedIn, Panasonic Life Solutions, PwC, Quantiphi, Reliance Group, Subex, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Tiger Analytics



PGDM (Technology Management/ Tech Management): Accenture, Adani, Bombardier, CRISIL, Dell, HCL, HDFC, HUL, IBM, Infosys, Johnson & Johnson, Nike, PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, Reliance group, Sophos, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and many more.



