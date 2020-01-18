Coal India Limited (CIL) Recruirment 2020: Last date for Online Application is 19 January, Check here for more Details

Coal India Limited has begun the online application for the post of 1326 Management Trainees. Qualified applicants would now be able to apply for Coal India Management Trainee enrollment through online application mode before 19 January 2020.

Notification Number 01/2019 Start date for filling application 21 December 2019 End date for submitting online applications 19 January 2020 till 11.00 PM CBT Date 27 February and 28 February

Mining 288 Electrical 218 Mechanical 258 Civil 68 Coal Preparation 28 Systems 46 Materials Management 28 Finance & Accounts 254 Personnel & HR 89 Marketing & Sales 23 Community Development 26

Salary:

E-2 Grade in the pay scale of Rs. 50,000 – 1,60,000/- Basic pay of Rs. 50,000/- per month initially in the training period. On completion of 1-year, E-3 Grade in the scale of pay of Rs. 60,000 – 1, 80,000/-

Eligibility Criteria

Mining, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil: BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in the respective branch of Engineering with 60% score. Coal Preparation: Degree in Chemical/Mineral Engineering with 60% score. Systems: Degree in BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg) in Computer Science/ IT/ MCA with 60% score. Materials Management: Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering +2 years full-time MBA/ PG Diploma in Management with 60% score Finance & Accounts: CA / ICWA. Personnel & HR: Graduation+ 2 years full-time Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma/Post-Graduate Program in Management with specialization in HR/ Industrial Relations/ Personnel Management or MHROD or MBA or MSW with 60% score. Marketing & Sales: 2 years full-time MBA / PGDM in Marketing (Major) from with 60% score. Community Development: 2 years full-time MBA or PGDM or Master’s degree in Community Development/Rural Development/ Rural and Tribal Development/ Rural Management with a 60% score.

Selection Process

Computer-Based Online Test (Paper-I & Paper-II) of 100 marks each and PI.

Application Fee:

For UR / OBC / EWS category – Rs.1000/-

For SC / ST / PwD / Employees of CIL and its Subsidiaries category – Nil

