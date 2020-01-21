CMAT Mock Test 2020: Check here Previous year Question Papers and Mock Tests

CMAT is an annual national-level management entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency. Like CAT, XAT, CMAT is a popular exam that thousands of MBA aspirants sit for every year. Nearly 80,000 candidates will appear for CMAT 2020 as all AICTE approved colleges will accept the score of CMAT.

The total duration of the exam is 3 hours in which an applicant will have to attempt 100 questions divided across 4 sections. The four sections that will evaluate a candidate’s aptitude skills include Quantitative Technique, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension and General Awareness.

A candidate must know the recent trends of questions before sitting for a competitive exam like CMAT. The previous years’ question papers and mock tests help a candidate the type of questions asked in the exam. Since CMAT doesn’t have a prescribed syllabus, the official question papers and mock test series by various institutes become very important for this exam.

CMAT Previous Year Question Paper

Find the previous year question paper of CMAT below.

Why Previous Year Question Papers?

The previous year question paper assists an applicant to get familiarize with the exam pattern. Since there is no official syllabus for CMAT, the previous year question papers remain an important source for the CMAT preparation.

As the NTA changes the exam pattern every year, the previous year will also help the candidates to understand the trends of the question paper. Applicants must solve the previous years’ questions as they form the basis of the mock tests.

CMAT Mock Tests

All candidates registering for CMAT 2020 will be able to attempt the mock test by the NTA at the Test Practice Centres (TPC). The test practice centres are established by the NTA across India to help the candidates getting familiarize with the computer-based exam pattern.

Students will get the assistance of professional Nodal officers and staff of the TPC. They will clear the candidate’s doubts regarding the pattern and related issues.

Candidates can register for the free mock test of CMAT on the official website of NTA.

Why Mock Tests?

Mock Tests for any exam will help the students in the following ways.

Mock Tests will help to determine the strong and weak section of a candidate.

Mock tests will also motivate the candidates to practice the weaker questions of an applicant.

The mock tests will prepare a candidate for the exam day pressure.

Candidates will also learn to manage time across all sections to complete the paper.

