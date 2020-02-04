CMAT 2020 Result on 4th February at cmat.nta.nic.in, Check here for CMAT Scorecard

The NTA is expected to announce the CMAT 2020 results by the evening of 4th February 2020. The National Testing Agency will also release the notification regarding the changed/unchanged answer key along with the results.

All candidates appearing for the CMAT 2020 will be able to download both from the official website of the CMAT NTA. The earlier expected result date was 5th February. However, as per the latest information, the NTA is most likely to publish the results of all candidates by today evening.

The CMAT was held on 28th January from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm across 104 cities. More than 74 thousand applicants registered for CMAT 2020.

The official answer key and the candidate response sheet was released by the NTA on 30th January 2020. The objections to the answer key were received from 31st January to 2nd February 2020.

How to Download CMAT 2020 Scorecard?

Step 1: Visit the official website of CMAT- cmat.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results Announced’ tab displayed on the home page. Applicants will get two options to login.

Step 3: Enter your CMAT Id and Password or CMAT Id and Date of Birth.

Step 4: Enter the security pin and submit your login credentials. The next page will display your CMAT 2020 scorecard.

Step 5: Download and take Printout of your scorecard for future references.

What is the validity of the CMAT Scorecard?

The CMAT 2020 scorecard will be valid for one year (till 31st December 2020).

Details of CMAT 2020 Scorecard

The CMAT 2020 Scorecard will contain the following details:

● Application Number, Roll No.

● Name of the candidate.

● Names of the candidate’s parents.

● Category, Gender, State of Residence.

● The minimum marks of each section.

● The marks obtained by candidates in each section.

● NTA Score or Percentile.

● All India Rank.

