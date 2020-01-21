CMAT 2020: Check here for CMAT Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme and Important Dates

CMAT 2020

The Common Management Aptitude Test or CMAT is a popular national-level management entrance exam. The score of CMAT, like other management entrance exams, can be used at various institutes across India for seeking admission to the management-related programmes.

Over 1000 management colleges will accept CMAT 2020 score. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct CMAT 2020 on 28th January 2020 from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. NTA has also released the admit card for CMAT 2020.

After the declaration of results on 7th February 2020, colleges will release the separate cut-off score for CMAT 2020. Candidates with equal to or more marks than the minimum cut-off will have to appear for the second stage of the admission process.

CMAT 2020 Important Dates

CMAT 2020 Exam Date 28th January 2020 CMAT 2020 Result Date 7th February 2020 CMAT Admit Card Download From 24th December 2019 CMAT 2020 Answer Key Release 31st January 2020 (Tentative)

CMAT 2020 is a computer-based exam that will be conducted in more than 100 cities across the country. Let’s look at the est pattern for the computer-based CMAT 2020.

CMAT 2020 Test Pattern

The CMAT 2020 paper will contain four sections. These are:

Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation

Logical Reasoning

Language Comprehension

General Awareness

Each section will contain 25 questions.

Each question will carry 04 marks.

For every correct response, the applicant will get 4 marks.

There will be negative marking of 1 mark from the total marks of a candidate for each wrong response.

All applicants will get 180 minutes or 3 hours to complete the CMAT paper.

There will be no sectional time limit to attempt the paper.

Candidates can move from one section to another while attempting the paper.

Marking Scheme for CMAT 2020

Section Maximum Marks Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation 100 Logical Reasoning 100 Language Comprehension 100 General Awareness 100 Total 400

CMAT 2020 Test Practice Centres

NTA has established test practice centres all over the country to help candidates getting familiarized with the exam pattern. Candidates can practice for the CBT CMAT 2020 in these centres. Applicants can also register for mock tests by visiting the official website of NTA.

CMAT 2020 Score vs Percentile

The raw score of a candidate is the marks a candidate attains after calculating all the correct and wrong responses.

The raw score will be out of 400. To obtain a percentile, the maximum raw score will be scaled down to 100.

The scaled-down score will be converted into the percentile depending on various factors like the total number of applicants appearing for the exam, maximum marks obtained, etc.

The percentile of applicants will determine the cut-offs of all management institutes.

CMAT 2020 Important Points

Each applicant will get a pen and rough papers for calculations. Candidates will have to leave the rough papers at the computer desk.

Candidates cannot bring rough sheets on their own. All applicants will have to calculate on the paper provided by NTA invigilators.

List of items not allowed inside the exam hall include Instrument/ Geometry/ Pencil box, Handbag, Purse, Any kind of Paper/ Stationery/ Textual material (printed or written material), Eatables and Water (loose or packed), Mobile Phone/ Ear Phone/ Microphone/ Pager, Calculator, Camera, Tape Recorder, any metallic item or electronic gadgets etc.

