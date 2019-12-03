CMAT 2020 and GPAT 2020 Application Date Extended, Register Soon on cmat.nta.nic.in and gpat.nta.nic.in

CMAT 2020 and GPAT 2020

The application dates for CMAT and GPAT 2020 has been extended by the National Testing Agency. Candidates who are eligible can apply for the exam by visiting the official website of CMAT. The last date to register now is 10th December 2019.

Earlier it was decided by the exam conducting committee that the registration process will end on 30th November 2019 but then it got extended which proves to be beneficial for those candidates who failed to apply due to some unavoidable reasons.

Candidates can apply for the CMAT 2020 and GPAT 2020 by visiting the official website or through the direct link mentioned below. Those who are willing to appear for the management and pharmacy entrance examinations can visit the official website and complete the registration process.

The official website to get details on the exam and apply for the Common Management Admission Test 2020 and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test 2020 is www.cmat.nta.nic.in and www.gpat.nta.nic.in .

You can also have a look on the notification to get more details on the exam,

Steps to apply for CMAT and GPAT 2020:

Visit the official website of CMAT and GPAT mentioned above.

Enter the details asked to create the login ID.

You will be receiving you User ID and password through registered email ID.

Enter the credentials to login into the account.

Fill the application form with all the details.

Upload the documents required.

Make the payment of the application fee.

Submit the application form.

Take a print of the application form for future use.

The direct link to complete the registration process is here,

