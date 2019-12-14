CISF Constable Tradesman Admit Card 2019 Released on cisf.gov.in

CISF Constable Tradesman Admit Card 2019

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has recently issued the admit card for selection of candidates for post of Constable in Tradesman Examination 2019. Candidates should read the full details before downloading the admit card from the official website.

Important Dates

Candidates should note the following important dates for the CISF Constable Tradesman Admit Card 2019:-

The examination for CISF Constable Tradesman will be conducted by Central Industrial Security Force CISF on 03 rd January 2020.

January 2020. Availability of the admit card will be from 14th December 2019.

The official website to download the admit card is https://www.cisf.gov.in/ .

Download Admit Card

Candidates who applied for the Central Industrial Security Force CISF can follow the below steps to download the admit card:-

It is mandatory for the candidates to register themselves on the official website as the Call Letter for the Written Exam / Physical Exam PET / Medical Exam PST / Document Verification Test will be only available to the registered candidates.

Candidates would need the registration number and password to download the hall ticket.

Candidates can visit the official website and click on the link that states to download the admit card.

The link will direct to the new window where candidate would need to enter the login details with Application form number, the date of birth of the candidate and password.

Now the admit card will be available to download and candidates can take the print out in the A4 size white paper.

Print out should be kept carefully as it will be required on the examination date. Candidates will allowed to enter only with the admit card.

It is suggested that the candidates should read the instructions given on the website before they enter the examination venue.

The official website for Central Industrial Security Force CISF is https://cisfrectt.in/index.php.

