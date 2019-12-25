CDAC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 14 Various Vacancy at www.cdac.in, Check here for more Details

CDAC RECRUITMENT 2020

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) has published the latest notification inviting eligible candidates for the post of Managers HRD/ Legal, Senior HRD Officers, Senior Legal Officers, Purchase Officers, Finance Officers and Centre Head Joint/ Associate Director. Therefore the candidates who are interested in applying for these posts can visit the official website and fill the application form on or before 12th January 2020.

VACANCY DETAILS

There are a total number of 14 posts which are divided into the following

Name Of The Post No. of vacancies Centre Head (S&T) Joint Director /Associate Director Level-13 or 13A 2 posts HRD Manager Level 12 3 posts Legal Manager Level 12 2 posts Senior HRD Officer Level 11 2 posts Senior Legal Officer Level 11 2 posts Purchase Officer Level 10 1 post Finance Officer Level 10 2 posts

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS

For the post of Centre Head (S&T) Joint Director /Associate Director Level-13 or 13A, the candidates should have a degree in B.E/ B.TECH/ MCA or another degree in the relevant discipline. The candidates should also have an experience of 11 to 16 years for level 13 or 13A

For the post of HRD Manager Level 12, the candidates should hold an MBA degree in Human Resource Management or another degree in the relevant discipline with 12 years of experience

For the post of Legal Manager Level 12, the candidates should have a degree in LLB or other professional qualification and the candidates should make sure they have an experience of 12 years. The candidates can also have a degree in LLM with 9 years of experience

For the post of Senior HRD Officer Level 11, the candidates should have a degree in MBA with Human Resource Management or other professional qualification with an experience of 7 years. However additional qualification of LLB or LLM will be given more priority

For the post of Senior Legal Officer Level 11, the candidates should have an LLM with 4 years of experience or an LLB with 7 years of experience

For the post of Purchase Officer Level 10, the candidates should have MBA in Material Management or relevant course with 3 years of experience

For the post of Finance Officer Level 10, the candidates should have a CA or MBA in Finance or should have a qualification in relevant field with 3 years of experience

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When is the last date to fill the application process?

Answer: The last date for submission of applications is 12th January 2020

Question: How many vacancies are there for CDAC recruitment?

Answer: 14 vacancies are available under the ongoing recruitment drive

Question: What is the official website of CDAC?

Answer: The official website of CDAC is https://www.cdac.in

Question: How to apply for CDAC application?

Answer: The interested candidates can visit the official website and follow the given instructions to fill up the application form online.

