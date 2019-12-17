CBSE Junior Assistant & other posts Exam Extended till 23rd December on cbse.nic.in

HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    CBSE Junior Assistant & other posts: The recruitment Exam Extended till 23rd December on cbse.nic.in.

    CBSE Junior Assistant & other posts Exam

    Central Board of Secondary Education has extended the last date for submission through online application for Junior Assistant and other posts till December 23rd of the year 2019. About 357 posts are available and the candidates who are interested for these posts, who still have not applied, can do so by visiting the official website of CBSE and following the application process.

    Important Dates-

    The online application process for these posts that was started on November 15th of 2019 was supposed to end on 16 December 2019. But now as per CBSE instructions, it has been extended further till December 23rd, 2019. The eligibility criteria for the candidates who are interested are comprised of both their educational qualification and age limit.

    Selection Process-

    The selection process is consisted of a test that is computer-based. The marks scored by the candidates in stage I (CBT) of the selection process, who are appearing for following posts of Analyst (IT), Assistant Secretary (IT), Assistant Secretary, Accountant, Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Assistant, Junior Accountant, Senior Assistant and Stenographer will all be shortlisted based on category. They will then appear in the final stage of the selection process which is skill test/interview.

    Official Website Link

    The link to the official website of CBSE is as follows- www.cbse.nic.in

    Examination Fee-

    • The examination fee for Group A posts for Unreserved/OBC/EWS category candidates- Rs 1500/-
    • The examination fee for Group B and C posts for Unreserved/OBC/EWS category candidates- Rs 800/-
    • SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen/Women/Regular CBSE Employee(s)- exempted from fee payment

    Selection List-

    The candidates who will be selected for the above-mentioned posts in the official notification will be posted in any of the offices of Board in the country and for more information, visit their official website.

    Also read, CBSE Recruitment 2019.

