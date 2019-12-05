CBSE Class 10th and 12th Exam Pattern: Major Changes to be Implemented by 2023; More Focus on Creative and Analytical Thinking

CBSE Class 10th and 12th Exam Pattern

Major changes in the exam pattern of question papers for class X and XII by 2023 is going to be implemented by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). This step has been taken to boost creative, critical and analytical thinking of the students.

Students will get full information in details once the decision will get confirmed and released on the official website of CBSE. The secretary of CBSE, Mr. Anurag Tripathi said that this decision has been taken by keeping in mind the country’s future.

It has been revealed at the school education summit organised by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM).

The official website of CBSE to get more details on the exam pattern is www.cbse.nic.in .

CBSE paper pattern changes:

Question papers for classes 10th and 12th will be based on creative, innovative and critical thinking FROM 2023 onward.

It will bridge the gap between vocational and main subjects.

The vocational subjects will become the part of the five subjects.

The board will also focus on different aspects like early childhood care, teacher training, promoting vocational education etc.

The board is also implementing adaptive and project-based learning.

The education system will follow children-centric methodology in the classroom.

The board will introduce activity-based curriculum.

He also said that the Vocational subjects do not find many takers in India due to the lack of employability, poor value and absence of stability in the market.

Again, to implement these changes to the schools, teachers need to be trained properly and must be groomed for three to six months. This will be held them to become mentors, highly motivated communicator, expressive, having critical thinking and emotional balance.

As per the CBSE board, students can perform well in their career only when they are not loaded with content-based curriculum.

