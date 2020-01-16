CBSE Admit Card 2020 to be Released Soon for Steno, Jr Assistant and Other Posts at cbse.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon be releasing the admit card of All India Competitive Exam for the post of Analyst (IT), Assistant Secretary (IT), Assistant Secretary, Senior Assistant, Junior Hindi Translator, Stenographer, Junior Assistant, Accountant and Junior Accountant.

Also, according to the reports, the examination is scheduled to be held from 28th January 2020 to 31st January 2020. As the official update has not been out so the candidates are advised to keep a check on the website i.e. www.cbse.nic.in.

Once the notification about the admit card is out, the candidates should look for the following particulars on their admit cards:

Hall Ticket Number

Name of the Conducting Board

Venue to the Test Centre

Full Name of the Candidate

Name of the Examination Centre

Date and Time of the Test

Duration of the Written Examination

Signature of the Board Councillor

SELECTION PROCESS

The candidates will be selected on basis of written test and personal interview. Based on the performance of the candidates, they will get their appointment letters.

For the post of Assistant Secretary, there will be questions on General Assessment and Domain Knowledge of 400 marks for 200 questions. For Assistant Secretary (IT) there will be 200 questions of 400 marks. For Analyst (IT), there will be 175 questions of 350 Marks.

For Junior Hindi Translator there are 150 questions of 300 marks. For the post of Senior Assistant, there are 150 questions of 300 marks and for Junior Accountant there are 100 questions for 200 marks.

For the post of Steno and Jr Assistant, the pattern will be as following:

Current Affairs and General Awareness about the Environment (Bilingual)- 30 questions

Reasoning & Mathematical Ability (Bilingual) – 25 questions

General Hindi & English – 25 questions

Basic Computer Knowledge – 10 questions

Awareness about Examination Board, School Education, and its Administration – 10 questions

The examination level for the post of Assistant Secretary, Assistant Secretary, Analyst and Junior Hindi Translator is Graduation and Post-graduate level However, the level of the exam for the post of Sr Assistant, Steno, Accountant and jr Accountant is graduate-level while for the post of Jr Assistant the examination level will be of 12th Class.

The candidates who will successfully qualify the stage 1 of the CBSE examination will then have to appear for the second round, i.e. the skill test/ interview round.

The online application process for the recruitment of various posts was started on 15th November 2019 and the last date to submit the application form was 16th December 2019. The Central Board of Secondary education (CBSE) is conducting the exam for the recruitment of 357 posts of Group A, B and C.

