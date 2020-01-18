BPSGMC Khanpur Recruitment 2020: Walk in Interview for 17 Senior Resident and Demonstrator on 24th January

BPSGMC or Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College in Khanpur, a district of Haryana, is being run by the government of India. This institute is for women and the foundation stone of it was laid by Sonia Gandhi in 2009. In 2011, the hospital at the college got functional.

This college consists of many departments in which a lot of professional’s work. Every year there are vacancies generated here and many people apply for jobs. In 2020 there are in all 17 vacancies generated at BPSGMC for the post of Senior Resident and Demonstrator.

The walk-in interview is scheduled on 24 January 2020, and all the interested candidates are allowed to appear to it. There are 15 vacancies for the post of senior resident whereas for the post of demonstrator there are 2 vacancies. The selection would be made on the basis of candidate’s performance in the interview.

An individual is expected to possess a certain level of education and skills to get the job. For getting all the details and updates of BPSGMC, one must visit the official website, i.e. www.bpsgmckhanpur.ac.in.

BPSGMC Khanpur Recruitment 2020: Details of the application process

The eligible candidates must appear for the walk-in interview on 24th of January 2020.

The time of the interview is 9 am in the following speciality in the director’s office.

No form will be accepted after 12:30 pm. Thus one must make sure to reach on time.

For getting the prescribed application form, an individual can visit the official website, i.e. bpsgmckhanpur.ac.in/ and download the form.

BPSGMC Khanpur Recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteria

For the senior resident’s post, an individual must have a post-graduate degree in the relevant work area. The specialisation should belong to a recognized institute or university. Also, sound working experience is required in order to get the job.

For demonstrator’s post as well, a master’s degree in the relevant working area along with the sound working experience is required.

One must make sure to fit into all the eligibility criteria before appearing for the interview. Also, one must regularly check the official website for new vacancies, updates or new events of BPSGMC Khanpur.

FAQs:

Question: How many vacancies are there for the senior resident’s post at BPSGMC Khanpur recruitment 2020?

Answer: There are 15 vacancies for the senior resident’s post at BPSGMC Khanpur recruitment 2020.

Question: Is BPSGMC Khanpur a women’s institute or coed?

Answer: BPSGMC Khanpur is a Women’s college, educating and empowering women since 2011.

Question: When is the interview at BPSGMC Khanpur for the post of Senior Resident and Demonstrator?

Answer: The interview at BPSGMC Khanpur for the post of senior resident and demonstrator is on 24th of January 2020.

Question: Which is the official website for the ongoing recruitment drive?

Answer: The official website is www.bpsgmckhanpur.ac.in.

