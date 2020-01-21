Bihar State Health Department Recruitment 2020: Last Date to Apply Extended till 27th January

Bihar State Health Department Recruitment

The last date to submit the application form for the 600 posts vacant under the Bihar State Health Department has been extended till 27th January 2020. Earlier, the last date was supposed to be today that is 21st January 2020.

The application process begin from 30th December 2019. Candidates should visit official website which is statehealthsocietybihar.org for more details.

The reason for extending the deadline is that there were several candidates who had BMLT degree were not able to apply because of the technical glitch. However, the deadline for the 238 posts as per the advertisement 11.2019 is as per the schedule and ends today that is 20th January 2020.

Vacancy Details

Candidates can note the following vacancy details released by the Bihar State Health Department:-

There are 100 posts for lab technician There are 500 posts for ANM

Eligibility Criteria

It is necessary that candidates meet the eligibility criteria as mentioned by the Department. They are as follows:-

The maximum age for the candidate should be 42 years as on 01st January 2020. It is necessary that the candidate must have cleared the class 12 and holds the diploma in medical laboratory technician for the post of Lab Technician. It is necessary for the candidate to have a diploma in auxiliary nurse midwifery (ANM) and also should have the registration from Bihar burses registration council.

Selection Process

Applicants would be selected on the basis of an entrance exam which will be for total of 50 marks. There will be further 50 marks for academic qualification.

Candidates who would be selected will be eligible to receive the salary of Rs 1200 per month for the post of lab-technician and Rs 11,500 per month for the post of ANM.

The application form will be accepted online from the official website and the application fees would also need to be paid online.

