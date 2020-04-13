Best MBA colleges in India for Business Analytics & Data Science – 2020

Business analytics and data science have become the pillar of Information Technology of the contemporary era. Data is considered the new oil. Its proper usage needs proper management as well. This is why companies look for well-experienced and trained business analytics & data science. Students before joining the company need to understand how this field works.

So the best is to take up business analytics and data science course from the reputed MBA college. Major MBA institutes offer top programs related to business analytics and data science management as per the current scenario.

During the course, student get to gather information on numerical data and tools like Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), R, Python, SQL, SAS, Hadoop, Spark, Cogonos, Tableau, Click View, etc.

Here is a list of such institutes you should prefer to seek MBA courses.

Top MBA colleges for business analytics and data science

Every industry needs data science and business analytics for upgrading business operations and better performance. They prefer hiring stalwart management professionals with related academic background. Here is a list of such MBA colleges offering these courses.

ISB offers the Advanced Management Programme in Business Analytics (AMPBA) program for aspirants. In this course, the modern processes and tools of data mining and modeling are taught along with prevalent management techniques. This helps working professionals and aspirants to make proper management decisions.

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B)

Bangalore, as we all know is the Silicon Valley of India, is the right place to find MBA courses offering business analytics and data science management as specialization. The MBA course on business analytics and intelligence (BAI) offers the right curriculum to pursue and become a management professional.

In collaboration with IIM Calcutta, IIT Kharagpur offers Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA) for management aspirants willing to make a good career in the IT industry. This two-year course is designed to deliver apt knowledge of analytics and data science by mentors from three globally-recognized institutions. The collaboration of two leading institutes makes this one of the best MBA courses to pursue.

N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research-

The 2 yr full-time course provide students unique opportunity to learn about quantitative techniques from basics to advanced, array of Analytics technologies ranging from SPSS to SAS and open source technologies. Students will be the part of Innovation and Business Design. Post-completion, students get good opportunity to work as business analysts, data scientist and data analysts.

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A)

This institute offers the Executive Post Graduate Diploma in Advanced Business Analytics (ePGD-ABA) for professionals. It is a diploma program designed to offer a vast curriculum of 16 months. Every aspect of data science and business analytics will be covered in this curriculum.

This institution offers the best executive management course for professionals with experience on business analytics and data science. Its Post Graduate Program in Business Analytics & Business Intelligence (PGP-BABI) course is collaborated with McCombs School of Business, the University of Texas. It is a 12-months long program with classroom and online mode study facilities.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for Great Lakes Institute of Management Gurgaon PGDM Admission 2020-22

This institute was established in the year 1995 by the Lal Bahadur Shastri Educational Society with the prime motive of developing stalwart professionals in the domain of business analytics and data science. Its Post Graduate Diploma in Management – Research and Business Analytics (PGDM R & BA) is ideal to pursue and take a step ahead in your career.

SDA Bocconi Asia Center

SDA Bocconi – Asia Center offers a 10-months executive program for management in business analytics. This course offers a comprehensive course on data mining, risk analysis, big data analytics, etc. The mentors will also convey a detailed knowledge regarding data analytical tools and techniques followed in the industry.

Conclusion

Crack the respective exams and secure a seat in these 5 top institutes offering MBA in Business Analytics and Data Science and pursue your dream of becoming a management professional.

Read More