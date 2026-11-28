ICFAI Business School (IBS) has announced that candidates have only 3 days left to register for the first phase of the ICFAI Business School Aptitude Test (IBSAT 2026). The initial application window closes on December 1, 2026, for those opting to take the exam on the opening weekend of December 5 and 6.

IBSAT 2026 is the entrance examination for admission to the two-year, full-time MBA / PGPM programmes (2027–29 batch) offered across nine IBS campuses: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune.

Exam Format And Schedule

The test will be conducted online in a remote-proctored format, allowing applicants to take the examination from home. Candidates who complete their registration by December 1 can book a preferred slot for the December 5–6 weekend across two daily sessions: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The two-hour remote online test carries 140 multiple-choice questions divided across four sections—Verbal Ability, Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Aptitude, and Data Adequacy and Data Interpretation—with no negative marking. Results and merit scholarship allotments for the first test weekend will be declared on Monday, December 7, ahead of the centralised selection process scheduled to be held at IBS Hyderabad in February 2027.

Scholarships And National Test Scores

Alongside IBSAT 2026, IBS accepts valid scores from CAT, XAT, NMAT by GMAC, and GMAT. Applicants across these entry routes are eligible for the institution’s Rs 10-crore merit scholarship programme, under which 500 candidates will receive scholarships of Rs 2 lakh each.

Candidates applying with national entrance test scores are advised to register early so they can complete their profiles and receive invitations to the nationwide selection briefings scheduled for January 2027. At these selection briefings, which will be conducted across 70 cities, candidates and their parents will have the opportunity to meet IBS alumni and senior faculty members in their own or nearest city.

Placement Success Stories

IBS campuses have shared their success stories as placements are currently underway for final-year students; testimonials are available https://ibsindia.org/StudentTestimonials/index.html. The complete placement reports will be made available during the selection process in February.

Application Process

A single application form covers admission to all nine campuses. Candidates can submit their forms and book test slots online before December 1. Physical application forms are also available at IBS Information Offices across the country.

Connect with alumni and students for insights. Join: [Official] IBSAT 2026 | ICFAI Business School (IBS) | MBA/PGP Admissions 2027-29 | PaGaLGuY

Read More