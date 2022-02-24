SP Jain Global receives top rankings in the Australian Quality Indicators For Learning And Teaching (QILT) 2021 Graduate Outcomes Survey

Mumbai, February 2022: SP Jain School of Global Management, a Forbes #12 ranked business school, has outperformed 40 Australian universities in the percentage of overseas student employment (full-time) in Australia’s largest government-sponsored learning and teaching survey. The survey also examined other parameters that included median salary, labour force participation rate, and employment rate. SP Jain ranked second highest in the percentage of full-time employment and fifth in median salary among the 32 private institutes surveyed.

The QILT survey, Australia’s largest government-sponsored learning and teaching survey, presents data from Australian institutions regarding students’ experiences and career outcomes. Students may use the information gained from this survey in making informed decisions about their higher education in Australia. The survey covers graduates four to six months after completing their studies and considers factors like graduate income and employment outcomes.

Commenting on these rankings, Mr Nitish Jain, President of SP Jain Global, shared—“Our unique tri-city model helps us ensure that our graduates carry a unique competitive advantage when they step into the workplace. They can converse with people across countries and cultures, work effectively in global teams, communicate with confidence, empathise, think critically and creatively, and influence people. These are the skills that global employers love and value today.”

“Being a student-centric institution, SP Jain focuses on three parameters – input (admissions), processes (curriculum) and output (placement). With students from many different countries (India, UAE, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, UK, Italy, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Egypt, Turkey, Pakistan, Philippines and Mauritius), the learning experience impacts the placement success for each batch. We have ensured that no stone is unturned with a primary objective on student success and well-being and in transforming them to become responsible citizens,” shared Dr Vaidyanathan (Vaidy) Jayaraman, Dean of the school’s undergraduate programs and professor of Supply Chain Operations, Data Sciences & Analytics.

SP Jain’s BBA is a 4-year multi-city program where students live, study and work in three of the world’s leading business capitals. Year 1 of the program is completed in Singapore or Mumbai. Year 2 in Dubai and the final two years in Sydney, following which students may apply for an unrestricted post-study work visa in Australia.

In 2021, SP Jain reported full-time Australian jobs for nearly 80% of its class that stayed back in Australia at average starting salaries of AUD 50,000 – AUD 60,000. A handful of students received offers from companies based in the US, Dubai, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam and Columbia.

ABOUT SP JAIN SCHOOL OF GLOBAL MANAGEMENT (SP JAIN GLOBAL)

SP Jain School of Global Management is an Australian business school that provides modern, relevant, and practical global business education. With campuses in the dynamic business hubs of Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, and Sydney, SP Jain Global is renowned for its multi-city undergraduate and postgraduate programs as well as doctoral, executive, and short-term online programs. For its flagship Global MBA program, the School has been ranked by reputed international publications such as Forbes, Times Higher Education–Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, and The Economist.

S P Jain Global is registered as an Institute of Higher Education by the Australian Government’s Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA). Upon graduation, students receive a degree conferred by SP Jain School of Global Management, Australia. The School is registered as a Private Education Institute (PEI) by the Committee for Private Education (CPE), Singapore, and permitted by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Government of Dubai, UAE. Click here to read more.

Media Contact:

Sonali Hingorani – 9823162084 | Email: Sonali.hingorani@spjain.org

Rashmi Dhole – 9820506453 | Email: Rashmi.dhole@spjain.org

