Quiz Week 8 Winners and Solution Key – PaGaLGuY

Week 8 of the PaGaLGuY quizzes is over and it’s time to announce the winners. The winners for week 5 are

Quants quiz- Manaspreet Singh Makan LRDI quiz- Shivam Khanna, Chitra Gandhi Quiz’tory- Vaibhav Agarwal, Animesh Bohidar, Shivam Khanna, Ritvick Kapoor, Yash Bhatnagar, Devanshi Punit Joshi, Sanidhya Tandon General Awareness quiz- Verbal Ability quiz – Vaibhav Agarwal, Devanshi Punit Joshi, Animesh Bohidar, Ritvick Kapoor, Pavan Joshi, Sanidhya Tandon

Congrats to all the winners! Your E-certificates will be emailed to you 🙂

The person with the maximum number of E-certificates in the month of June gets an Amazon Gift voucher!

Solutions to Week 5 quizzes-

Quants Quiz Week 8-

1. Gombe Express left Bombay for Delhi at 13:30 hrs, travelling at a speed of 80 kmph and Rajdhani Express left Bombay for Delhi on the same day at 16:00 hrs, travelling at a speed of 105 kmph. How far away from Bombay will the two trains meet?

Solution:

Distance travelled by first train in 2.5 hrs = 80*2.5 = 200 km

Relative Speed = 105-80 = 25

Hence, time taken = 200/25 = 8 hrs

Distance travelled when they meet = 105*8 = 840 km

2. I wish to cross a river perpendicularly. In still waters, I take 5 minutes to cross the river, but in flowing water it takes me around 7 minutes. If the river is 150 m wide, then the velocity of the flowing water of the river is

Solution :

The velocity of the person = 150/5 = 30 m/minIn the flowing river, it takes 7 minutes.

The distance travelled in 7 minutes at 30 m/min is 210 m

Hence, during this time of 7 mins, the river has flown 147 metres.

Thus, the velocity of the river is (147/7)m/min = 21 m/min

3. Salaries of A, B and C of Meet Inc. were in the ratio of 3:5:7, respectively. If their salaries were increased by 50%, 60% and 50% respectively, what will be the new ratio of their respective salaries?

Solution:

Increasing the salary ratio by the given percentage, we get

(3*1.5):(5*1.6):(7*1.5) = 4.5:8:10.5 = 9:16:21

4. A chemist finds that the 10% high fructose corn syrup content in the new 10 litre batch of fruit juice has made it very sweet. He wants to make it less sweet by diluting the solution to 4 percent strength by adding water. How many litres of water will have to be added to make the solution?

Solution:

In 10 litres, HF corn syrup = 1 and water = 9

If we add water, the equation becomes

1/(10+x) = 4/100

40 + 4x = 100

x = 60/4 = 15

5. I took a loan of $1200 from my dear friend who gave it to me with the amount split into two, one carrying an interest of 4% per annum simple interest and the other an interest rate of 5% per annum at simple interest. After two years, I paid $110 as interest. Then the amounts given at 4% and 5% per annum simple interest are, respectively

Solution:

Let the amount given at 4% pa be x

Therefore, amount given at 5% = 1200-x

As per the equation

(x*4*2)/100 + [(1200-x)*5*2]/100 = 110

x = 500

Also, 1200-x = 700

LRDI Quiz Week 8-

1. In which year did the total number of employees reach twice the total number of employees that the factory had in the year 2008?

Solution :

Total of 2008 is 345 while in 2010 it crosses 690.So the answer is 2010.

2. In how many years has the number of employees working in the production department been more than 50% of the total employees?

Solution :

This happens every year after 2009. Hence, the answer is 5.

3. Which department has less than 10% of the employees through all the years shown in the table?

Solution :

Marketing is the only department which satisfies this condition

4. Look at this series: 80, 10, 70, 15, 60, … What number should come next?

Solution :

Numbers in odd places are subtracted by 10 and the ones in theven places are added by 5. Hence, 20 is the answer.

5. Pointing to a lady in the photograph, Monika said, “Her son’s father is the son-in-law of my mother.” How is Monika related to the lady?

Solution:

Lady’s son’s father —-> lady’s husband.

Lady’s husband is son-in-law of Monika’s mother

Thus, Monika is the lady’s sister.

Quiz’tory Week 8-

Solutions:

1. Ifti Nasim

2. Jama Masjid

3. Grand Trunk Road

4. Punalur Bridge

5. Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Trichy

6. Shimla

General Awareness Quiz Week 8-

1. Name the organisation, which is an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India, is an initiative of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Indian Banks’ Association (IBA).

Solution: NPCI

2. NHAI has mandated implementation of the NETC program for all national highways. NETC stands for-

Solution: National Electronic Toll Collection

3. The NCMC is a contactless smart card. NCMC stands for-

Solution: National Common Mobility Card

4. Which of the following institutions has developed a low-cost portable ventilator called ‘Prana-Vayu’ in association with AIIMS-Rishikesh? The ventilator is applicable for all age group patients.

Solution: IIT Roorkee

Q5. Name the late basketball player who has been recently selected as a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He has been selected as the member of the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

(a) LeBron James

(b) Michael Jordan

(c) Kobe Bryant

(d) Anthony Davis

Q6. On which day the United Nations celebrates the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace every year?

(a) 3rd April

(b) 4th April

(c) 5th April

(d) 6th April

Q7. Civil services officers’ associations have formed an initiative called ‘__________’ to support and supplement the government’s efforts in fighting coronavirus.

(a) Sahayta

(b) Caruna

(c) Shaurya

(d) Ayushman

Q8. Name the American songwriter & 3 time Grammy award winner who passed away recently.

(a) Bill Withers

(b) Clarence Avant

(c) Otis Redding

(d) Skip Scarborough

Q9. The National Cadet Corps (NCC) has offered its volunteer cadets for national duty to fight COVID-19 under ‘Exercise NCC _________’.

(a) Balidan

(b) Yogdan

(c) Protsahan

(d) Ekta

Q10. Name the institution which has partnered with ICICI Securities to launch incubation program for fintech startups.

(a) IIM Ahmedabad

(b) IIM Bangalore

(c) IIM Calcutta

(d) IIM Lucknow

