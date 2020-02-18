Placements at IMDR

Home Articles
    For a student, one of the most critical aspects to join any Post Graduation in Management Studies College is their placements. Thus, the Institute of Management Development and Research (IMDR) being the oldest business school in Pune has the advantage of getting its students placed in the leading organisations in the industry. The legacy of impeccable placements continues for the current batch of students wherein they are placed in companies like Amazon, TCS, Accenture, etc. in their preferred domains. 

    The current batch of 2019-2021 has an almost equal number of male and female students pursuing their PGDM, which shows gender diversity in the college premises. Also, the students have various educational backgrounds ranging from engineering and commerce to media and agriculture. Thus, IMDR provides a platform to excel for all the students.

    IMDR has a vast recruiter base wherein companies from various sectors  like the BFSI, Information Technology, Manufacturing, FMCG, Shipping and Logistics, E-Commerce visit every year for placements for all the major and minor domains. Some of the past recruiters include TCS, Bajaj Finserv., ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, LG, Bajaj Auto, Kuehne & Nagel, BYJUs, Godrej, etc. 

    IMDR provides equal placement opportunities to all the major and minor specialisations in the respective leading sectors. Previously for marketing domain, companies like BYJUs, Tata Capital, ICICI Prudential, Hansa Group, etc. conducted their placement drives and similarly for Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, ICICI, Aegon Life, Accenture, etc. have visited. For operations Kuehne & Nagel, KSH Logistics, HANSA Group, Samsara Shipping, S & A Consultant and Forwarders, etc. have come for placements. Students were also placed in companies like TCS, etc. for Human Resources. 

