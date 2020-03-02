My Journey to Infosys – WeSchool

During your MBA, it is very crucial to grab all the business concepts which are being taught. You also need to be very curious about the things that are happening around you, so keep a tab on current affairs, business news, etc.

So after all your hard work its time to sit for your placements in the 2nd year. In your 2nd year, one of the important things which you are supposed to do is to brush up your 1st-year concepts, look at the profiles which companies are offering, look at the past placement scenario to get an idea and also talking to your seniors would be of great help.

Some points to keep in mind:

i) Go through Job Description thoroughly

ii) Look at the location being offered, previous graduation qualifications required, etc.

So I would be sharing my experience of interviewing at Infosys.

1) The company came at the start of October with a couple of profiles.

2) First, we had a psychometric test, where most of the questions were based on the practical scenario in any organization

3) Secondly, our resumes were shortlisted. So make sure your resumes carry good keywords which get along with your experience/projects

4) For the next round, the company visited the campus. After Pre Placement Talk, our interview rounds started.

5) I went in for my Interview: The questions that were asked was

i) Why MBA?

ii) What does your course stand for? (as I was a student from PGDM – Business Design)

iii) Questions based on my Work Experience ( they can ask you questions on every point written in your resume )

iv) Questions based on the projects done in your MBA

v) They would ask a question based on the certifications that you have done

vi) Some questions on finance, business, etc.

Some additional tips:

After all these questions being asked it would be better if you show some proactiveness.

For eg., I went through the companies website and understood their latest technology and how it was associated with my MBA project and told them about the same.

After my 1st round of interview, 2nd round of interview was with the HR.

It was more of a discussion round wherein CTC, as well as a training location, was discussed.

They check for your overall profile.

After everyone was done with their interview, the final results were declared.

Hope this experience would add value to your interviews.

All the Best!

Reshma Xavier

PGDM – BD (2018-2020),

WeSchool.

