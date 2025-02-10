We’re thrilled to announce about the successful placements at MDI Murshidabad, with students securing top opportunities across various sectors from leading industry recruiters.

Batch Strength: 180 students

180 students 44 recruiters , including 23 new companies

, including Average Salary Package: ₹10.67 LPA | Highest Package: ₹14 LPA

₹10.67 LPA | ₹14 LPA Key Sectors: BFSI (30.2%), IT & Consulting (27.9%), Manufacturing (9.3%), Logistics & Supply Chain (7%)

BFSI (30.2%), IT & Consulting (27.9%), Manufacturing (9.3%), Logistics & Supply Chain (7%) Prominent Domains: Marketing (47.1%), Operations (26.5%), Finance (10.8%), HR/OB (9.8%)

Summer Internship (PGDM Batch 2024–2026):

28 recruiters , including 20 new industry leaders

, including industry leaders Competitive stipends – Average: ₹35,500 | Highest: ₹90,000

– ₹35,500 | ₹90,000 Diverse sectors – IT & Consulting, BFSI, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Advertising, HR Services, and more

– IT & Consulting, BFSI, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Advertising, HR Services, and more Top domains – Marketing (69.5%), Finance (18.3%), HR (7.3%), Operations (4.9%)

This success reflects our commitment to shaping future leaders and providing a platform for aspiring professionals to thrive. If you are looking for an institute that prioritizes career growth, industry exposure, and top-tier internships, this is your opportunity!

10 Key Highlights About MDI Murshidabad

Legacy of Excellence: MDIM is the second campus established by the MDI Society, following MDI Gurgaon, sharing the same governance structure. Accreditation & Recognition: Our PGDM program (2025-27) is AICTE & NBA accredited, recognized as MBA equivalent by AIU, and a member of AMDISA. World-Class Infrastructure: Hostel facilities, libraries, IT centers, sports amenities, and student activities enrich the learning experience. Impressive Placement Record: We have consistently achieved remarkable placement results year after year. Renowned Faculty: All faculty members hold D. degrees from prestigious institutions in India & abroad, with strong research and publication credentials. Corporate Connects: We offer Management Development Programs for top corporates and consulting services in HR, Finance, AI & ML, Marketing, Supply Chain, and Strategy. Global Learning Exposure: Curriculum includes Harvard Business School case studies, virtual exchanges with Santa Fe College (USA), and marketing learning programs with University of North Carolina. Scholarship Opportunities: Available for candidates from Northeast India and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). Alumni Network: Gain access to the joint alumni association with MDI Gurgaon, providing invaluable networking opportunities. 100% Education Loan Assistance: Avail of education loans from SBI, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, and PNB.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have a valid CAT 2024 / XAT 2025 / GMAT score.

At least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA in X and XII.

A minimum 3-year Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks from a recognized university.

For more details on our PGDM (Residential) program: Click Here

Why Murshidabad?

Once the capital of Bengal, Murshidabad was a thriving center for trade, culture, and finance, contributing significantly to India’s economy.

Architectural & Cultural Heritage:

Preserving Murshidabad’s Legacy:

The Murshidabad Heritage Development Society (MHDS) is committed to restoring historical sites, promoting traditional arts, and empowering local artisans.

Experience Murshidabad:

Discover this hidden gem of Bengal and immerse yourself in its rich history!

River Cruises Cultural Festivals Silk Weaving & Terracotta Art Museum Visits

Take the First Step Toward a Successful Career! Finalize your application today!

For more details, visit: Click Here

Complete Your Application Now: Click Here

For any assistance, reach out to MDI Murshidabad at +91 83480 21165 | [email protected]

Admissions are open for PGDM Program at MDI Murshidabad[MDIM]. APPLY NOW to secure your spot!

The LAST DATE to apply is 28th February 2025, so submit your application as soon as possible. If you have any queries or to connect with MDI Murshidabad students, please visit [Official] MDI Murshidabad (MDI M) PGDM Admission For Batch 2025-2027: APPLY NOW | PaGaLGuY.

Read More