– Final Placement Report (Batch 2023–2025)

The report highlights the successful placement season for the PGDM Batch of 2023–2025 at MDI Murshidabad. Key achievements include:

Batch Strength & Demographics: 180 students with 80% male and 20% female representation.

180 students with 80% male and 20% female representation. Placement Highlights: 44 total recruiters, with 23 new ones. Average package: ₹10.67 LPA, highest package: ₹14 LPA. Major sectors: BFSI (30.2%), IT & Consulting (27.9%), Manufacturing (9.3%), Logistics & Supply Chain (7%)., Real Estate (04.7 %), Other (16.3%). Prominent domains: Marketing (47.1%), Operations (26.5%), Finance (10.8%), HR (9.8%), Others 5.9%.



– Summer Internship Placement Report (Batch 2024–2026)

This document details the achievements of the summer placement season for the 2024–2026 PGDM batch. Key highlights:

Batch Strength & Demographics: 114 students with 78.07% male and 21.93% female representation.

114 students with 78.07% male and 21.93% female representation. Placement Highlights: 28 recruiters, including 20 new ones. Average stipend: ₹35,500; highest stipend: ₹90,000. Key sectors: IT & Consulting (33.3%), BFSI (18.6%), Manufacturing (18.6%), Real Estate (7.5%), Advertisement (7.1%), HR Services (7.5%), Others (7.5%). Domains: Marketing (69.5%), Finance (18.3%), HR (7.3%), Operations (4.9%).



For any assistance, reach out to MDI Murshidabad at +91 83480 21165 | [email protected]

Admissions are open for PGDM Program at MDI Murshidabad[MDIM]. APPLY NOW to secure your spot!

The LAST DATE to apply is 28th February 2025, so submit your application as soon as possible. If you have any queries or to connect with MDI Murshidabad students, please visit [Official] MDI Murshidabad (MDI M) PGDM Admission For Batch 2025-2027: APPLY NOW | PaGaLGuY.

Read More