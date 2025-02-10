Management Development Institute (MDI) Murshidabad has announced the appointment of Dr Ajay Kumar Jain as the new Director of the institution. Dr Jain is a full Professor of Leadership and Organization Design at MDI Gurgaon. He also heads a Center of Excellence for Indian Thought and Management. He earned PhD from IIT Kanpur and completed his postdocs at ISB Hyderabad and Aarhus University Denmark.

Announcing the appointment of Dr Jain, MDI Murshidabad said: “The Institute is privileged to have Dr Ajay Kumar Jain as the Director to lead the institution into a new era of growth, innovation and accomplishment.”

Dr Ajay Kumar Jain – a Thought Leader in Leadership Development

Dr Jain is a well-known scholar and thought leader in the area of Leadership Development. He is a full Professor of Leadership and Organization Design at MDI Gurgaon. Dr Jain has published more than 50 articles in top-ranked journals including the Journal of Managerial Psychology, Personnel Review, Psychology and Marketing, Leadership and Organisational Development Journal etc. He has also conducted corporate training programs for senior management in the fields of leadership, emotional intelligence, strategy and organizational excellence.

Speaking about the current corporate culture, Dr Jain said, “The corporate world is not having a crisis of competencies but rather a big crisis on “meaninglessness” and lacking in internal motivation and ownership. I strongly believe in self-leadership to live a good life.”

MDI Murshidabad – Growing Presence

MDI Murshidabad is a sister institution of MDI Gurgaon. Management Development Institute (MDI) launched its Murshidabad campus in 2014. The foundation stone was laid on 31 October 2010 by the Late Shri Pranab Mukherjee, Former President of India. Today, MDI Murshidabad is housed in a 10-acre green campus that has lush green fields, an ambience of serenity and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

MDI Murshidabad offers an AICTE-approved 2-year Full Time Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM). MDI Murshidabad Placement has a consistently strong record. In Placements 2024, MDI Murshidabad has registered an Average Salary of Rs. ₹10.67 LPA; and the Highest Salary of Rs ₹14 LPA.

