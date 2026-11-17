A placement report can tell you where a batch went. It cannot quite tell you what changed in the students who got there.

That change is harder to capture in a spreadsheet. It might be the student who once avoided presentations learning to hold a room’s attention. Or the person who could solve an accounting problem beginning to ask what those numbers mean for a business. For an MBA aspirant comparing colleges, this is worth looking at closely: what happens between admission day and the first job interview?

At ICFAI Business School (IBS), case discussions, presentations, group assignments and internships are central to that conversation. Together, they create opportunities to practise something textbooks alone cannot deliver: making a decision and explaining why it deserves to be taken seriously.

Learning Beyond Textbooks: The Role of Case-Based Discussions

Think about how many students are accustomed to studying. Read the chapter, understand the concept, prepare the answer. A business case complicates that comfortable sequence. You may understand the theory and still disagree with the person sitting next to you about what a company should do.

Imagine a business facing falling sales. Cutting prices sounds sensible—until someone asks about margins. Spending more on advertising seems promising—until another student questions whether the product itself is the problem. This is a hypothetical example, but it captures what makes case discussions useful: every recommendation has consequences.

IBS’s case-based approach asks students to examine business situations, analyse problems and discuss possible responses. The discussion requires more than familiarity with management terminology. Students need to decide which information matters, identify assumptions and weigh alternatives.

Arshneet Singh, from IBS Gurgaon’s 2022–24 batch, remembers this approach through his marketing classes with Dr Vibha Arora. In his account of the experience, cases became the starting point for lively exchanges among classmates. He also recalls a first semester filled with assignments, quizzes and presentations.

For an aspirant, the interesting detail is the participation this demands. You cannot contribute much to a discussion simply by recognising the chapter it belongs to. You need a view—and enough preparation to explain it.

There is a second lesson tucked inside that process: being willing to change your mind. If a classmate spots a weakness in your argument, defending it more loudly will not make it stronger. Learning to revise a recommendation when the evidence changes is useful practice for management.

Building Communication and Presentation Skills

Then comes the part that many students privately worry about: speaking.

Having an idea and presenting it clearly are separate skills. A student might be comfortable with a spreadsheet but hesitant during a discussion. Another might speak fluently yet struggle to get to the point. Both have something to work on.

IBS’s soft-skills focus includes communication and interpersonal skills. The Bengaluru MBA programme also identifies spoken and written English, presentation skills, teamwork and leadership among its learning outcomes. These areas give students a way to work on how they convey their knowledge.

The value lies in practice and feedback. Can you explain a recommendation without reading the slide aloud? Can you answer the question you were asked? Can you disagree with someone while keeping the discussion productive? These are ordinary classroom moments with clear workplace relevance.

Learning Through Teamwork and Peer Collaboration

Peer learning adds another layer. A business problem can look different to people with different academic backgrounds, work experience or exposure to customers. A productive discussion gives those differences room to surface.

Shikha Rani, also from IBS Gurgaon’s 2022–24 batch, recalls the diversity of her classmates and a group assignment that involved developing a startup business plan and presenting it to a panel of investors. The assignment brought classroom concepts into a situation where the team had to make its idea convincing.

There is plenty to learn before the presentation even begins. A group has to agree on its assumptions, divide the work and make sure the financial argument supports the proposed strategy. Individually impressive contributions still need to fit together.

Anyone who has worked on a serious group assignment will recognise the challenge. Your section may be complete, but the team’s recommendation may still be unclear. Learning to notice that gap—and help close it—is part of becoming dependable.

Industry Exposure Through Internships

The internship takes these questions into a professional setting, where the work has an audience beyond the classroom.

IBS Mumbai student Vaibhav Vinchurkar’s account offers a concrete example. During a three-month finance internship at HDFC Life, he worked on equity research and analysis. He describes support from the placement office during the selection process, followed by guidance from a faculty mentor and an industry guide.

His positive takeaways included stronger analytical and financial skills, greater confidence and a better understanding of professional working life. The account is useful because it identifies the work behind the learning: research, analysis and the experience of operating within an organisation.

For a finance aspirant, this is the kind of detail worth asking about. What did the project involve? How was the analysis used? What feedback did the student receive? Answers to those questions reveal more than the company name on an internship certificate.

They also give students substance for future interviews. Explaining a project you have worked on requires you to connect the task, your contribution and the result. Even discussing what you would approach differently can show how carefully you have reflected on the experience.

Learning Beyond the Classroom: Events and Industry Interactions

Some of that learning happens through campus activities, too. IBS describes seminars, guest lectures, publications and inter-business-school competitions among the opportunities that extend classroom learning.

Taking responsibility for an activity can introduce practical lessons in coordination. People need clear instructions. Deadlines need owners. Plans need adjustments. A well-run event may look effortless to its audience, while teaching its organisers a great deal about preparation.

In her retrospective account of IBS Bangalore, Neha Maggu, identified as Batch 2014, credits approachable faculty, industry interactions and participation in management and cultural events with helping her understand her interests and grow in confidence. Her experience adds another dimension to the classroom story: students can discover what they enjoy doing by taking on unfamiliar responsibilities.

What Should MBA Aspirants Look for When Choosing a B-School?

These are individual experiences from selected IBS campuses, each with its own context. Their common thread is the relationship between participation and learning. Reading the case, asking for feedback, contributing to the group and taking an internship seriously all require effort from the student.

For PaGaLGuY readers building a shortlist, that suggests a useful way to approach the next campus visit or student interaction. Alongside fees, specialisations and placements, ask about the work students actually do.

Which discussion made them rethink an answer? Which presentation exposed a weakness they later improved? Which internship assignment helped them understand a possible career?

A good management education should give students increasingly thoughtful answers to those questions. The IBS experiences explored here show what that can look like: clearer arguments, more considered decisions, greater confidence and a better understanding of how to work with others.

The textbook supplies the concepts. The real progress becomes visible when a student can put them to work.

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